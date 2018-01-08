Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Tuesday

You can go skating at Panther Island in Fort Worth, spend a few seconds with that pumpkin/mirror sculpture at the Dallas Museum of Art or visit the fake dinosaurs at the Heard Natural Science Museum up in McKinney. To be perfectly honest, there’s just not that much happening on a cold Tuesday night in January. Our advice is to stock in some good warming beverages, curl up in front of your TV and binge watch Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s documentary series The Vietnam War, available on assorted streaming services. (Find them at pbs.org/kenburns/the-vietnam-war/episodes.) When you get to the part about how Richard Nixon — Tuesday would have been his 105th birthday — may have colluded with North Vietnam to slow peace negotiations in order to get elected, raise your glass and toast 2018 one more time, telling yourself things could always be worse. — Patrick Williams

Wednesday

Fort Worth band Quaker City Night Hawks attributes its success to its brand of rock 'n' roll, which has roots in Texas boogie with a Memphis-like soul and heavy blues sound. The foursome made waves throughout North Texas when it formed in 2009 and dubs its music the "spirit of rock 'n' roll." Live, the band's rhythm, guitar riffs and vocal harmonies will get your hips moving. Wednesday they take things in an all-acoustic direction at Sundown at Granada. Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 9 p.m., granadatheater.com, free. — Diamond Victoria