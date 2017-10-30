Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

The Funky Knuckles

Sundown at Granada

3520 Greenville Ave.

10 p.m. Monday

Free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for over six years. The fusion jazz band released an album called Meta-Musica in 2014 that climbed to No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz charts on the first day of its release. Together, they Knuckles are a force to be reckoned with. That’s because, individually, they’re all seasoned players who’ve worked with superstars like Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michelle, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree.

Bram Stoker's Dracula 35 mm Screening with Live Ballet Performance

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

8 p.m. Tuesday

$15

In 1992, the world experienced a serious Dracula film for the first time since campy remake after campy remake flooded televisions and movie houses for decades. Bela Lugosi’s haunting performance in 1931’s Dracula introduced viewers to the sights and sounds of the most prominent vampire of all. Flash forward about 60 years, and Francis Ford Coppola gave audiences a star-studded cast with Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Tom Waits, Keanu Reeves, Anthony Hopkins and others with his spin on the classic horror tale, Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., screens the film in 35mm with a live ballet intro at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Dallas Neo-Classical Ballet performs a live, 30-minute Dracula-inspired introduction to the film. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at thetexastheatre.com. — Diamond Victoria

Sing & Swing

Sons of Hermann Hall

3414 Elm St.

8 p.m. Wednesday

$8

With the amount of paint available in craft stores and the many episodes of The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross available on Netflix, taking up a new hobby is easier than ever. But what about a hobby that gets your heart pumping and your feet moving? Mixing fun with exercise never hurt anyone. (Plus, those Bob Ross paintings usually end up looking like a 12-year-old’s art project, and the cleanup is enough to have you say “never again.”) Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., helps everyone in need of a good time with its weekly Sing and Swing nights. Learn the basics of swing dancing or show off your Lindy Hop skills from 8 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, June 21. Beginners should arrive an hour early to learn some essential steps in the venue’s upstairs ballroom before the real fun begins. Dress up or down, but prepare your feet with some comfortable shoes. Karaoke also takes place from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. downstairs in the bar. Tickets are $8 for the night and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit sonsofhermann.com. — Diamond Victoria

Made for TV

Kettle Art

2650 Main St.

6-9 p.m. Thursday

Free

Whether they were the Saturday morning variety (may they rest in peace) or the near-constant flow from the Cartoon Network, cartoons shaped many of us in some way. They’ve even become less a kids-only medium and more of a prime-time entertainment art form. Kettle Art, 2650 Main St., is offering a prime exhibition by way of its Made For TV show, which runs Thursdays through Saturdays through Nov. 18. The show features works inspired by — and as vivid and captivating as — cartoons, street art, video games and other visually dynamic pop culture by color-connected illustrator Christopher Machorro; Max Quest, who deftly tackles a multitude of issues with palette; powerful pop player Franco Fazio; and guest curator Raymond Butler, whose cartoon houses and anthropomorphic sandwiches give how much the humor and veiled violence of cartoons affected him. Kettle Art is open from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Visit kettleart.com. — Merritt Martin

Target First Saturdays

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Free

If you've been looking for an excuse to check out the latest exhibits at the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.), how about Target First Saturdays? Get free admission to the galleries to see the exhibition by Tom Sachs, along with a series of events designed for the kids in your life. There will be an art scavenger hunt, as well as artist demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, a creative writing discussion with the Writer's Garrett at noon, storytime with the Dallas Public Library at 12:30 p.m. and more. The Nasher is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. More information at nashersculpturecenter.org. — Lauren Smart

