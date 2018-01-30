Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Tue 1/30

The Upstander Speaker Series puts a spotlight on those who support when others go low, go wrong and choose brutality. The series focuses on human trafficking in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a panel discussion at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Unity of Dallas, 6526 Forest Lane. Panelists include sex trafficking survivor Rebekah Charleston, Sgt. Byron Fassett of the Dallas Police Department’s Child Exploitation Squad and Lindsey Speed, director of programs for Traffick911. The discussion is moderated by Bill Bernstein of Mosaic Family Services, which provides shelter, support and legal services for victims of human rights violations, including trafficking and domestic abuse. Tickets are $10 to $30, with discounts for members of the Dallas Holocaust Museum. Purchase them at eventbrite.com. Unity of Dallas, 6526 Forest Lane, 7 p.m., $10-$30, eventbrite.com. — Merritt Martin

Friday 2/2

So you got that drone you’d been slavering over for Christmas, did you? Finally got it to hover, learned how to do a banked turn, feeling mighty proud of yourself. OK, Mr./Ms. Right Stuff, let’s see your skills. The Cavanaugh Flight Museum hosts its Drone Wars V, allowing drone pilots to compete in both line-of-sight and first-person view races on an 80-by-60-foot enclosed track. The good news is your new baby won’t go sailing off into the ether. The bad news: walls, ceiling, floor, gates, other pilots. If you think you’ve got what it takes, entry is $25 for pilots and $12 for spectators. Drones must be electric, have no more than four rotors, have less than a 12-inch rotor span, be less than 3 pounds and have one pilot. Our advice: bring spare parts. Racing takes place Friday and Saturday. Call 972-380-8800, extension 100, to register, or visit cavanaughflightmuseum.com for schedules. Cavanaugh Flight Museum, 4572 Claire Chennault St., Addison, Friday and Saturday, $12 and up, cavanaughflightmuseum.com. — Patrick Williams