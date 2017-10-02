Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Albert Hitchcock classic North by Northwest screens at the Angelika Film Center 7 p.m. Thursday. Wikimedia Commons

Burns/Punctum/Taos, showing at Umbrella Gallery, 2803 Taylor St., is a true art trifecta — three themes by artist Trevor Yokochi that combine for an ambiguous yet monumental visual meditation. The Burns pieces are reactive and contemplative: The artist burned holes in a variety of media with each cigarette he smoked during a rough patch in his personal life. Instead of marring his work, the burns create a timeline and a voyeuristic portal into the artist’s struggle. The Punctum collection plays with monolithic form: structures that are inherently inflexible are infused with color and an uncertainty that inspires reflection; and finally, Yokochi’s Taos works amass memories and visions from the artist’s time in Taos, New Mexico. The collective effect of the show is cohesive and introspective. It will be on view through Saturday, Oct. 21. Gallery hours are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekends. Visit lifeindeepellum.com/umbrella-gallery. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Austin artist Erin Curtis’ recent works are tightly woven, abstract explosions of color that draw you in and make you want to live among the bright geometric patterns. The chance to actually step inside her work, then, sounds like tempting offer. Her solo exhibition Jungle Transmission includes freestanding paintings and also a site-specific installation “that engages the architecture of the gallery and spills onto the floor and off the walls,” according to the gallery website. You can walk into her off-the-wall world until Oct. 14 at the Conduit Gallery, 1626 Hi Line Drive, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 214-939-0064 or visit conduitgallery.com for more information. — Jesse Hughey

October’s here and with it comes a bevy of scary movies to watch from your streaming service of choice. But no matter the gore, jump scares or damsels in distress, nothing really gets under your skin quite like a Albert Hitchcock movie. The master of suspense knew how to chill our spines without using too much red dye or prosthetics. One of his best films, North By Northwest, stars the unlikely Cary Grant in a case of mistaken identity. An advertising executive is confused for a government agent by a ruthless spy, put through the wringer and hunted by several associates before winding up in a cross-country chase. No doubt the best way to see any Hitchcock movie is on the big screen, and Angelika Film Center, 5321 E Mockingbird Lane, provides the opportunity at 7 p.m. Thursday when they screen the film as part of its month-long Hitchcocktober festival. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the box office or at angelikafilmcenter.com. — Diamond Victoria

The Dallas Companion Animal Project is all about giving dogs and cats a bigger and better chance, through programs like aid for feral cats, free spay/neuter, pet placement support, pet-owner outreach, community education and more. The 6th annual Puss ‘n’ Pooch Jazz Night from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Ten Bells Tavern, 232 W. 7th St., benefits DCAP and features a night of family-friendly entertainment. Enjoy live tunes by the Alex Rivera Quintet (and special guests throughout the evening), Ten Bells specials, a raffle and community fun for our four-legged friends. Monetary donations for DCAP are encouraged and will be accepted at the event. Dogs and kids are welcome to attend. Check out Facebook.com for more event details, and visit dallasanimals.org for more on DCAP. — Merritt Martin

Mr. Zero has a problem we can all relate to. The protagonist in Elmer Rice's 1923 play, Adding Machine, finds out his job of 25 years is being eliminated because a new piece of technology has made it obsolete. In 2007, Joshua Schmidt and Jason Loewith chose to adapt Adding Machine into a musical, which is onstage at Theatre

A work from In Danger of Existence.

Three, 2800 Routh St., through Oct. 22. But that's not where the story ends. In his anger, Mr. Zero takes things a wee bit too far. As in, he kills his boss too far. Yeah, whoops. The funny, dark and poetic musical, which influenced Tennessee Williams, follows Mr. Zero through his trial and death and into the afterlife. Adding Machine: A Musical opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets start at $10 at theatre3dallas.com. — Caroline North

Painter and mixed media artist Brenda McKinney titled her new exhibit In Danger of Existence, which will be shown at Haley-Henman Contemporary Art, 411 Singleton Blvd., Oct. 4-28. You'll recognize the artist's theme in many of her works: contemplating the meaning of life, beauty, ever-changing conditions in the world, global warming and extinctions — of animals and yes, even people. Besides the preview-reception from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, another reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. An added attraction: You may join in a conversation with the artist at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. McKinney's art can be seen in Spain, Sweden, Italy, Hungary, Lithuania, Canada and locally in permanent collections at Texas Woman's University, Presbyterian Hospital and UT Southwestern. McKinney is the acting curator to the Discovery Gallery at Texas Discovery Garden in Fair Park. For more info, 214-532-3225 or haleyhenman.com. — Reba Liner

If you've been looking for an excuse to check out the latest exhibits at the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.), how about Target First Saturdays? Get free admission to the galleries to see Tom Sach's new exhibit, Tea Ceremony, along with a series of events designed for the kids in your life. There will be an art scavenger hunt, as well as artist demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, a creative writing discussion with the Writer's Garrett at noon, storytime with the Dallas Public Library at 12:30 p.m. and more. The Nasher is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. More information at nashersculpturecenter.org. — Lauren Smart

It’s pumpkin time, y’all. The time of year when we pay very close attention to an otherwise ignored large orange vegetable. And not necessarily to eat, unless it’s canned and thrown into pie or made into a sugary syrup and sloshed into steamed milk with trace amounts of coffee. We decorate them, make Halloween costumes in their likeness and throw festivals in their honor. Expect all of that and more at the Oak Cliff Pumpkinfest starting at 4 p.m. Sunday in Bishop Arts District, on North Bishop Avenue. The family-friendly event, which includes a costume contest, tug-o-war, a pre-carved pumpkin contest, food drive benefiting the North Texas Food Bank and a pet rescue service, is free to attend but does include games and food for only a few bucks. For more information, and to register for the tug-o-war, visit the event’s Facebook page. — Diamond Victoria

By teaming with local high school choirs, the Dallas Symphony Chorus hopes to make their 40th anniversary a community-wide celebration. This year’s 2017/18 season — the DSC’s 40th as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s official choir — kicks off in earnest for the DSC with “A Celebration of Singing,” an evening of moving choral works. In concert with the choirs of Dallas Carter High School, Booker T. Washington and Plano West, the DSC debuts a world premiere commissioned specifically for this event: “Proud Music of the Storm” by American composer Jake Runestad. Leonard Bernstein’s beloved “Chichester Psalms” and Tarik O’Regan’s “Dorcester Canticles" fill out the program. Joshua Habermann conducts. The only performance of “A Celebration of Singing” happens at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at The Meyerson, 2301 Flora St. A public, pre-concert “choral conversation” with Runestad takes place at 1:30 p.m. just before the main performance. This event is free. More info at mydso.com. — Jonathan Patrick