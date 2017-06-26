Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

The fourth installment of the Hip-Hop Book Club takes place Monday night at Josey Records. Kanye West's The College Dropout is up for discussion this time. Ely Ibrahim

Hip-hop has made leaps and bounds since The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” hit the airwaves in 1979. Outside of the music, hip-hop now influences pop culture through fashion, film and entrepreneurship, and it lends a hand in discussions of how we interpret music and language. If you need proof that Dallas loves to gab about this contemporary artform, the monthly gathering of hip-hop fans dubbed Hip-Hop Book Club is the place to hear discussions of what qualifies as great in this ever-evolving genre. Each month, the four men who created the event choose one album to focus on; past topics include influence, visuals, production and lyrics. This month’s event turns its attention to Kanye West’s 2004 debut studio album, The College Dropout. Hear different perspectives on the album and peruse the aisles of Josey Records and Music, 2821 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26. The event is free to attend. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. — Diamond Victoria

Artist David Willburn finds the most rudimentary of tools and artifacts, reimagining them in situations where things get stark: revolution, anarchy and resistance. Luckily for him, global politics have provided plenty of source material lately. There’s a wellspring of opposition, a murmur of resistance and a highly charged political narrative to inform his latest pieces. In his upcoming solo show of new work at Galleri Urbane, 2277 Monitor St., visitors will be confronted with abstract formations of minerals presented as barriers and walls, and colorful representations of obstruction and fighting back. His totems of endurance and defiance will be on view through Aug. 25. Gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; admission is free. Visit galleriurbane.com to learn more. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Anyone who’s sat down at a computer and stared long enough at the blinking line knows the agony of writer’s block. It happens to every writer, from poets to fiction writers to journalists. Perhaps one method of remedying this creative frustration could be a glass or two of wine. But if you’re really looking to get some constructive feedback on existing work or newly conceived ideas, you need insight from other wordsmiths. And from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, writers cut from all cloths will meet at Deep Vellum Books, 3000 Commerce St., for the Writer’s Bloc writing workshop hosted by poet and writer Craig Nydick. This biweekly workshop aims to help anyone who needs to get his or her creative juices flowing. The event is free to attend, and more information can be found at the event’s Facebook page. — Diamond Victoria

With the amount of paint available in craft stores and the many episodes of The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross available on Netflix, taking up a new hobby is easier than ever. But what about a hobby that gets your heart pumping and your feet moving? Mixing fun with exercise never hurt anyone. (Plus, those Bob Ross paintings usually end up looking like a 12-year-old’s art project, and the cleanup is enough to have you say “never again.”) Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., helps everyone in need of a good time with its weekly Sing and Swing nights. Learn the basics of swing dancing or show off your Lindy Hop skills from 8 p.m. to midnight Wednesday. Beginners should arrive an hour early to learn some essential steps in the venue’s upstairs ballroom before the real fun begins. Dress up or down, but prepare your feet with some comfortable shoes. Karaoke also takes place from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. downstairs in the bar. Tickets are $8 for the night and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit sonsofhermann.com. — Diamond Victoria

Before Woodstock, there was the Monterey Pop Festival, which brought onstage some of the most iconic musicians in modern history, such as Janis Joplin, The Jimi Hendrix Experience and Otis Redding. The California-based festival kicked off 1967’s “Summer of Love” and was captured on 16mm film by music documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker. (You may recognize his work following Bob Dylan titled Don’t Look Back or his time on tour with David Bowie in Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars). The three-day festival’s 50th anniversary was June 16, and to celebrate, Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., will screen Pennebaker’s film, Monterey Pop, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, and 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 30. The film was innovative in its recording of the festival with Pennebaker and his teams’ use of equipment recently developed at the time: portable 16mm crystal-sync motion picture cameras and eight-channel recorders that allowed for sound and film to synchronize perfectly. Tickets for both showings are $10 and can be purchased at thetexastheatre.com. — Diamond Victoria

