Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

On the Air

The Nines

2911 Main St.

7 p.m. Monday

Free

Do you want your MTV but kind of hate the direction it’s gone in the past decade or so? In its salad days, MTV really was music television with hours of music videos and music news any time you wanted it. These days, the music is peppered in between episodes of Promposal, Teen Mom and Fear Factor, to name a few reality shows. That’s why The Nines, 2911 Main St., hosts a biweekly On The Air night with resident VJ Allen Falkner cranking out all the music videos you love and miss from the channel’s heyday. The event, which typically begins with a central theme and spirals into anything you ask for, is cool enough to make Kurt Loder proud. It’s the product of Falkner and others spending several years digitizing videos purchased from Video Bar, which closed almost 10 years ago. This week’s free MTV throwback, which is for people 21 and older, kicks off at 7 p.m. Monday, July 3, and includes industry drink specials and half-priced food. For more information, visit ninesbar.com. – Diamond Victoria

Kaboom Town

Addison Circle Park

4970 Addison Circle Drive

4 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday

Free

Pack out a car full of friends and family for a quick drive up the Dallas North Tollway on Monday, July 3, for the annual Addison Kaboom Town. The party and fireworks show at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive, is the actual bomb with about a half-hour’s worth of ground-launched, sparkly, glittery and loud pyrotechnics. Kaboom Town lights things up way before dusk, though, thanks to performances from the 36th Infantry Division R&B Band at 5:30 p.m., an air show featuring Cavanaugh Flight Museum warbirds at 7:15 p.m. and patriotic tunes from the Dallas Winds at 8 p.m. Emerald City Band keeps things booming after the fireworks with a party on the Main Stage at 10 p.m. Admission to this Fourth of July bash is free; find out more at addisonkaboomtown.com. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

African Film Festival

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Multiple times Monday

$10

The world is full of exciting filmmakers eager to tell their stories. All each needs is a theater and an audience. That’s why events like the African Film Festival are so important to the film community. This year’s festival, organized by the African American Museum in Fair Park, will screen exciting and thought-provoking works of cinema, including the dramatic thriller Le Silence Pure, written by Marie Solo from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; the inspiring The Invisible City, which tells the story of children rebuilding their lives in a refugee camp after being separated from their families; and the American film Singleton Boulevard, which examines the lives of four seemingly random people in a hole-in-the-wall bar set in West Dallas in 1963. The African Film Festival runs from Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 3, at various screening locations. Passes for single films start at $10, and an all-festival pass is $160. Visit theafricanfilmfestival.org for times, ticket prices and locations. – Danny Gallagher

4th of July Hot Dog Face Off

Renfield's Corner

2603 Routh St.

8 p.m. Tuesday

Free

When you think of the Fourth of July what’s the first thing — other than fireworks and the "Stars and Stripes" — that comes to mind? For many of us, it’s the food, and America’s birthday conjures to mind images of paper plates heavy with hot dogs, chips and other sides, and red, white or blue plastic cups brimming with beer. To help Dallasites commemorate Independence Day, the Nameless Chefs will battle a “Veteran Hot Dog Stand Owner from The Bronx, NYC.” The Nameless Chefs’ 4th of July Hot Dog Face Off kicks off at 8 p.m. July 4 at Renfields Corner, 2603 Routh St., and the dogs will be limited, so get there early because attendees will vote for their favorite while supplies last. The Nameless Chefs, a group anchored by Jeremy Hess and Josh Farrell, are an evolving collective of chefs and other culinary creatives. For more information, visit facebook.com/NamelessChefs. – Daniel Rodrigue

Fair Park Fourth

Fair Park

1121 First Ave.

Noon Tuesday

$7

Who doesn’t like to scarf down hot dogs and see things blowing up in the sky on the Fourth of July? Dirty commies, that’s who! OK, and maybe vegans with vision problems. People with anxiety disorders and sensitive stomachs, too, we suppose. Look, the details aren’t important. There are still plenty of people who’ll be spending July 4 at Fair Park, 1121 First Ave. The Fair Park Fourth festival opens the State Fair of Texas’ Midway to the public for carnival games and rides, concessions, and live musical performances of patriotic tunes, including special performances by the Razzmajazz Dixieland Jazz Band throughout the park and the Dallas Winds on the steps of the Hall of State. The festivities end with a traditional fireworks show in the skies above Fair Park. The Midway will open at noon, and admission is $7 per person or $20 for a family four-pack. Admission to the fireworks show, which starts around 9:45 p.m., is free. Visit fairpark.org for more information or to purchase tickets in advance. – Danny Gallagher

