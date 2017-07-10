Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

EXPAND Lace up your roller skates for a reunion and social skate in Lewisville on Monday. planet5D LLC

InterSkate Reunion

InterSkate

1408 S. State Highway 121, Lewisville

7-11 p.m. Monday

$8

The memories made on roller skating rinks tend to be lasting ones. Perhaps, in middle school, you asked Jenny to the Valentine's dance at one, and you were rebuffed. Maybe you had roller skating birthday parties or got a first job behind a rink's concession counter. Many things have changed over the last few decades, but at least one thing remains the same: Roller rinks are places where we come together to socialize, grow up and listen to the Ghostbusters’ theme song. One of the most pristine, '70s time warps of a roller rink, InterSkate, 1408 S. State Highway 121 in Lewisville, hosts a reunion and social skate from 7 to 11 p.m. Monday, July 10, to bring together the skaters and employees whom time has separated. "We want everyone to come together and meet each other’s family and friends," the Facebook event page reads. "This is a time for all of us to enjoy and reminisce about all the good times we had and the fun times to come." Admission is $8. For more, visit interskate.net. – Caroline North

The Cat Returns

Angelika Film Center

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane; 7205 Bishop Road, Plano

7 p.m. Wednesday

$9.50-$11

After a quiet suburban schoolgirl risks her life to rescue a cat, she is pulled into a fantastical feline-world fairy tale. To Haru’s surprise, the cat stands on its hind legs, brushes itself off and politely thanks her before scurrying off. Soon after, the King of Cats shows up with an entourage to shower Haru with gratitude for saving his son’s life, and he decrees that she shall marry the cat prince and live as a princess in the secret Kingdom of Cats. Produced by Studio Ghibli and directed by the by longtime Ghibli animator Hiroyuki Morita, The Cat Returns is based on the story “Neko no Danshaku” (The Cat Baron) by Hiiragi Aoi. This screening of the original Japanese version of the film with English subtitles coincides with Studio Ghibli Festival, which is releasing a series of classic Studio Ghibli films to theaters nationwide. For more on the films and festival, visit ghiblifest.com. The Wednesday, July 12, screening starts at 7 p.m. at both Dallas’ Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, and Plano’s, 7205 Bishop Road. (The theatres will screen the English-dubbed version of the film at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13.) Tickets are $9.50 to $11 at angelikafilmcenter.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Sing and Swing

Sons of Hermann Hall

3414 Elm St.

8 p.m.-midnight Wednesday

$8

With the amount of paint available in craft stores and the many episodes of The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross available on Netflix, taking up a new hobby is easier than ever. But what about a hobby that gets your heart pumping and your feet moving? Mixing fun with exercise never hurt anyone. (Plus, those Bob Ross paintings usually end up looking like a 12-year-old’s art project, and the cleanup is enough to have you say “never again.”) Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., helps everyone in need of a good time with its weekly Sing and Swing nights. Learn the basics of swing dancing or show off your Lindy Hop skills from 8 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, June 21. Beginners should arrive an hour early to learn some essential steps in the venue’s upstairs ballroom before the real fun begins. Dress up or down, but prepare your feet with some comfortable shoes. Karaoke also takes place from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. downstairs in the bar. Tickets are $8 for the night and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit sonsofhermann.com. — Diamond Victoria

Show off your Lindy Hop skills 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sons of Hermann Hall in Deep Ellum. Tickets are $8, and there will be karaoke, too. Mirko Macari/Shutterstock

American Valhalla Screening

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

7 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Friday

$10

Most musical supergroups are destined for obscurity and relative mediocrity because there’s usually too many cooks stirring the pot. Remember Night Ranger and Tinted Windows? Probably not. The prosecution rests. However, there are those rare times when the right, truly awesome talents come together to create something beautiful. Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme and punk pioneer Iggy Pop recently formed such a partnership in the California desert for Iggy’s final album, and Homme brought along some cameras to capture the partnership for the documentary film American Valhalla. The film follows the recording and the pair’s tour that leads them to a final performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., will host screenings of the movie at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at thetexastheatre.com. — Danny Gallagher

The Rocky Horror Show

Brookhaven College School of Art and Theatre

3939 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Free

Take a time warp to the castle of Dr. Frank N. Furter along with Brad and Janet in the sci-fi-horror-comedy-rock musical, The Rocky Horror Show, the stage production that inspired the cult-classic film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Brookhaven College School of the Arts and Theatre Brookhaven, 3939 Valley View Lane, present Richard O'Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show. With memorable songs and outrageous situations, Rocky Horror’s enduring magic blurs the boundaries between stage and audience through audience participation. “Virgin guides” will be provided for the uninitiated. Dress in your finest fishnets, hottest high heels and glittery garments, but the event’s poster reads: “Please, no real food or glitter.” The show starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16; 7:30 p.m. July 20, 21 and 22; and 2:30 p.m. July 23. Tickets are free, but seating is limited. Reserve tickets online at www1.dcccd.edu/bhc/bcsa-tickets. — Daniel Rodrigue

