Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Indulge your sweet tooth at the Dallas Chocolate Festival Saturday. Kathy Tran

Labor Day at the Arboretum

Dallas Arboretum

8525 Garland Road

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday

$10-$15

Labor Day is a sigh of relief. It’s a weekend celebration of the fact that the worst of the hot weather is (mostly) behind us, the kids are back in school, and there’s still enough heat for pool parties and frosty cocktails. Let’s lean into it with a jam-packed three-day celebration at the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4, the whole family can enjoy $2 hot dogs and root beer floats at the Terrace Café, plus lawn games on the Martin Rutchik Concert Lawn. Chase bubbles and listen to live music from Corey Breedlove between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Roof Raisers band plays all the best summertime jams between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday. All events are free with general admission, which is $10 to $15 (and free for kids ages 2 and younger); parking is $15. Find more information at dallasarboretum.org. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Broadway Series Kick-Off Party and Trivia

Alamo Drafthouse Cedars

1005 S. Lamar St.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Free

For those who prefer stages to screens, enjoy the nuances of theatrical dramas over sterile sitcoms or romanticize the glittering lights of “The Great White Way” in Manhattan, the Broadway Series Season Kick-Off Party and Trivia offers a night to show off Broadway knowledge. Join other theater-heads for a night of friendly competition with Broadway trivia, drinks, food and karaoke beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Alamo Drafthouse Cedars, 1005 S. Lamar St. Hosted by the AT&T Performing Arts Center, this free event offers the chance to win tickets to the Broadway musical Fun Home, playing at the Winspear Opera House in September. For more information, visit attpac.org. – Diamond Victoria

Worspace 2017 Launch Party

Wild Detectives

314 W. 8th St.

7-9 p.m. Thursday

Free

Literature is coming. It’ll arrive this fall in all of its diverse forms: poetry, storytelling, readings from novels, performance art, and expressions of culture and diversity. And WordSpace Dallas, local literary gatekeeper that it is, will usher it in and dole it out with a full slate of events that stretch far into next spring. It will kick off a season of poetry slams, readings and discussions with the WordSpace 2017 Launch Party from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at The Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St. Wordy revelers can expect live music from Inferno Texino, poetry and readings by members of the Dallas Poetry Slam and by novelist Brian Allen Carr, $1 tacos from Tacos El Padrino, and drink specials throughout. Admission to this book-laden bash is free; learn more about upcoming events from WordSpace at wordspacedallas.com. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Salsa in the Park

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

6:30 p.m. Friday

Free

At the center of the concrete landscape that is downtown Dallas sits a cozy little urban green space that regularly hosts food trucks, concerts, art installations and various other activities on the cheap. Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, is no doubt a local favorite for lazing around on a warm afternoon. It also doubles as an outdoor dance studio for those who want to work up a little sweat at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, when pros from Studio 22: A Ballroom & Social Dance Club, host Salsa in the Park. Join others on the park’s main stage at the Muse Family Performance Pavilion (facing the lawn) for a cool evening of salsa music and dancing. Can’t find a partner to tag along? That’s OK; no partners or experience is needed. For more information, including parking directions and nearby restaurants, visit the event’s Facebook page. – Diamond Victoria

Elsewhere – Danny Rose and Haylee Ryan

Jen Mauldin Gallery

408 N. Bishop Ave., Suite 103

6-9 p.m. Saturday

Free

It is both strange and inspiring how two entirely different styles of painting can reflect upon and speak to one another. Take, for instance, Elsewhere, the exhibition featuring the works of Danny Rose and Haylee Ryan at Jen Mauldin Gallery, 408 N. Bishop Ave., Suite 103. The show, opens with an artist reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and runs through Oct. 7. It showcases Ryan’s exploration of the human figure and Rose’s distinctive approach to color and shape. Although Ryan’s forms are much more realistic, they and their color-blocked backgrounds hold a natural aesthetic conversation with Rose’s bold graphic movements, which have as much an organic, breathing quality to them as a human body. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Visit jenmauldingallery.com. – Merritt Martin

Win tickets to see Fun Home at the kick-off party for the AT&T Performing Arts Center's Broadway series. courtesy ATTPAC

40 Acres Gumbo Ya Ya – Letitia Huckaby

Liliana Bloch Gallery

2271 Monitor St.

6-9 p.m. Saturday

Free

Letitia Huckaby bypasses Twitter fights and Facebook narratives to present a complex, sobering and historical perspective on race, the American South, and the intersection of past disappointments and current realities. Her exhibit at Liliana Bloch Gallery, 2271 Monitor St., titled 40 Acres Gumbo Ya Ya puts images of Southern landscapes and homesteads in vintage embroidery hoops — framing Deep South agrarian scenery once promised to freed slaves in a way that makes the disappointment and the gap between dreams and actualities palpable. The term “gumbo ya ya” is a colloquialism that means everyone is talking at once. Southern racial heritage is a screaming match these days, but when it’s framed and presented this way, it becomes a quiet contemplation and a singular, solemn reality. This timely and thoughtful exhibit kicks off with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and continues through Oct. 7. Liliana Bloch Gallery is open from noon to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; find the event page on Facebook or visit lilianablochgallery.com. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

