10 Things to Do in Dallas Under $10: April 28-30

The three-day USA film festival includes a lot of free screenings, such as one of the new documentary about jazz pianist Bill Evans. courtesy USA Film Fest

Commerce Street Night Market

444 W. Commerce St.

6-10 p.m. Friday

Free

The Commerce Street Night Market is like the UN for good times. It unites the local citizenry with artists, musicians and food and beer vendors for an evening of arts, entertainment and local shopping. And better yet, this event is free to attend and is dog-friendly. — Kathryn Debruler

@ the Movies — National Treasure

Cinderblock Studios

4622 E. Grand Ave.

7:30 p.m. Friday

$5

Phone use during a movie is usually a major no-no. But it won't be when you show up to the first installment of Cinderblock Studio's new series, @TheMovies. It's helmed by comedic duo, Grant&Cody, who will tweet their thoughts on cheesy movies in real time. The tweets will be displayed for all to see, and the audience is invited to join in too. The best tweet of the night earns a prize. They're making it easy for you with their first movie selection, National Treasure. It stars Nicholas Cage as a historian hunting down treasure from the early days of America, so the jokes will pretty much write themselves. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase, but you're on your own for booze.

Life on Mars

Stoneleigh Hotel

2927 Maple Ave.

11 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday

Free

The Stoneleigh Hotel's penthouse is one of the swankiest spaces in the city, but it's one few get to experience since it costs a pretty penny to rent it out. That's all the more reason to take advantage of the completely free parties DJ Blake Ward has been throwing there. Well, mostly free. The cost of admission is what you spend on your required costume. For "Life on Mars" dress like an alien, someone from the future, an astronaut ... well you get the idea (the more silver body paint, the better). There will be a photobooth and a cash bar for when your thighs need a break from the dance floor. The event is 21 and up.

Kallohonka, Lord Byron and Felt & Fur — Vice Palace Tapes Live

Aqualab Recording Studios

212 N. Crowdus St.

9 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday

Free

Nothing says "this goodbye is final," like throwing a party to celebrate it called "The End." That's what roving DIY music venue Vice Palace did last fall, but it turns out the goodbye wasn't so final after all. A new $2,000 faculty grant from SMU, where founder Arthur Peña is a visiting lecturer, has paid for two more recording sessions for the associated music label Vice Palace Tapes. On April 28, an eclectic bill of metal (Kallohonka), hip-hop (Lord Byron) and pop (Felt & Fur) will be recorded at Aqua Lab Sound Recordings. Show up to listen so that when you pocket your copy later on this year, you can say you were there.

Art in the Square

Southlake Town Square

1560 E. Southlake Blvd.

Friday-Sunday

Free

Festivals and fairs are often less about the artists, food or bounce houses and more about appreciating something together with your neighbors and stranger-friends. Don’t get us wrong, the art is what gets you there – or in the case of Southlake’s Art in the Square carrying on Friday-Sunday in the Southlake Town Square, the art shopping, family-friendly entertainment and readily available concessions. With more than 150 artists from all parts of the country showing and selling wares ranging from fine oils to unique ceramics to covetable pieces of jewelry, Art in the Square is a destination for families, novice collectors and those who just want to stroll and look. Admission is free, but tickets are required for food, drink and children’s activities (think face-painting and bounce houses). Live entertainment is scheduled on two stages all three days, with Marshall Tucker Band headlining at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Visit artinthesquare.com for complete details, including kiosk and grounds maps. — Merritt Martin

Keir Collection of Islamic Art Gallery

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Free

The Dallas Museum of Art's new Keir Collection of Islamic Art Gallery is a big deal. Lauded as “the largest public presentation in the history of one of the world's most important private collections of Islamic Art,” this gallery showcases pieces rarely shown from culturally and historically significant luster art as well as works in rock crystal. The collection includes the stunning rock crystal ewer from late 10th- to 11th-century Fatimid Egypt (969–1171), which the DMA had exhibited previously in Spirit and Matter: Masterpieces from the Keir Collection of Islamic Art, and which was the first piece from the Keir Collection to arrive to the DMA in 2014. Also on display will be rare manuscripts and beautifully painted miniatures. Admission to this new gallery is free, as it is to the DMA in general. — Merritt Martin

Bill Evans, Time Remembered

Angelika Film Center

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

4 p.m. Saturday

Free

The three-day USA Film Festival features 28 screenings and special events celebrating the best of independent cinema in all of its forms and genres. This year’s festivities also include a number of free screenings. One of the best is Bill Evans, Time Remembered. Before Miles Davis sought him out to become his principal pianist, Bill Evans was carving out his sound in New York’s jazz scene. His experimental style helped reinterpret early-era standards and feed a new generation of musicians and fans. By his death in 1980, Evans had seven Grammy awards, 31 nominations and was integral to Kind of Blue’s success as the biggest-selling jazz album of all time. In his newest documentary, award-winning producer/editor Bruce Spiegel unravels the story of this musical icon through early footage and interviews. It’s a primer on a jazz legacy and a deep dive into the life of one of the genre’s greatest talents. Catch it, and hear a few words from Spiegel on Saturday. — Danny Gallagher/Jamie Laughlin

Dallas Medianale — Intermedia Performances

The Greenzone

161 Riveredge Drive

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Free

Experimental film festival Dallas Medianale returns for a second year this weekend, with intermedia performances, installations and screenings at multiple venues across the city through Sunday. On Friday, the Greenzone will host exhibitions by experimental artists Ian Haig, Sean Miller and Eve LaFountain as well as audio-visual performances by Kristin Reeves, Limited Hangout, Karine Fleurima and Therefore. – Leah Pickett

British & European Car Day

Buckner Boulevard and Lake Highlands Drive

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Free

They don't make cars like they used to. If you agree with that statement, you probably want to check out the All British & European Car Day at White Rock Lake Sunday, April 30. A bevy of car clubs from all over the city and even the state will be bringing their vintage Aston Martins, Fiats, Jaguars and more to the lake's entrance at Buckner Boulevard and Lake Highlands Drive. First, second and third place trophies will be awarded in a number of categories. The event starts at 9 a.m. and voting concludes at 2 p.m., with winners announced at 3. Bring a picnic to eat by the lake or buy a very appropriate one from food truck Great Australian Meat Pie Co. The event is free to attend, but you can register your car in advance for $25 at allbritishcarday.com. On-site registration is also available.

Women Galore Kickoff

Wild Detectives

314 W. 8th St.

1-5 p.m. Sunday

Free

Also returning for its second year is feminist literary festival Women Galore. Through May, the Wild Detectives will be celebrating the achievements of women in the arts and asking what it means to be a feminist. That means the fest's concerns actually go far beyond literature. Case in point, the kickoff Sunday is all about learning how to run for public office and how to get involved with organizations that serve women. It's “an event dedicated to helping engaged citizens plug into the causes that will actually make a difference in their city and in the lives of their fellow citizens,” Women Galore's organizer, Lauren Smart, says. Former City Councilmember Angela Hunt, Dallas Morning News Viewpoints Editor Elizabeth Souder and more will show up to offer their insight, and DJs Good Taste Collective will provide a soundtrack to your education.