La Cage Aux Folles

Kalita Humphreys Theater

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

$10 and up

Haven’t we all looked forward to a time when La Cage Aux Folles elicits confusion as to why one of its main characters, Georges, must feign being straight? It’d be nice if audiences scratched their heads at how silly a notion it is to feel compelled to be someone you’re not in an attempt to gain acceptance. We’re not there yet, sadly, and that’s why we still need La Cage Aux Folles and its antics. The play has been doing hard work since the early 1980s to promote equality, change attitudes and give the LGBTQ community a grand dose of self-affirmation. The Uptown Players keep that train rolling with their production of the classic Fierstein/Herman musical at Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., which opens at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14. The show will be staged at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays through July 30; tickets are $10 to $50 at uptownplayers.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Highland Park Village Local Artisan Market

Highland Park Village

47 Highland Park Village

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Free

It’s OK. You’re a market junkie. The first step is admitting it. The second step is continuing to support local vendors. From art marts to farmers markets, you’ve got a passion for gliding down the rows, browsing the wares and taking home baskets of local goods. Keep up that game from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Highland Park Village Local Artisan Market. The seasonal neighborhood market at the corner of Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane has you covered on Dallas-Fort Worth’s finest offerings, from fizzy probiotics (Mother Apple Cider Infused Beverages) to macarons (Bisou Bisou Patisserie) to body goods (White Rock Soap Gallery). Need tamales? No problem. Have pets? Shop for them too. It’s free to attend, and there will be samples, but let’s not joke around: You’ll be spending money. Visit hpvillage.com. — Merritt Martin

Get Ice Cream Wasted for the first time in the shop's new Bishop Arts location. Ice Cream Wasted Facebook

Ice Cream Wasted Grand Opening

Ice Cream Wasted Dallas

509 W. Davis St.

12 p.m. Sunday

Free

The best place to enjoy vegan-friendly ice cream and get a nice buzz going at the same time is Ice Cream Wasted. The famed shop has been dishing out delightful desserts from its location in Plano for the past few months but is now expanding its reach to Dallas’ Bishop Arts District. At noon Sunday, July 16, join others who are 21 and older for a celebration of all things yummy (and boozy, with free 80-proof ice cream shots) at the new location, 509 W. Davis St. There will be giveaways, dancing and a chance to meet the shop’s creator. But if your sweet tooth is calling, you better get there before the other 10,000 “interested” parties on the event’s Facebook page do. The grand opening is free to attend, and more information can be found at icecreamwasted.com. — Diamond Victoria

Denton at Dusk Polawalk and Scavenger Hunt

Denton Camera Exchange

117 Piner St.

6:15 p.m. Sunday

Free

Proof of instant film's comeback into pop culture is everywhere. For some, it’s an alternative, funkier way to take selfies, and for others, it’s a serious passion. No matter your reason for snapping instant mementos, the Instant Film Society, Dallas’ group of instant film buffs, hosts the Denton at Dusk Polawalk and Scavenger Hunt at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, July 16, for instant film enthusiasts to attend. The rain-or-shine night kicks off at Denton Camera Exchange, 117 Piner St., for hobnobbing with other photographers and provides the opportunity to purchase a camera or film from the shop. The Polawalk, which includes a scavenger hunt, allows attendees to snap one-of-a-kind instant photos and begins at 7 p.m. in Denton’s downtown square. At 8:30 p.m., judges and attendees will meet in a “top-secret location which includes drinks and eats” before winners are announced at 9 p.m. The event is free to attend. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. — Diamond Victoria

Braindead Flowers Release Party

Braindead Brewing

2625 Main St.

8 p.m. Friday

Free

Never has there been a more pure promotional possibility than giving a rock band its own brew. Local rock/blues outfit Dead Flowers has hit the rock 'n' roll PR jackpot in its collaboration with BrainDead Brewing, 2625 Main St. The partnership yielded the Dead Flowers Saison, a tart pale ale that’s laced with wildflower honey and chamomile. The ingredients are a nod to the band’s ability to be totally unbridled yet strangely soothing onstage, and the concoction is a fitting accompaniment to a rock show on a hot summer night. At 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, toast Dead Flowers with a glass of its brew during the BrainDead Flowers Release Party, featuring a live performance. Free downloads of the group’s new single, “For Healing,” will be released with the first 300 beers sold. Admission is free; for more information, search the event on Facebook. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

