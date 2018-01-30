Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Tue 1/30
The Upstander Speaker Series puts a spotlight on those who support when others go low, go wrong and choose brutality. The series focuses on human trafficking in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a panel discussion at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Unity of Dallas, 6526 Forest Lane. Panelists include sex trafficking survivor Rebekah Charleston, Sgt. Byron Fassett of the Dallas Police Department’s Child Exploitation Squad and Lindsey Speed, director of programs for Traffick911. The discussion is moderated by Bill Bernstein of Mosaic Family Services, which provides shelter, support and legal services for victims of human rights violations, including trafficking and domestic abuse. Tickets are $10 to $30, with discounts for members of the Dallas Holocaust Museum. Purchase them at eventbrite.com. Unity of Dallas, 6526 Forest Lane, 7 p.m., $10-$30, eventbrite.com. — Merritt Martin
Friday 2/2
So you got that drone you’d been slavering over for Christmas, did you? Finally got it to hover, learned how to do a banked turn, feeling mighty proud of yourself. OK, Mr./Ms. Right Stuff, let’s see your skills. The Cavanaugh Flight Museum hosts its Drone Wars V, allowing drone pilots to compete in both line-of-sight and first-person view races on an 80-by-60-foot enclosed track. The good news is your new baby won’t go sailing off into the ether. The bad news: walls, ceiling, floor, gates, other pilots. If you think you’ve got what it takes, entry is $25 for pilots and $12 for spectators. Drones must be electric, have no more than four rotors, have less than a 12-inch rotor span, be less than 3 pounds and have one pilot. Our advice: bring spare parts. Racing takes place Friday and Saturday. Call 972-380-8800, extension 100, to register, or visit cavanaughflightmuseum.com for schedules. Cavanaugh Flight Museum, 4572 Claire Chennault St., Addison, Friday and Saturday, $12 and up, cavanaughflightmuseum.com. — Patrick Williams
Sat 2/3
For its family and educational program series, the Dallas Opera presents The Three Little Pigs children’s opera, adapted by John Davies. Set to the music of Mozart and loosely based on scenes from operas he composed, The Three Little Pigs reimagines the classic story as an inspiring narrative meant to impart a passion for reading in young audiences. Because this is a family affair, all music will be sung in English, with English supertitles for additional clarity. The performance will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. The lobby will open at 12:30 p.m. for fun, kid-friendly activities. General admission is $5. For more information, visit dallasopera.org. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 2 p.m., $5, dallasopera.org. — Jonathan Patrick
Sun 2/4
Whoever said sport is unrelated to art was unfamiliar with Eduardo Chillida. Once a goalkeeper for San Sebastian’s La Liga football team (Real Sociedad), Chillida became a noted sculptor after knee injuries left him sidelined. Perhaps the limits of his body were the inspiration for the poetic and occasionally tense concentration on the human form within his works, which are featured through June 3 in Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida at the Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd. The exhibition features 66 prewar avant-garde works that include sculpture, drawings, collage, graphic works and books. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and has extended hours with free admission from 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Regular admission is $12, with discounts for seniors and students. Visit meadowsmuseumdallas.org. Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $12, meadowsmuseumdallas.org. — Merritt Martin
Mon 2/5
Our Jim Schutze has plenty to say about judges in Dallas County. Whenever the county switches parties (as it did from Democratic to Republican in the 1970s and back to Democratic in the aughts), he says, “all of the judges squawk once, flap and hop over to the other side en masse like crows on a telephone wire.” But don’t take Jim’s word for it; assess the situation for yourself when you meet the Dallas County judicial candidates from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Belo Mansion, 2101 Ross Ave. The event, hosted by the Dallas Hispanic Bar Association and the Mexican American Bar Association, will have hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Email RSVP@dallashispanicbar.com. Belo Mansion, 2101 Ross Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m., free, dallashispanicbar.com. — Emily Goldstein
