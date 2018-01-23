Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Thursday

The meaning of the word “truth” used to be widely understood, but in the last two years, fake news, alternative facts and the like have forced us all to give the concept more thought. The well-timed film and video exhibit Truth: 24 frames per second at the The Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., has helped spur that conversation since it opened in October. It includes the works of 24 pioneers of film and video, presented chronologically from the ’60s moving forward, who deal with subjects such as race relations, political unrest, sexual identity and the media. John Gerrard’s “Western Flag (Spindetop, Texas)” has its U.S. debut in the exhibit. “Western Flag” depicts a live simulation of a flag of black smoke, flying in a virtual replica of Spindletop, the birthplace of the modern oil industry. Before the exhibit closes Sunday, hear Gerrard discuss the piece with KERA’s Jerome Weeks, SMU professor Amber Bemak and DMA assistant conservator Elena Torok at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets to the discussion are $5 at dma.org. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 7 p.m., $5, dma.org. — Caroline North

“Alpinism, without a doubt, is one of the biggest stupidities in human history, and that’s where its greatness lies.” So famed Spanish mountaineer Simón Elías Barasoain writes in Alpinismo Bisexual, a collection of his

See Mary Ellen Marks' photography Saturday at The Stewpot. Photo by Mary Ellen Mark, courtesy Museum of Street Culture