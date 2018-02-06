Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Tue 2/6

Daniel H. Pink has all the answers. Need to understand what drives you? He wrote a book about that. Want to harness your creativity and potential for professional success and personal fulfillment? He wrote a book about that, too. Questioning whether the time is right for you to make a big career move? This is a man you need to hear out. Pink will speak from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane, as part of the Authors Live! series, dispensing insights and slinging practical advice. As part of the discussion of his newest book, When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, Pink will explain the ways that timing can help readers live productive, rich and more engaged lives. The event is free, but those wishing to purchase a signed book for $30 must register by calling 214-523-2240. Learn more at hpumc.org. Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane, 7-8 p.m., free, hpumc.org. — Jennifer Davis Lamm

Thu 2/8

Start Black History Month off on the right foot by seeing Thurgood at Bishops Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler St. George Stevens Jr.’s 2006 one-man play, which opens at 8 p.m. Thursday, recounts the life of Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American on the Supreme Court, who was appointed in 1967. James Earl Jones originated the title role in Thurgood, which moved on to Broadway, where Laurence Fishburne performed the part. The New York Times gave that production a good review, calling it a “sweet escape to happier times.” Local actor Selmore Haines will take on the challenge in Dallas through Feb. 25. Tickets are $12 to $30 at bishopartstheatre.org. Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler St., through Feb. 25, $12-$40, bishopartstheatre.org. — Caroline North