Frida Fest

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

6-9 p.m. Thursday

Free

The Dallas Museum of Art’s Mexico: 1900-1950 has brought masses of Frida Kahlo fans to the museum, many of whom have spent at least a few minutes awestruck in front of the mesmerizing “The Two Fridas” oil painting that figures prominently in the exhibit. Kahlo’s an icon for Latinos, for women, for anyone who’s ever felt a little out of place or uncomfortable in his or her skin. That’s why Kahlo’s legacy persists: She created a colorful world that appeals to the macabre and the cheerful alike. From 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Frida lovers can converge on the DMA, 1717 N. Harwood St., to pay tribute to the wonderfully surreal painter during Frida Fest, which features a dance performance by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre at 7 p.m., a themed menu at the DMA café, a makeup demonstration from 6 to 8 p.m. and a run at 7:30 p.m. for Guinness World Records for the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo. For more information on guidelines for the world record attempt or to register as a Frida, visit dma.ticketleap.com/fridafest. Admission to the museum is free; special exhibits require a fee. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Art + Collective ft. Jackdaw Folk Art

The Collective Brewing Project

112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth

6-10 p.m. Thursday

Free

The definition of folk art is a much-debated thing. Some say it’s art of indigenous people and/or laboring classes while others suggest it’s self-taught art that speaks to community with bold strokes and colors. Others define it as having a more decorative than aesthetic quality. While Jackdaw Folk Art doesn’t necessarily need the definition, Jack Russell’s works are bold pieces that speak to the group. They’re being exhibited from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at The Collective Brewing Project, 112 St. Louis Ave. in Fort Worth, for Art + Collective in partnership with Piranha Bear art collective. Meet the artist and browse art for sale while sampling Collective’s funky and sour brews and snacking on food from Cannon Chinese Kitchen. The event is free to attend. Check out event details on Facebook or visit collectivebrew.com. – Merritt Martin

Electric Earth in the Round with Illumination: Scatterlings

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

3200 Darnell St.

8 p.m. Thursday and Friday

$10

Doug Aitken’s Electric Earth exhibit at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell, is about the most kinetic art experience you’ll have this summer, and things are about to get even more energetic. The Modern Dance Festival at the Modern presents Electric Earth in the Round with Illumination: Scatterlings at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7. Aitken’s multiscreen projections flow into the lobby, staircases, balconies and porches thanks to site-specific performances that capitalize on available light, highlighting themes from the exhibition. Audience participation, both passive and active, will be an integral part of this one-of-a-kind contemporary dance experience. Admission is free for kids 12 and younger, $4 for seniors and students, and $10 for adults. To learn more about this performance or the Aitken exhibit, visit themodern.org. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The Princess Bride

Inwood Theatre

5458 W. Lovers Lane

11:59 p.m. Friday

$8.25-$10.50

It's almost inconceivable to stay up until close to midnight and drive to a theater to see a 30-year-old movie. But the 1987 romantic fantasy adventure comedy The Princess Bride is worth it. Most of us have seen this cult classic directed by Rob Reiner, but if you haven't, here's a brief synopsis: Girl meets boy and falls in love; girl is forced to marry a king; boy becomes a dreaded pirate to save the girl, all while picking up a few quirky friends, delivering perfect one-liners and trudging through rotting sludge along the way. The film stars Cary Elwes, Andre the Giant, Wallace Shawn, Mandy Patinkin and Robin Wright. You can see all the fun at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Landmark's Inwood Theatre, 5458 W. Lovers Lane. Tickets range from $8.25 to $10.50 and can be purchased at landmarktheatres.com. – Diamond Victoria

Vinyl Thoughts Art Show 7

Quixotic World Theater

2824 Main St.

7-11 p.m.

