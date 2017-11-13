Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Chi Omega Christmas Market

Fair Parks' Centennial Hall

1001 Washington St.

Thursday-Saturday

$12-$15

You finally threw away the pumpkin on your porch, and you've only begun to dread the point during Thanksgiving dinner when someone makes you say what you're thankful for. But it’s halfway through November, and Christmas is pretty much here. Skip the retail chains and visit the Chi Omega Christmas Market at Fair Park’s Centennial Hall, 1001 Washington St., for holiday décor, women’s clothing and accessories, home accents, children’s clothing and toys, and food gifts from more than 180 merchants. In its 40-year history, the market has provided more than $7.76 million in college scholarships and grants to local charities. The market’s Preview Party, $75, offers shopping, cocktails and appetizers from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15. General admission opens Thursday, and the market continues through Saturday. Tickets are $12 at chiomegaxmas.org or $15 at the door. — Emily Goldstein

Islamic Art Festival: The Language of Exchange

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St,

6-9 p.m. Thursday

Free

The Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., celebrates the music, dance, ceramics, artistry and food of Islamic culture with its Islamic Art Festival: The Language of Exchange. The four-day festival, which began Wednesday, includes a full schedule of lectures on the influence and range of Islamic art, musical performances by American Bedouin, the Ismaili Muslim Youth Choir of Dallas and more, plus exhibits from the Keir Collection of Islamic Art. Thursday’s 7 p.m. keynote talk is “Influence and Inspiration: Islamic Art in the Keir Collection.” Dr. Sheila R. Canby, curator in charge of the department of Islamic art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, speak in the Horchow Auditorium about highlights from the Keir Collection, which includes works from across 13 centuries of Islamic culture. The festival continues through Saturday, and it’s free to attend. For a full listing of events, visit dma.org/IslamicArtFestival. – Patrick Williams

D.O.A: A Rite of Passage/Sid & Nancy

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

7 p.m. Friday

$7-$20

Texas Theatre presents two cool punk films with a punk rock show after the screenings. The first film to roll is a new 4K restoration of D.O.A.: A Right of Passage the 1980 rockumentary about punk’s provocative origins and centers on the Sex Pistols first tour of the United States in 1978, which ended with the band’s break up. D.O.A. includes footage of the Sex Pistols performance at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, and the film also features live performances by The Dead Boys, Generation X, X-Ray Spex, Sham 69 and more. The second flick on the bill is a new 4K scan of Alex Cox’s 1986 classic story of doomed love, Sid & Nancy, starring Gary Oldman as Sid Vicious. D.O.A. screens at 7 p.m., and Sid & Nancy rolls at 9 p.m. Friday at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., with a “Behind the Screen” concert following the films at 11 p.m. featuring Pissed Grave, Mind Spiders, The Eggshells and Sailor Poon. Individual tickets for the films cost $10, and the concert is $7 — with a discounted bundle price of $20 available for both films and the punk rock show. For tickets, visit thetexastheatre.com. – Daniel Rodrigue

John Herrin Exhibit

PDNB Gallery

154 Glass St., Suite 104

5-8 p.m. Saturday

Free

Coming on the heels of Hurricane Harvey, Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery’s (154 Glass St., Suite 104) latest exhibition of John Herrin still lifes carries a gorgeous and devastating weight. It’s a small exhibition, but the impact looms large: Captivating floral portraits taken at various stages of beauty and decay against a pitch-dark background. What gives? The background is courtesy of Houston after Hurricane Ike. Herrin’s own home, without power, shrouded in darkness closing in around these almost majestic blooms casually carried home and displayed by his wife before the storm struck. PDNB kicks off the showing with an artist reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and the exhibition runs through Dec. 30. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free. Visit pdnbgallery.com. – Merritt Martin

"What Has the Government Been Hiding?"

Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

411 Elm St.

2 p.m. Saturday

$15

Haven't had time to delve through the thousands of records released last month that pertain to the government's investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy? Visit the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, 411 Elm St., for "What Has the Government Been Hiding? 54 Years of Secrets & the Release of the JFK Records," a program about the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992. NPR's Dave Davies will moderate a conversation with authors Larry Sabato and Philip Shenon at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Tickets, $15, are sold out at jfk.org, so hopefully you have a friend who plans ahead. General admission tickets to the museum's permanent exhibition will still be available. — Emily Goldstein

