Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

There are infinite examples of the stupidity of racists, but one particularly idiotic example is prohibiting the people you despise from serving in combat roles in the military. “You’d rather I stay home with your wives and daughters than go get blown up in your war? Cool,” would probably have been my craven response to such discrimination, but members of the Greatest Generation were cut from different cloth, as evidenced by the thousands of black volunteers who rushed to enlist during World War II. The exhibit Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in WWII tells the story of these men before, during and after the war. In conjunction, educator and artist Erma Bonner-Platte and history professors W. Marvin Dulaney and LaTrese Adkins Weathersby will host a panel discussion about the local impact of the war on the black community. The discussion is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dallas Holocaust Museum Center, 211 N. Record St., Suite 100. Call 214-741-7500 or visit dallasholocaustmuseum.org for more information. Dallas Holocaust Museum Center, 211 N. Record St., Suite 100, free, dallasholocaustmuseum.org.— Jesse Hughey

Duplos, Legos or Lincoln Logs are perfect training for a life in architecture because they teach kids important concepts like math, planning, physics and how to build something without making it crash to the ground and cause mass destruction to a major metropolitan area. If you want to see if your child has the right stuff to become an architect, take him or her to the Dallas Center for Architecture, at 1909 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Suite 100, for Building Toys and Toy Buildings: Architecture Through a Child’s Eyes. The exhibit runs until Jan. 20 and includes vintage and modern toys that explore architectural principles and concepts, like the AstroBrite and Eames House of Cards, and classic examples of architectural styles, like Barbie’s classic Dream House and other dollhouses. The free exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 19 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20. Visit dallascfa.com for more information. Dallas Center for Architecture, 1909 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Suite 100, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., dallascfa.com. — Danny Gallagher

