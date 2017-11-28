Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Broadway Karaoke Night

Vetted Well

1005 S. Lamar St.

8:30 p.m. Thursday

Free

There’s karaoke night and then there’s Broadway Karaoke Night. At karaoke night, you toss back drinks in a dark hole-in-the-wall until you summon the courage to belt out Lisa Loeb’s greatest hit and then slink back to your seat like nothing happened, which is probably for the best. At Broadway Karaoke Night, there’s no slinking, no shame and no attempts to belt out the line “no, no, no, bad!” without cracking up. Instead, you’ll find soaring choruses, opportunities to fling your arms dramatically and open encouragement to be the Broadway queen (or king) you’ve always known you could be. At Broadway Karaoke Night, which happens at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Alamo Drafthouse Cedar’s Vetted Well, 1005 S. Lamar St., you can vamp it up and go full Les Mis, and people will totally still make eye contact with you after. Channel Idina Menzel’s Wicked mezzo in all its glory — and while you’re at it, enjoy Broadway-themed drinks and prize giveaways courtesy of AT&T Performing Arts Center. Admission is free; RSVP at attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Re-Tales

South Dallas Cultural Center

3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave.

8 p.m. Thursday

Pay-what-you-can

Those tales you remember from your youth by the Brothers Grimm and Pinnochio’s author Carlo Collodi are back (somewhat) in the form of a musical, Re-Tales, suitable for all ages. Guinea Bennett-Price, Soul Rep co-founder and artistic director, and Keith Price will present an urban and R&B twist on several classic fairy tales and nursery rhymes. Examples: “Little Red Rides the ’Hood” and “Sherry Perry,” not “Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary.” South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave., is the place for the show directed by Bennett-Price and Daylene Carter. Thursday’s preview is pay what you can at 8 p.m. Call 469-734-9382 for tickets, $15 to $20. The show runs through Dec. 10. For more information, visit soulrep.org or email soulreptheatre@gmail.com. — Reba Liner

Wassail Weekend

Downtown Denton

5:30-8 p.m. Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday

Free

Now that all that pumpkin spice silliness is behind us for the year, we can move forward to a blend of flavors that’s not as reminiscent of bathroom potpourri: mulled apple cider, or as it was known in days of yore, wassail. The medieval beverage didn’t have the benefit of multizillion-dollar marketing from big coffee conglomerates, but it has staying power thanks to its simplicity, spirit and association with all things merry and bright. This year, wassail gets some much-deserved star treatment during Wassail Weekend in downtown Denton from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. On both days, downtown merchants will brew up their best wassail recipes and pass out cups of the warm treat as part of Denton Holiday Lighting Festival events. Upward of 40 restaurants, stores and other stops will be wassailin’. You can try ’em all and then vote for your favorite at dentonmainstreet.org/wassail-weekend, which is also where you can find a full list of participants. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase

Deep Ellum

6:20 p.m.-1:20 a.m.

$15 and up

They would never admit it, but few things make music fans happier than humble-bragging about witnessing a big-name band, rapper or singer-songwriter at some tiny club when the act is playing stadiums. Want to be that smug, liked-them-better-before-they-got-big snob someday? You’re likely to catch a future superstar and guaranteed to catch many a local legend when more than 50 local acts perform on nine stages at eight venues at this year’s Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase on Saturday. Venues include Dada’s indoor and outdoor stages, The Door, Green Room, Off the Record, Prophet Bar, Reno’s Chop Shop, Three Links and Trees. Music acts represent the best of the city with something for everyone’s taste. General admission tickets are $15, and you can get the VIP treatment, which adds three drink tickets, catered snacks, a DOMA T-shirt and, perhaps most crucially, access to a private bathroom, for $44. Find the showcase lineup, schedule and ticket information at dallasobservermusicawards.com or at the box office, which opens at 6 p.m. Saturday on Elm Street next to Trees. — Jesse Hughey

Dallas VHS Swap

Piranha Vintage

205 W. Main St., Richardson

3-5 p.m. Sunday

Free

As movie buffs, cinephiles and tapeheads know, lots of cool videos from the past haven’t yet made the transition into a digital format. Enter Dallas VHS Swap, which launched recently and aims to form a community for local tapeheads to trade and celebrate dead formats. Collector Eli Luna mentioned the idea of a meet-up and swap to G. Noel Gross and his wife, Karri, who co-own Piranha Vintage, because they regularly screen VHS tapes in their shop and have a curated selection of tapes. For the first event, Dallas VHS Swap is encouraging collectors to bring as many tapes as they can comfortably carry or fit in their trunks to swap or sell from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Piranha Vintage, 205 W. Main St. in Richardson. The event is free. The only rules or guidelines posted by Dallas VHS Swap: 1) Be kind. 2) Rewind. For more information, visit the Dallas VHS Swap group on Facebook or piranhavintage.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Pooch Pictures with Santa Paws

Mutt's Canine Cantina

2889 CityPlace West Blvd.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

$5

Is your dog one to sport elf ears, or is he more of the yuletide bow tie sort? You’re going to want to figure that out before 11 a.m. Sunday because that’s when Mutts Canine Cantina, 2889 CityPlace West Blvd., is hosting its fifth annual Pictures with Santa Paws until 2 p.m. You can afford to invest in festive canine fashions since photos are free to Mutts Dog Park members and only $5 for nonmembers. Dog parents receive a frameable picture, and digital copies are available for download. No dog? No worries: Even if you show up sans pup, you could find your best friend among the adoptable pets Dog & Kitty City will have for meeting and greeting. Visit muttscantina.com or search the event on Facebook. — Merritt Martin

