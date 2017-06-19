Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Show off your Lindy Hop skills 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sons of Hermann Hall in Deep Ellum. Tickets are $8, and there will be karaoke, too. Mirko Macari/Shutterstock

Mondays Don't Suck

Action Park Grand Prairie

1002 Lone Star Parkway

6-10 p.m. Monday

Free

Mondays are no longer for complaining about Mondays, thanks in part to the aptly named “Mondays Don’t Suck” hosted monthly by Action Park Grand Prairie, 1002 Lone Star Parkway. If you’ve ever watched any of the Fast and the Furious films and thought, “That’s for me,” then this is for you. Along with oohing and aahing at some of the area’s coolest and sleekest sets of wheels, which are all automatically entered for awards, this month’s “Mondays Don’t Suck,” which runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, June 19, also includes sets from two local bands and a chance to see skate and BMX demonstrations from professionals. This all-ages event and overflow parking are free, but bring some cash for food, drinks and registered parking ($10). For more information and to register a car, visit the event’s Facebook page. – Diamond Victoria

Outward Bound Mixtape

RBC

2617 Commerce St.

10 p.m. Monday

Free

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week at RBC is one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown and Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum, but in its new home it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and open-minded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, brand new songs or a sound that defies genre labels. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas noise, punk, goth or free jazz where they played some of their first shows, you'll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. – Caroline North

Sing and Swing

Sons of Hermann Hall

3414 Elm St.

8:30-11:30 p.m. Wednesday

$8

With the amount of paint available in craft stores and the many episodes of The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross available on Netflix, taking up a new hobby is easier than ever. But what about a hobby that gets your heart pumping and your feet moving? Mixing fun with exercise never hurt anyone. (Plus, those Bob Ross paintings usually end up looking like a 12-year-old’s art project, and the cleanup is enough to have you say “never again.”) Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., helps everyone in need of a good time with its weekly Sing and Swing nights. Learn the basics of swing dancing or show off your Lindy Hop skills from 8 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, June 21. Beginners should arrive an hour early to learn some essential steps in the venue’s upstairs ballroom before the real fun begins. Dress up or down, but prepare your feet with some comfortable shoes. Karaoke also takes place from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. downstairs in the bar. Tickets are $8 for the night and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit sonsofhermann.com. – Diamond Victoria

Reservoir Dogs Screening

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8:30 p.m. Saturday

$10.75

Mr. Blonde, Mr. Blue, Mr. Brown, Mr. Orange, Mr. Pink and Mr. White return to the silver screen on a new 35mm print to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Quentin Tarantino’s notably bloody feature-length debut, Reservoir Dogs. After the heist-gone-wrong film’s shaky world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 1992, which writer and director Tarantino has called “a fucking disaster,” the film quickly garnered critical acclaim and plenty of buzz, and it’s now considered an influential classic of independent filmmaking. While the film and its infamous torture scene may not be for everyone, and notable walkouts include horror film director Wes Craven, the film’s leads (Steve Buscemi, Michael Madsen, Tarantino, Harvey Keitel and Tim Roth) keep most viewers glued to the screen until the climactic and unforgettable Mexican standoff ending. The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., screens a new 35mm print approved by Tarantino for the film’s 25th anniversary at 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 22-23, and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24. For tickets ($10.75) and more information, visit thetexastheatre.com. – Daniel Rodrigue

Studio Ghibli Festival

Angelika Film Center

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane; 7205 Bishop Road

11 a.m. Thursday

$8.50

An entertaining animated fantasy film for audiences of all ages, Ponyo centers on a friendship between 5-year-old Sõsuke and a magical goldfish named Ponyo, who is the young daughter of a sea wizard and a sea goddess. After their chance meeting, Ponyo gradually displays more humanlike features as she starts longing to become a human so she can stay with Sõsuke. Produced by Studio Ghibli and written and directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, Ponyo is a beautifully animated film that received widespread acclaim from film critics and proved popular with audiences at the box office when released in 2008 (2009 in the U.S.). This screening of the English-dubbed version of the film, featuring the voices of Cate Blanchett, Noah Cyrus, Matt Damon, Tina Fey, Frankie Jonas, Cloris Leachman, Liam Neeson, Lily Tomlin and Betty White, is part of Studio Ghibli Festival, which is releasing a series of classic Studio Ghibli films to theaters nationwide. For more on the films and festival, visit ghiblifest.com. Thursday’s family-friendly screening starts at 11 a.m. at both Dallas’ Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, and Plano’s, 7205 Bishop Road. Tickets are $8.50 at angelikafilmcenter.com. – Daniel Rodrigue

