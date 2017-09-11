Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Load up on Rick & Morty swag at the Alamo Drafthouse Monday event Facebook

Rick and Morty's Don't Even Trip Road Trip

Alamo Drafthouse Cedars

1005 S. Lamar St.

6 p.m. Monday

Free

Cartoons, especially those on Cartoon Network’s weekly late-night block Adult Swim, aren’t just for kids. Among the string of foul-mouthed, risqué humor that plays during the time slot is one of its most popular cartoons, Rick and Morty — a series following the misadventures of a mad scientist and his reluctant grandson. Since 2013, the show has garnered a cult following with its Back to the Future-style goings on, and it’s in its third season. If you can’t get enough of the time-traveling duo, Rick and Morty's Don't Even Trip Road Trip swings through town in its “Rickmobile” at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Alamo Drafthouse Cedars, 1005 S. Lamar St., with all the Rick and Morty swag you could want. This pop-up shop offers limited, never-before-released merchandise and only accepts credit or debit cards. (Even if you don’t buy anything, the oversized Rick that covers almost the entire truck offers a great photo opportunity.) For more information on the tour and what’s up for grabs, visit adultswim.com/rickmobile. – Diamond Victoria

Get Inky

Deep Ellum Art Co.

3200 Commerce St.

6 p.m.-midnight Thursday

Free

Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St., will showcase some of the most dedicated artists and printmakers in the area with a special showing of printed artwork called Get Inky from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Sept. 14. The evening will feature original printed oddities from 20 artists, including John Hancock, Amber Crimmings, Jack Russell, Matt Bagley, Una Scott and Junanne Peck, as well as live music from DJ Mikey Rodge and adult beverages from the gallery’s bar. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/DeepEllumArtCo.1 for more information. – Danny Gallagher

Scott Hilton + Kenda North

Dallas Center for Photography

4756 Algiers St.

7-9 p.m. Thursday

$5

Dallas Center for Photography Speaker Series presents Scott Hilton and Kenda North from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at 4756 Algiers St. Both speakers are members of the University of Texas at Arlington photography program faculty, and both have mesmerizing approaches to their work. Audience members will have the opportunity to see both present their work and explain their philosophies on photography and teaching. Hilton, a master of the portable darkroom, as required of the age-old collodion process, is a self-proclaimed history buff, and North, who has a penchant for color processes, has created emotional, large-scale fine art, rich with movement. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased at dallascenterforphotography.com. – Merritt Martin

Suspiria Screening

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

8:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Sunday

$10

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of director Dario Argento’s classic Italian horror film Suspiria. The visually stunning film confronts viewers with a colorful, textural and auditory assault on the senses. And the intense, haunting atmospheric soundtrack, composed by progressive rock act Goblin, stands up on its own as an incredible album. The film is set at a prestigious ballet school with murderous secrets hidden behind the walls. With three showings this weekend, Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., is one of the first theaters in the world to screen the new 4K DCP restoration made from the uncut, uncensored Italian 35mm original camera negative, which Synapse Films has been painstakingly restoring frame by frame for nearly four years. In 1977, Suspiria was trimmed for an R rating in the U.S., removing some graphic violence. The film rolls at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Tickets, $10, are available at thetexastheatre.com. – Daniel Rodrigue

Addison Oktoberfest

Addison Circle Park

4970 Addison Circle Drive

Thursday-Sunday

$10

It’s OK to admit your weekends have been sadly lacking in the oompah department. Addison is ready to intervene and save you at this weekend’s Addison Oktoberfest in Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Addison’s Bavarian bash, and live entertainment includes plenty of polka, bier barrel rolling, a German spelling bee, yodeling, Bavarian dancing and, yes, oompah for days. But you’ll need energy for all that, and it’s recommended you get it from traditional Paulaner Bier, strudel, savory sausages and other delicious concessions. Gates open at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15, and noon Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. Tickets start at $10, but admission is free Thursday and Sunday, and ticket packages are available combining admission with food and drink coupons and other attractions for $40 to $60. Visit addisonoktoberfest.com for details, including free parking locations. – Merritt Martin

After Dark: Heroes and Heroines

Crow Collection of Asian Art

2010 Flora St.

6 p.m.-midnight Friday

Free

Don’t we love a good superhero? They don’t always have to wear armor, either. The Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St., is putting a spotlight on iconic and brave Japanese figures during After Dark: Heroes and Heroines from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday. Check out representations of seemingly ever-present figure Jizo, the tragic story of Lady Tokiwa, legendary novelist and poet Lady Murasaki, and others featured in the Crow exhibition Styled with Poise: Figures in Japanese Paintings and Prints. Artist Kazuko Goto will lead early attendees through a Japanese woodblock printing demo, and the late-stayers can view a screening of Miss Hokusai, the animated tale of artist O-Ei, the daughter of well-known artist Katsushika Hokusai. There’s a pop-up at the Lotus Shop, too, so local art is ready for the purchase. Admission is free. Find more information at crowcollection.org. – Merritt Martin

Dallas Comic Show

Richardson Civic Center

411 W. Arapaho Road

Saturday and Sunday

$10 and up

There was a time when comics weren’t just movies for big Hollywood studios to exploit. They were things you had to pick up and open with your own hands and scan with your eyes to enjoy. If you long for those days, then make plans to attend the Dallas Comic Show from Saturday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Richardson Civic Center, 411 W. Arapaho Road. The two-day gathering of comic book fans will include celebrity guests such as WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Kevin Nash, movie actress Lori Petty, Twin Peaks stars Kimmy Robertson and Harry Goaz, and Star Wars stuntman Dickey Beer, better known as Boba Fett. Comics readers will also get to meet Crow creator James O’Barr, Marvel artist Joe Jusko and DC artist Brent Peeples. Tickets are $20 for a two-day pass and $5 for children ages 6-12. Sunday passes are $10 per person. VIP passes are $50 and include line jumps to meet celebrity guests and early entrances. A portion of ticket sales will go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief fund. Visit dallascomicshow.com for tickets and more information. – Danny Gallagher

Grease Singalong

Majestic Theatre

1925 Elm St.

5 p.m. Sunday

$10

Grease is, and will always be, the word. It’s that rare film that’s entirely problematic in just about every way (see: date rape, smoking as the coolest accessory, changing who you are to fit in, etc.) but that we collectively worship and get nostalgic about. The pop-culture phenomenon hit theaters in 1978 and has stayed front and center in our consciousness ever since. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, the oldest high-schoolers ever, rule Rydell with their respective cliques, which sing and dance their way through courtships, drive-ins, car races and carnivals with gleeful abandon. Experience the glory of this electrifyin’ musical on the big screen and sing along just like you were always meant to at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. Tickets for the show, co-hosted by the Texas Theatre, are $10 at prekindle.com. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