Free

Those toys that once occupied every square inch of your childhood bedroom weren’t just mindless playthings designed to keep you occupied. They were brilliant works of art. Don’t kick yourself that you gave away an art gallery to Goodwill when you moved out of the house. There is still a place where toys are considered priceless works of art. The Quixotic World gallery, 2824 Main St. in Deep Ellum, will host the seventh Vinyl Thoughts Art Show from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 7. Seventeen artists are tasked with designing vinyl toys around a single theme. Admission is free. Visit vinylthoughtsartshow.com for more information. – Danny Gallagher

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Majestic Theater

1925 Elm St.

8 p.m. Friday

$10

Before Arrival, Stranger Things, Twin Peaks or any other modern, alien-centric movie or TV show, there was Steven Spielberg's 1982 science fiction fantasy classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. This story of a young boy named Elliot who stumbles upon a pretty adorable, albeit strange, little alien is funny, a tiny bit spooky and totally heartwarming. Based on an imaginary friend of Spielberg’s when he was a child, E.T. is one of the most recognizable science fiction characters in cinema, and the film earned the rank of greatest science fiction film ever made in a Rotten Tomatoes survey. When it released, it knocked Star Wars out if its top spot by becoming the highest-grossing film of all time — until another of Spielberg’s big blockbusters, Jurassic Park, took the title. The Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., offers a chance to experience the story of a lonely boy and his alien friend at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at prekindle.com. – Diamond Victoria

Ninth annual Big Weekend of Improv

Addison Theatre and Conference Center

15650 Addison Road

Friday and Saturday

$5-$25

It takes guts to stand on a stage and try to make someone laugh, but it’s even gutsier to go out on the killing floor and try to make a crowd laugh with (gasp!) no prepared material. The Alternative Comedy Theater has dedicated two days to the art of improvisational comedy with the ninth annual Big Weekend of Improv on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, at the Studio Theatre at the Addison Theatre and Conference Center, 15650 Addison Road. The two-day comedy festival will feature acts from around the Dallas-Fort Worth area, such as the long-running Dallas comedy staple The Victims and The Motley Players, as well as acts from out of town, such as Folksongs Against Humanity from Austin and the Oklahoma comedy group Red Dirt. Tickets are $10 per show, except for the 5:30 p.m. Saturday show, which is $5 per person. Day passes are available for $25 per person and can be purchased online at improvact.org. – Danny Gallagher

Dallas Bake-Off

Embarcadero Building

1229 Admiral Nimitz Circle in Fair Park

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday

$10

If you watch the Great British Baking Show with more understanding of Mary Berry’s sweet technical challenges than Paul Hollywood’s bready ones, you’re probably going to be keen on the Dallas Bake Off from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in the Embarcadero Building 1229 Admiral Nimitz Circle in Fair Park. The inaugural event is for competitors and voyeurs alike; it welcomes bakers of all skill levels for a sugar-loaded battle in categories of cake, pie, chocolate, cupcake, macaron and cookie. Judges include Bronwen Weber of Frosted Art Bakery & Studio and Food Network Challenge fame, Kate Weiser of Kate Weiser Chocolate and Nicolas Blouin of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. There’s no baking onsite, but contestants are required to bring their finished masterpieces (and 75 bites for judging). General tickets ($10) include samples from local vendors, and people’s choice tickets ($25) give the option to judge a category for popular vote. To register or purchase tickets, visit dallasbakeoff.com. – Merritt Martin

Styled with Poise: Figures in Japanese Paintings and Prints

Crow Collection of Asian Art

2010 Flora St.

10 a.m. Saturday

Free

There was a time when art was exclusive to the very wealthy. Japan was a pioneer in bringing art to the average commoner. During the Edo period between 1603 and 1868, developments in woodblock printmaking made visual art accessible to many in Japan. The woodblock printmaking process originated from packing materials for tea from China and Japan, and the finished product required a publisher, artist, woodcutter and printer. Average travelers could take home pieces to remember their trips. The Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St., opens Styled with Poise: Figures in Japanese Paintings and Prints at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, for a chance to see some of these groundbreaking paintings and prints. Admission is free, and a members' reception takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Jan. 7. For more information, visit crowcollection.org. – Diamond Victoria

Basically Beethoven Festival

Dallas City Performance Hall

2520 Flora St.

2:30 p.m. Sunday

Free

The Basically Beethoven Festival, presented by Fine Arts Chamber Players, exhibits some of the city's finest musicians while offering a glimpse at Dallas’ next generation of local talent. To the service of music by Beethoven, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Copland and more, musicians from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas Opera will join forces for a monthlong concert series. Every concert will open with a “Rising Star Recital,” each of which introduces audiences to new, young musicians from the area. From providing elegantly polished, world-class feature performances to showcasing the burgeoning talents that will shape the city’s musical future, Basically Beethoven Fest 2017 looks to be one the most dynamic concert series of the classical season. Performances start at 2:30 p.m. each Sunday — July 9, 16, 23 and 30 — at Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets are free. For more information, visit fineartschamberplayers.org. – Jonathan Patrick