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary is a new full-length film on the influential tenor sax player and composer, written and directed by critically acclaimed documentary filmmaker John Scheinfeld, known for The U.S. vs. John Lennon and Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin' About Him?). The film is noteworthy for being the first documentary on Coltrane produced with the full participation of Coltrane’s family, as well as the support of the handful of record labels that collectively own the Coltrane catalog, which means the film features clips of nearly 50 of Coltrane’s original recordings. Magnolia At the Modern and The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., will screen Chasing Trane as a part of an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed, foreign and independent films. Tickets cost $9 or $7 for museum members. Advance sales begin two hours before each show. Showtimes are at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, June 30; 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1; and noon (half price), 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2. — Daniel Rodrigue

In 2014, Little D Markets jumped on the opportunity to bring people into lovely spaces that weren’t being championed for community events. Thanks to Little D, we have the Commerce Street Night Market, 444 W. Commerce St., from 6 to 10 p.m. the last Friday of each month in the Pike West Commerce outdoor pavilion. The free, open-air market offers a family-friendly stroll with live music; food options to satisfy cravings for tamales, ice pops and more; and vendors selling wares ranging from clothing to natural skincare to stained glass to pet attire. The Oddfellows-run bar will serve beer, wine and watermelon sangria while DJ Durty Laundry spins tunes. Culture vultures will appreciate the pottery workshop by James Olney of Oak Cliff Pottery from 7 to 9 p.m. For more details, visit the event page on Facebook. To learn about becoming a vendor or hosting a workshop, visit littledmarkets.com. — Merritt Martin

Contrary to popular opinion, all event walks are not limited to the Bishop Arts District. Exposition Park is getting into the scene, and it’s about damn time because that neighborhood deserves its just desserts … or drink specials, as it happens. The inaugural Expo Park Art and Wine Walk is from noon to 6 p.m. July 1. This historic district, just across from Fair Park at Exposition and Parry avenues, boasts purveyors of everything from coffee to theater: Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, Eight Bells Alehouse, Craft and Growler, Confetti Eddie’s Magic Parlor, Ocher House Theater and more. They’ll all be available for a look-see. The walk offers new specials of all kinds every hour and also celebrates a new neighbor: Impact House, a co-working and event space that will host an open house with workshops and STEM competitions during the walk. Admission is free, but VIP tickets are available for $25, and each includes access to a VIP area, a T-shirt and a wine ticket. Purchase and RSVP on eventbrite.com. — Merritt Martin

The world is full of exciting filmmakers eager to tell their stories. All each needs is a theater and an audience. That’s why events like the African Film Festival are so important to the film community. This year’s festival, organized by the African American Museum in Fair Park, will screen exciting and thought-provoking works of cinema, including the dramatic thriller Le Silence Pure, written by Marie Solo from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; the inspiring The Invisible City, which tells the story of children rebuilding their lives in a refugee camp after being separated from their families; and the American film Singleton Boulevard, which examines the lives of four seemingly random people in a hole-in-the-wall bar set in West Dallas in 1963. The African Film Festival runs from Friday, July 1, to Sunday, July 3, at various screening locations. Passes for single films start at $10, and an all-festival pass is $160. Visit theafricanfilmfestival.org for times, ticket prices and locations. — Danny Gallagher

If you've been looking for an excuse to check out the latest exhibits at the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.), how about Target First Saturdays? Get free admission to the galleries to see the exhibit by Roni Horn, along with a series of events designed for the kids in your life. There will be an art scavenger hunt, as well as artist demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, a creative writing discussion with the Writer's Garrett at noon, storytime with the Dallas Public Library at 12:30 p.m. and more. The Nasher is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. More information at nashersculpturecenter.org. — Lauren Smart

What exactly are we celebrating on the Fourth of July? History buffs may know the technically correct reasons behind this hallowed American holiday. The rest of us, though, are celebrating one aspect of American history: kickin’ ass. The U.S. is filled with notorious ass-kickers celebrated for their ability to kick a lot of asses so hard the asses’ owners learned important lessons. Few American ass-kickers are more revered than western lawman Wyatt Earp and his gang of gunslingers who achieved infamy in 1881 with the gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona. Relive this legendary American ass-kicking with a screening of 1993’s Tombstone, starring Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott and Fort Worth’s late, great son Bill Paxton. The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., will screen a 35mm print of the film at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2. Tickets are $10.75 per adult and $9.75 for theater members and can be purchased at the box office or online at thetexastheatre.com. — Danny Gallagher

