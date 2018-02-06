Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Tue 2/6
Daniel H. Pink has all the answers. Need to understand what drives you? He wrote a book about that. Want to harness your creativity and potential for professional success and personal fulfillment? He wrote a book about that, too. Questioning whether the time is right for you to make a big career move? This is a man you need to hear out. Pink will speak from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane, as part of the Authors Live! series, dispensing insights and slinging practical advice. As part of the discussion of his newest book, When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, Pink will explain the ways that timing can help readers live productive, rich and more engaged lives. The event is free, but those wishing to purchase a signed book for $30 must register by calling 214-523-2240. Learn more at hpumc.org. Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane, 7-8 p.m., free, hpumc.org. — Jennifer Davis Lamm
Thu 2/8
Start Black History Month off on the right foot by seeing Thurgood at Bishops Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler St. George Stevens Jr.’s 2006 one-man play, which opens at 8 p.m. Thursday, recounts the life of Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American on the Supreme Court, who was appointed in 1967. James Earl Jones originated the title role in Thurgood, which moved on to Broadway, where Laurence Fishburne performed the part. The New York Times gave that production a good review, calling it a “sweet escape to happier times.” Local actor Selmore Haines will take on the challenge in Dallas through Feb. 25. Tickets are $12 to $30 at bishopartstheatre.org. Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler St., through Feb. 25, $12-$40, bishopartstheatre.org. — Caroline North
Fri 2/9
Echo Theatre will create an old supper club setting just in time for Valentine date night with Her Song, a music and dance revue at the Bath House Cultural Center, which overlooks WhiteRock Lake at 521 E. Lawther Drive. Shows start at 8 p.m. Friday and continue through Feb. 24. Arrive early and take a few spins on the dance floor. Food, drinks and craft cocktails are reminiscent of supper clubs in the ’30s (cash only — no credit cards in 1935). Annie Benjamin and Kateri Cale conceived and developed the revue, which features songs from the Great American Female Songbook. Pam Myers-Morgan directs, and Scott A. Eckert is music director. Some of Dallas’ best crooners, including Max Swarner and Angela Davis, will perform. For tickets, visit echotheatre.org. Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive, 8 p.m., $15-$25, echotheatre.org. — Reba Liner
Sat 2/10
Celebrating the New Year in Western culture is basically a 10-second affair, prolonged by dressing up and getting properly soused before the countdown commences and then waiting an eternity for an Uber afterward. Chinese New Year, which is based on the lunar calendar, can be a weeks-long experience that dwarfs our Champagne-soaked soirees. Think festivals, lion dances, parades, musical performances, fireworks, Chinese treats and eats, and revelry aplenty. This year, the 2018 Asia Times Square Lunar New Year Festival kicks off the Year of the Dog at 2625 West Pioneer Parkway in Grand Prairie with two weekends of fun. Festivities start from 6-11 p.m. Friday and continue from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If that’s not enough of a party, the whole schedule repeats itself Feb. 16-18. To see the full schedule, which includes karaoke, live music, games and martial arts performances, visit facebook.com/ATSLunarNewYearFestival. Admission is free. 2625 West Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie, 6-11 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm
Sun 2/11
For more than a decade, Denton-based singer-songwriter Doug Burr has been wowing audiences and impressing music critics. Whether he's playing old songs or new material, if you catch him live, it's hard not to be impressed. Burr knows how to write songs that are visual, visceral and evocative. His sets sometimes include a full band; other times, it's just Burr with a guitar and a stomp box. Small Brewpub, 333 W. Jefferson Blvd., 7 p.m., $10, see Facebook. —Diamond Victoria
