Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Tue 1/16
There are infinite examples of the stupidity of racists, but one particularly idiotic example is prohibiting the people you despise from serving in combat roles in the military. “You’d rather I stay home with your wives and daughters than go get blown up in your war? Cool,” would probably have been my craven response to such discrimination, but members of the Greatest Generation were cut from different cloth, as evidenced by the thousands of black volunteers who rushed to enlist during World War II. The exhibit Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in WWII tells the story of these men before, during and after the war. In conjunction, educator and artist Erma Bonner-Platte and history professors W. Marvin Dulaney and LaTrese Adkins Weathersby will host a panel discussion about the local impact of the war on the black community. The discussion is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dallas Holocaust Museum Center, 211 N. Record St., Suite 100. Call 214-741-7500 or visit dallasholocaustmuseum.org for more information. Dallas Holocaust Museum Center, 211 N. Record St., Suite 100, free, dallasholocaustmuseum.org.— Jesse Hughey
Wed 1/17
Duplos, Legos or Lincoln Logs are perfect training for a life in architecture because they teach kids important concepts like math, planning, physics and how to build something without making it crash to the ground and cause mass destruction to a major metropolitan area. If you want to see if your child has the right stuff to become an architect, take him or her to the Dallas Center for Architecture, at 1909 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Suite 100, for Building Toys and Toy Buildings: Architecture Through a Child’s Eyes. The exhibit runs until Jan. 20 and includes vintage and modern toys that explore architectural principles and concepts, like the AstroBrite and Eames House of Cards, and classic examples of architectural styles, like Barbie’s classic Dream House and other dollhouses. The free exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 19 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20. Visit dallascfa.com for more information. Dallas Center for Architecture, 1909 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Suite 100, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., dallascfa.com. — Danny Gallagher
Fri 1/19
The Texas Prime Meet is heading to the Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., from Friday through Sunday. And no, that “meet” is not a typo. It’s in reference to the top-level, red-blooded gymnastics competition Kim Zmeskal and company are hosting. Nothing like pommel horsing around with puns. Competitors will participate in qualifying events, some for the Nastia Liukin Cup in March and some for the Saturday night Legendz Classic to compete under world or Olympic champions John Roethlisburger, Olga Korbut and Alicia Sacramone. Autographs happen, and there may even be glimpses of Mary Lou Retton, Shawn Johnson and others as they provide feedback to young hopefuls. Get advance tickets by calling 972-471-2345. Otherwise, tickets are first-come, first-served at $10 (regular), $20 (Legendz) or $30 (weekend). Doors for Legendz open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday; show starts at 6 p.m. and features guests such as 2017 Senior National all-around champion Ragan Smith, 2017 Junior National all-around silver medalist Emma Malabuyo and Jaja Vankova from So You Think You Can Dance. Visit texasprimemeet.com. Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Friday-Sunday, $10 and up, texasprimemeet.com. — Merritt Martin
Sat 1/20
Looking for a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday with the kids? Look no further: The 34th annual KidFilm Family Festival takes place at Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, and all programs are free. That includes new and classic films adapted from children’s books, singalongs and read-alongs, face-to-face time with the authors, free books (while supplies last) and building one’s own snack pack (Whole Foods’ contribution). KidFilm is a program of USA Film Festival; its president, Laura Fox Williamson says, “We are pleased that so many of the films feature themes of embracing one’s self and appreciating differences in others.” Support comes from the Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs and Texas Commission on the Arts. For showtimes and more information, call 214-821-6300 or email usafilmfest@aol.com. Get your free tickets at the box office one hour before showtime. Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Saturday and Sunday, free. — Reba Liner
So the Dallas Cowboys didn’t even last long enough to play just one lousy game in January. We feel your pain, but there’s still hope. There are other teams you can root for in the area. Exorcise some of that pain from the Cowboys season and declare your love for the Rangers at the Texas Rangers Fan Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way in Arlington. Fans can score autographs from some of their favorite Rangers alumni and even win tickets for an exclusive autograph session with the team’s top players. Fans can also participate in a Home Run Derby in the park’s left field, go for a run around the bases or take a swing at the ball in the batting cages. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for season ticket holders and $5 for kids 13 and younger and can be purchased online at mlb.com/rangers/fans/fanfest. Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $10, mlb.com/rangers/fans/fanfest. — Danny Gallagher
You probably remember where you were Jan. 20, 2017: watching, trying to tune out or, perhaps, protesting the completion of the most outrageous confidence trick in American political history. Feel like celebrating the one-year anniversary? Yeah, neither do we. Feel like raging, and the Impeach Trump Solidarity March earlier in the day isn’t enough for you? Listen to some punk rock and put your money toward helping protesters and journalists swept up in mass arrests during Inauguration Day protests. Filthy Arsenal, Dirty South Anarchists, Ojos, American Minority, Noogy, and Dead Sally perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Maroches Bakery, 1227 W. Davis St., for the Emma Goodman Book Club’s local participation in the worldwide #DefendJ20 rallies and events. The benefit show also includes poetry and art raffles. It’s BYOB, and a $5 suggested donation goes toward legal fees of people defending themselves against protest-related charges. Find Emma Goldman Book Club on Facebook or search the event hashtag on your social medium of choice for more information. Maroches Bakery, 1227 W. Davis St., 8 p.m., suggested $5 donation, see Facebook. — Jesse Hughey
