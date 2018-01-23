Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Thursday
The meaning of the word “truth” used to be widely understood, but in the last two years, fake news, alternative facts and the like have forced us all to give the concept more thought. The well-timed film and video exhibit Truth: 24 frames per second at the The Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., has helped spur that conversation since it opened in October. It includes the works of 24 pioneers of film and video, presented chronologically from the ’60s moving forward, who deal with subjects such as race relations, political unrest, sexual identity and the media. John Gerrard’s “Western Flag (Spindetop, Texas)” has its U.S. debut in the exhibit. “Western Flag” depicts a live simulation of a flag of black smoke, flying in a virtual replica of Spindletop, the birthplace of the modern oil industry. Before the exhibit closes Sunday, hear Gerrard discuss the piece with KERA’s Jerome Weeks, SMU professor Amber Bemak and DMA assistant conservator Elena Torok at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets to the discussion are $5 at dma.org. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 7 p.m., $5, dma.org. — Caroline North
“Alpinism, without a doubt, is one of the biggest stupidities in human history, and that’s where its greatness lies.” So famed Spanish mountaineer Simón Elías Barasoain writes in Alpinismo Bisexual, a collection of his
writings about “alpinism, bars, etiquette and sexuality,” according to The Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St., where Elías will talk about his life where the air is thin and cold. Let’s hope he’s right and not just suffering from a lifetime of hypoxia. It’d be nice to see a little greatness arise from massive stupidity these days. Elías will talk at a the bar/bookshop/coffee house from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Wild Detectives, 314 W. 8th St., 7:30-9:30 p.m., free, thewilddetectives.com. — Patrick Williams
Friday
Book collectors, good luck in finding author-signed copies, best-sellers, and coffee-table books on art and travel at the sale this weekend at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St. Friends of the Dallas Public Library will get first pick of thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and vinyl albums from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. (Become a member for $25 at the door or at fodpl.org.) Proceeds will go to programs of the 29 library branches. Bargain prices are promised when the public shops from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 214-670-1400. J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St., 6:30-8 p.m., free, call 214-670-1400. — Reba Liner
Saturday
See homelessness from the brushstrokes of children in first through fifth grade at a reception from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Stewpot, 1835 Young St. Enjoy a free taco lunch and chat with the child artists, their parents, and Stewpot clients and staff. An added attraction is the exhibit by the late photographer Mary Ellen Marks, who documented for 30 years the life of a runaway teenager, subject of Tiny and Her Children, 1985-1999, Picturing Homelessness. For more information, visit museumofstreetculture.org. The Stewpot, 1835 Young St., 12:30-2:30 p.m., free, museumofstreetculture.org. — Reba Liner
Sunday
Dallas has it pretty good when it comes to winter. While much of the country has to deal with snow, we get maybe an inch per year. Think about that the next time you’re complaining about the cold, or even better, put your low tolerance for cold toward a good cause at the Hypnotic Donuts Polar Plunge challenge from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles 3018, 8500 Arturo Drive. Attendees will voluntarily pay $10 and jump in the swimming pool in the middle of winter. They can dry off in the heated tiki lounge with a cool drink or a hot coffee. The event includes a four-person relay race and a raffle for an office lunch catered by Hypnotic Donuts. All proceeds will go to the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles 3018, 8500 Arturo Drive, 3-7 p.m., $10. — Danny Gallagher