A Hole A Pool A Moon – Melinda Laszcsynski

Galleri Urbane

2277 Monitor St.

6 p.m. Saturday

Free

Houston-based visual artist Melinda Laszcsynski is fascinated by liminal spaces. Process and the concept of art as a journey, not an endpoint, animates\ her work. The artist’s latest exhibition, A Hole A Pool A Moon, takes place at local Galleri Urbane, 2277 Monitor St. A sculptor, a painter and everything in between, Laszcsynski makes art imbued with a colorful, absurd sense of play that examines the contrasts between low and high art. (“I'm partial to shiny stuff, bright colors, and everyday things from the dollar store,” she explains on her website.) Like the abundance of textures, surfaces and mediums she explores, Laszcsynski’s pieces speak to the oversaturation of modern, internet-enhanced living — 21st century commerce, media and cultural detritus. The free exhibition opens with a reception at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Galleri Urbane’s Gallery 2 and ends Oct 7. For more information, visit galleriurbane.com. – Jonathan Patrick

Voice

Oak Cliff Cultural Center

223 W. Jefferson Blvd.

5:30 p.m. Saturday

Free

The Oak Cliff Cultural Center presents an exhibit showcasing a spectrum of eclectic local artists. From DFW mainstays to locally grown international talents, Voice has the potential to be a serious snapshot of Dallas’ underground art scene. Sam Lao, Jeremy Biggers, Sammy Rat Rios, Drigo, Hatziel and Odessa Buggs are all contributing to this exhibit. Voice kicks off with an artist reception at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and runs through Oct. 13 at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, 223 W. Jefferson Blvd. The reception and exhibit are free to the public. For more information, visit occc.dallasculture.org. – Jonathan Patrick

Bonnie & Clyde: The End

PDNB Gallery

154 Glass St.

5-8 p.m. Saturday

Free

There’s no end to the fascination that surrounds Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the Texas duo that somehow managed to conjure a legacy of romance and mystery that persists 83 years after a cruel rampage that left people across four states dead. Bonnie and Clyde were outlaws who photographed well, which cemented their history as proper American rebels despite the bodies they left in their wake. PDNB Gallery, 154 Glass St., presents a collection of images of the pair as they flamed out, reducing the notorious fugitives to flesh and blood and documenting other elements of the final ambush that claimed their lives. In Bonnie & Clyde: The End, see graphic photos of the police ambush that put a two-year crime spree to an end, including the lawmen involved, the getaway car and postmortem shots, as well as earlier photos of the couple in, er, happier circumstances. The exhibit, which opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, will be on view through Nov. 11. PDNB is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; visit pdnbgallery.com for more information. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Cleaver

Beefhaus

833 Exposition Ave,

7 p.m. Saturday

Free

Art Beef presents Cleaver, an exhibition of fresh material from Dallas’ Cassandra Emswiler Burd and Lucia Simek — the former best known for transforming opulent tile work into miniature masterpieces, and the latter an essential figure in nearly all facets of the Dallas art community. After sharing adjacent cubicle space, the two visual artists sparked up a friendship in 2014. On the bedrock of family, art-as-lifestyle and a shared experience of deep political turmoil, their art-making became indirectly intertwined. Cleaver runs Sept. 9-30 at Beefhaus studio, 833 Exposition Ave., starting with a reception at 7 p.m. opening night. For more information, visit facebook.com/artbeeftx. – Jonathan Patrick

Dallas Chocolate Festival

Fashion Industry Gallery

1907 Ross Ave.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Free

It’s brown, it’s silky, it’s delicious and it has a festival dedicated to it. Sink your teeth into the Dallas Chocolate Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave. Enjoy expert demos and educational talks and a section just for the little ones. The really, really good part: dozens of vendors offering samples of chocolatey goodness (and even more for purchase). Whether 72 percent dark is your bag, or the smoothest of milk, or any kind as long as it’s speckled with crunch — hell, even white “chocolate” — this festival will have it all for the tasting. It kicks off with a Midway Cocktail Party ($50) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and concludes with a day of workshops ($60 to $200) from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Passes for all events are $275. Tickets to Saturday’s main event are $35 to $75 ($5 for children) and must be purchased at dallaschocolate.org. – Merritt Martin

