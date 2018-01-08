Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Tuesday
You can go skating at Panther Island in Fort Worth, spend a few seconds with that pumpkin/mirror sculpture at the Dallas Museum of Art or visit the fake dinosaurs at the Heard Natural Science Museum up in McKinney. To be perfectly honest, there’s just not that much happening on a cold Tuesday night in January. Our advice is to stock in some good warming beverages, curl up in front of your TV and binge watch Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s documentary series The Vietnam War, available on assorted streaming services. (Find them at pbs.org/kenburns/the-vietnam-war/episodes.) When you get to the part about how Richard Nixon — Tuesday would have been his 105th birthday — may have colluded with North Vietnam to slow peace negotiations in order to get elected, raise your glass and toast 2018 one more time, telling yourself things could always be worse. — Patrick Williams
Wednesday
Fort Worth band Quaker City Night Hawks attributes its success to its brand of rock 'n' roll, which has roots in Texas boogie with a Memphis-like soul and heavy blues sound. The foursome made waves throughout North Texas when it formed in 2009 and dubs its music the "spirit of rock 'n' roll." Live, the band's rhythm, guitar riffs and vocal harmonies will get your hips moving. Wednesday they take things in an all-acoustic direction at Sundown at Granada. Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 9 p.m., granadatheater.com, free. — Diamond Victoria
Athens, Georgia-based band Easter Island abruptly went on hiatus three years ago so several of its members could pursue more stable careers and raise families, but in that time vocalists Ethan Payne and Ryan Monahan continued to collaborate. They wrote enough music for a new album, which brought the post-pop band back together in 2017. Easter Island hasn’t officially released it yet, but a video for the title track “Island Nation” indicates good things to come in 2018. Local favorites Samus David Jr., Tony Ferraro and Majik Taylor will open for Easter Island Wednesday at Three Links. Three Links, 2704 Elm St., 8 p.m., $10, ticketfly.com. — Mikel Galicia
Friday
Dutch DJ and EDM producer Dyro is an electronic music festival king. And at 25, we'd say he's set for a pretty successful career. In 2014, he founded the label Wolv to help promote up-and-coming musicians in the genre while also featuring established artists. Since 2011, Dyro has released three EPs; three compilation albums featuring Kura, Luker and Dannic; and remixed dozens of singles. Stereo Live, 2711 Storey Lane, 10 p.m., $5 and up, stereolivedallas.com. — Diamond Victoria
Saturday
While attendees won’t need to be some literati with a vast knowledge of the work of both painter Jacob Lawrence or poet Langston Hughes to enjoy this truly unique concert, knowing a little about the Great Migration and the background of Hughes’ poem "One-Way Ticket" certainly could help one better appreciate Trio Ardente’s performance. Trio Ardente is a modern chamber group comprising piano, trumpet and viola, and the trio uses multiple mediums of art to weave a compelling narrative while also shedding light on past and present issues facing American society. This concert offers an artistic look into the journeys Lawrence took during the Great Migration, as he and other African Americans fled the Southern states to escape violence and oppression, and how Lawrence’s experience influenced his iconic body of work that then inspired Hughes to write his famous poem "One-Way Ticket." Composer Robert Bradshaw incorporated the artwork and spoken word poetry into this new work. Tickets cost $10. The performance, at the Dallas Museum of Art’s Horchow Auditorium, 1717 North Harwood St., starts at 2 p.m. For tickets or more details, visit dma.org/programs/event/one-way-ticket. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 2 p.m., $10, dma.org. — Daniel Rodrigue
Sunday
A prodigy of immense talent, Erich Wolfgang Korngold began composing before the age of 11. By 13, he released his first published score, the Piano Trio, in 1910. Imaginative and keenly in step with cutting-edge musical theory, the Trio was immediately well received, even among composers, including Strauss. It’s amazing, really, the Trio’s emotional well runs seemingly far too deep for the mind of an artist so young. Korngold would go on to compose scores for Hollywood films later in his career, becoming not only one of the most decorated artists in the field, but the first celebrated classical composer to work in the industry. In honor of Korngold’s legacy, Dallas Opera Concertmaster Ellen de Pasquale will lead a live performance of the Piano Trio followed by a panel discussion on the composer’s life work. This event takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan 18, at Stern Chapel in Temple Emanu-El, 8500 Hillcrest Ave. Tickets are $10. More info at dallasopera.org. Temple Emanu-El, 8500 Hillcrest Ave., 4 p.m., $10, dallasopera.org. — Jonathan Patrick