David Willburn Artist Talk

Galleri Urbane

2277 Monitor St.

4:30 p.m. Saturday

Free

Artist David Willburn finds the most rudimentary of tools and artifacts, reimagining them in situations where things get stark: revolution, anarchy and resistance. Luckily for him, global politics have provided plenty of source material lately. There’s a wellspring of opposition, a murmur of resistance and a highly charged political narrative to inform his latest pieces. In his upcoming solo show of new work at Galleri Urbane, 2277 Monitor St., visitors will be confronted with abstract formations of minerals presented as barriers and walls, and colorful representations of obstruction and fighting back. His totems of endurance and defiance will be on view beginning with an artist talk at 4:30 p.m. and a reception at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and the exhibition is open through Aug. 25. Gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; admission is free. Visit galleriurbane.com to learn more. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

BurgerTime Party

Free Play Arcade

1730 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson

11 a.m.-midnight Friday

$10

Classic arcade games can be addictive. They seem simple and straightforward, but all it takes is one quarter and one wrong move to keep you obsessing over being bested by a machine. Take, for instance, the classic Data East coin-op platformer BurgerTime. You control a mad-dashing chef named Peter Pepper who’s tasked with building the world’s biggest burgers by walking across the ingredients while dodging anthropomorphic proteins like sausages and fried eggs. Sounds simple, right? If you said “yes,” then you’ve never played it. BurgerTime is a maddening challenge of planning and reflexes, and only a select few have learned how to master it over the last 35 years. The Free Play Arcade, 1730 E. Belt Line Road in Richardson, will celebrate the game’s 35th anniversary with a special BurgerTime party from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, June 24. The daylong celebration will feature a special BurgerTime challenge, themed drinks and a pop-up burger stand. Admission is $10 plus tax. Visit freeplayrichardson.com for more information. – Danny Gallagher

Market Street Allen USA Celebration

Celebration Park

701 Angel Parkway

4-10 p.m. Saturday

Free

If you’re counting down the days until the good ol’ US of A celebrates its birthday with fireworks, great food and live music but the anticipation is more than you can handle, Allen’s annual “first to the Fourth” Market Street Allen USA Celebration is free to attend, and here to get you to those corn dogs and bright lights sooner than later. From 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Celebration Park, 701 Angel Parkway, the whole family can grab a bite or two from various food trucks, take part in numerous games and activities, and have the chance to meet Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley in the inaugural competition of completing NFL drills such as a 40-yard dash and vertical jumps. Party bands Le Freak and Emerald City will provide the soundtrack before a fireworks finale lights up the park. Coolers, chairs and shade structures are permitted with limitations. Visit allenusa.org for more information. – Diamond Victoria

Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game

Dr Pepper Ballpark

7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

6 p.m. Saturday

$9 and up

Dallas doesn’t have royalty, but if it did, Dallas Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki would definitely be the king, or at least a duke. He’s more than just a great athlete who helped bring an obscure NBA team to contender status. He’s a nice guy. In accordance with his Tom Hanks-level of niceness, Nowitzki hosts an annual celebrity baseball game to raise money for some worthy causes. This year’s Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Dr Pepper Ballpark, 7300 Roughriders Trail in Frisco. The annual baseball game will include famous faces on the diamond, including Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott and actor Geoff Stults from the Netflix series Gracie and Frankie and the film Unforgettable. Tickets are between $9 and $22, and proceeds will go to the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation, which provide sports programs for local youths. Tickets can be purchased at ticketreturn.com. – Danny Gallagher

