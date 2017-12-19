Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

It’s a Wonderful Life

Majestic Theatre

1925 Elm St.

8 p.m. Thursday

$10

The holidays can suck. They aren’t geared for the financially strapped, the deadline-rich or the grieving. A certain amount of nostalgic comfort can come from sweetly lit displays and tradition, but both bring aches along with them. The best ways around that are to do things for people who really need the things done and then dive into the silver screen. The Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., and the Texas Theatre aim to bust those Yule blues with a Jimmy Stewart-Donna Reed classic, It’s a Wonderful Life at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Majestic. Nestle in, forget the grind and watch George Bailey and Clarence figure out all the problems. Tickets are $10 and at prekindle.com. — Merritt Martin

TubaChristmas

Thanks-Giving Square

1627 Pacific Ave.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday

Free

Every year, tuba players the world over come together in various cities to celebrate the holidays through traditional Christmas music. This year, the Dallas chapter of the event known as TubaChristmas marks its 40th anniversary at noon Friday at Thanks-Giving Square, 1627 Pacific Ave. More than 200 tubas will be in concert, set against a backdrop of food trucks, hot chocolate and families wrapped in cozy blankets. The event is free, and listeners are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs and blankets. Trucks will be serving food from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Find more information at tubachristmas.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Holiday Cheer and Community Beer

Community Beer Co.

1530 Inspiration Drive, Suite 200

5-10 p.m. Friday

Free

Forget eggnog, screw the punch and pour your wassail down the drain. Beer is the best drink for getting in the Christmas spirit because Christmas is the most wonderful time for a beer. It’s when breweries share the big, thick, rich winter seasonals. It’s also when Community Beer Co. throws its annual holiday party, Holiday Cheer and Community Beer, offering small-batch beers, experimental brews and barrel-aged goodies. Some of the highlights include Legion Russian Imperial Stout, 2017 Rum Barrel-Aged Legion, 2016 Macallan Barrel-Aged Legion, 2015 Inspiration Belgian Dark Strong Ale and Community’s seasonal winter ale, Snickerdoodle. PINT Services will offer custom Community ugly-sweater tees to partygoers and the Tacos, Bites & Beats food truck will be slinging grub. The party, free to the public, is from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at the taproom, 1530 Inspiration Drive, Suite 200. Visit communitybeer.com for more information. — Jesse Hughey