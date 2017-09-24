Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Will & Grace is back. Watch with friends at Sue Ellen's every week, beginning this Thursday. courtesy NBC

Trey Egan: Future Glow

Cris Worley Fine Arts

1845 E. Levee St.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Free

Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 E Levee St., hosts its third solo show with artist Trey Egan for his exhibition Future Glow, which includes large-scale paintings in oil on canvas. His unconventional approach of translating musical rhythms to create abstract art results in layer after layer of lush, high-definition colors that embody the energy of modern electronic music including progressive trance, future bass and liquid dubstep. Reminiscent of early 20th century abstract expressionism, Future Glow is also just really pretty, and according to the artist’s statement, “deals with the relationship between the subconscious and physical space.” The exhibit runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment, through Oct. 7. For more information, visit crisworley.com. Diamond Victoria

Crystal Cities

Holly Johnson Gallery

1845 E. Levee St., No. 100

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Free

Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1940 proposed project of the same name, Dallas-born Tommy Fitzpatrick’s Crystal Cities explores history while creating something entirely futuristic. The geometrically driven paintings in the collection appear as sculptures through his use of harsh lines, heavy shadows and bold hues, and truly reflect the subject of his work for the past 20 years: architecture. Catch the exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment, through Nov. 4. — Diamond Victoria

Will & Grace Revival Viewing Party

Sue Ellens

2014 Throckmorton St.

7-9:30 p.m. Thursday

Free

Banter? We hardly even know her. Just kidding. We know banter well thanks to Will & Grace (well, characters Jack and Karen, mostly). Prime time’s fabulous foursome is back Thursday after a decade off the waves, and Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St., has planned a Revival Viewing Party worth several dirty martinis. It all starts at 7 p.m. with a screening of the original series finale, before the premiere of the revival series takes the screen at 8 p.m. With 13 televisions, the bar has a sightline from any direction. Follow up the show with the Karen Walker Impression Contest at 8:30 p.m. and featurette and cast interviews screening at 9. Will & Grace themed karaoke wraps up the night, but the party goes on with Will & Grace watching at Sue Ellen’s every Thursday. Search “Will & Grace Revival Viewing Party” on Facebook.com to view the event page. — Merritt Martin

Don't Break Down: A Film About Jawbreaker

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

7:30-8:45 p.m. Thursday

$8.50

Like the band’s sweet-yet-painful name suggests, Jawbreaker proved to be a sugar-coated poison apple for punk fans from the start, hooking young punks with irresistibly catchy songs, and spirited live performances. Then, after forming in 1986 and quickly gaining a cult-like following, Jawbreaker “sold out,” broke down and broke up in ’96. After a series of increasingly successful albums and tours, Jawbreaker signed to a major label for Dear You, only to break up after the tour supporting the release. At the time, Jawbreaker seemed primed to be the connective musical bridge between Green Day and Nirvana, as Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong says in the trailer for the new film, Don't Break Down: A Film About Jawbreaker. Tim Irwin and Keith Schieron directed the feature-length documentary, which shows Jawbreaker’s rags-to-riches-to-rags career and includes interviews and performances from the band’s members, as well as insightful observations by Armstrong, producer Steve Albini, Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett and many more. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., is screening the film at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. For tickets, which cost $8.50, visit thetexastheatre.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

EXPAND Thomas Ward as Mr. Zero in Adding Machine: A Musical. Jeffrey Schmidt

Adding Machine: A Musical

Theatre Three

2800 Routh St.

Opening night 7:30 p.m. Thursday

$10 and up

Mr. Zero has a problem we can all relate to. The protagonist in Elmer Rice's 1923 play, Adding Machine, finds out his job of 25 years is being eliminated because a new piece of technology has made it obsolete. In 2007, Joshua Schmidt and Jason Loewith chose to adapt Adding Machine into a musical, which is on stage at Theatre Three, 2800 Routh St., through Oct. 22. But that's not where the story ends. In his anger, Mr. Zero takes things a wee bit too far. As in, he kills his boss too far. Yeah, whoops. The funny, dark and poetic musical, which influenced Tennessee Williams, follows Mr. Zero through his trial and death and into the afterlife. Adding Machine: A Musical opens at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Tickets start at $10 at theatre3dallas.com. — Caroline North

The Dallas Morning News Multimedia Night

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

7:30-9 p.m. Friday

Free

Where words fail, pictures are necessary. Sometimes, describing the immigrant experience or crafting sentences about grief or recounting the havoc wreaked by floodwaters isn’t enough, and that’s where journalists must rely on media that goes beyond the confines of a word processor. Just think about the way you felt when you heard about the rains Hurricane Harvey brought versus seeing pictures of people on roofs and rescuers speeding through urban streets on boats. It made it real, and it may have spurred you into action. The Dallas Morning News Multimedia Night recognizes the power of multimedia and showcases it from 7:30 until 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway during a 90-minute slideshow of iconic and compelling images that have shaped the way we think about our world. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and take in shots of the people and landscapes that both make the news and inform our perspectives; admission to the family friendly event is free. For more information, find the event on Facebook or visit klydewarrenpark.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

PolaCon2017: An Instant Film Convention

Multiple Locations in Dallas and Denton

Friday-Sunday

Free

The second annual, world’s only three-day instant film photography convention, PolaCon2017: An Instant Film Convention, offers analogue camera and instant film enthusiasts the opportunity to gather together in Denton and Dallas for workshops, demonstrations, a scavenger hunt and PolaWalks. The weekend’s free festivities kick off with the sixth annual rain-or-shine PolaWalk and scavenger hunt, hosted by the Instant Film Society, at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the State Fair of Texas, 3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., with photography-centric prizes in tow. The following two days are packed with special guest speakers and offer the chance to learn from some of the best film photography buffs throughout North Texas and several areas throughout the country through film- and camera-specific workshops and demos in and around Denton’s Historic Downtown Square. For specific times and locations, up-to-date information as it develops and links to RSVP for workshops, visit instantfilmsociety.com. — Diamond Victoria

Granbury Paranormal Expo

Historic Granbury Square

201 E. Pearl St.

Saturday and Sunday

Free

The Sixth Annual Granbury Paranormal Expo kicks Halloween time off this weekend in the Historic Granbury Square, 201 E. Pearl St. Join other paranormal buffs for chats with ghost hunters, sci-fi and fantasy celeb appearances, cosplay and vendors with an array of services, treats and décor perfect for All Hallows’ Eve. Special guests include Charlaine Harris, author of the Sookie Stackhouse series that inspired True Blood, paranormal mentor Boni Furusho, cryptozoologist Ken Gerhard and paranormal investigator Greg Stephens. Expo hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Visit granburyparanormalexpo.com for a schedule of special guest appearances. — Merritt Martin

?Looking for Home: ?A Yearlong Focus on the Work of Mary Ellen Mark

Museum of Street Culture

508 Park Ae.

11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday

Free

For its inaugural exhibition, Encore Park’s Museum of Street Culture, 508 Park Ave., a museum in the making for the past five years, hosts ?Looking for Home: ?A Yearlong Focus on the Work of Mary Ellen Mark at its free kickoff celebration that also includes street performances and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. In association with the Mary Ellen Mark Foundation, an exhibit of new photos will be phased in quarterly through June and follow the life of then-13-year-old runaway Erin Blackwell Charles, a.k.a. Tiny, from 1983 through 2014. Two documentary films, both of which are made by Mark and give more insight into her most popular subject, Tiny, are slated to eventually screen alongside the exhibit. According to its mission statement, the museum “validates the history and everyday experience of people in public places through diverse forms of art, education, and new ideas activating social change and building community.” For more information on the photography exhibit or other upcoming events, visit museumofstreetculture.org. — Diamond Victoria

