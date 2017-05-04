10 Things to Do in Dallas Under $10: May 5-7
|
Saturday is your last chance to party at the Crown and Harp. A funky, free dance party rages upstairs from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Roderick Pullum
Cinco de Mayo '17
Taqueria La Ventana
1611 McKinney Ave.
2-11 p.m. Friday
Free
Every Tom, Dick and Enrique seems to have a Cinco de Mayo special, but only Taqueria la Ventana is holding cocktail tastings by el Jimador Tequila & Chambord, cerveza tastings by Corona and Modelo, and Mexican soda tasting by Jarritos. That's right, Jarritos tastings. Once you're all liquored and soda-ed to the gills, take your photo with the on-site luchador while a DJ spins tunes from 3-6 p.m. — Kathryn DeBruler
Cinco de Morrissey
Single Wide
2110 Greenville Ave.
10 p.m. Friday
Free
Morrissey has a big Mexican fanbase, and DJs Gabe Mendoza, Scott Ramirez and Jonathan Graham have decided to honor that fact by playing tunes by the Smiths and Morrissey on Cinco de Mayo. If you’ve been to Mendoza’s regular DJ night, Away from the Numbers, you know to expect a welcoming and enjoyable party that's heavy on the hits. — Eric Grubbs
Cottonwood Art Festival
Cottonwood Park
1301 W. Belt Line Road
Saturday-Sunday
Free
The Cottonwood Art Festival neatly bookends summer in North Texas, with one installment of the Richardson mainstay each May and the other in October. The spring edition of the festival, held in Cottownwood Park, packs out green, shaded spaces with a juried art show that covers 14 mediums, including jewelry, 2-D and 3-D mixed media, ceramics, digital art, painting, photography, fiber, sculpture and wood. The diverse array of museum-quality work lays a vivid backdrop for everything else going on – including hands-on activities for the kids, live music, food, libations and vendors of all kinds. Kick off a summer full of arts experiences with this North Texas tradition from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7; admission and parking are free. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm
Target First Saturdays
Nasher Sculpture Center
2001 Flora St.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Free
If you've been looking for an excuse to check out the latest exhibits at the Nasher Sculpture Center, how about Target First Saturdays? Get free admission to the galleries to see the exhibitions by Richard Serra and Manuel Neri, along with a series of events designed for the kids in your life. There will be an art scavenger hunt, as well as artist demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, a creative writing discussion with the Writers Garrett at noon, storytime with the Dallas Public Library at 12:30 p.m. and more. — Lauren Smart
2017 AsiaFest
Haggard Park
901 E. 15th St., Plano
10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Free
The geographic term “Asian” is such a short word for so much: area, people, diversity, culture, language, art and more. Plano AsiaFest 2017 focuses on “unity in diversity” as it celebrates its 14th anniversary of throwing a fairly fabulous party honoring Asian-American heritage from Japan and Korea in the north; China, Taiwan and the Philippines to the east; Vietnam and Malaysia in the south; and Bangladesh, India and Nepal in the southeast. There are demonstrations of music, fashion, medicinal practices, martial arts, fine art and more, but the most fascinating demo is language-related. The seven “critical languages,” as deemed by the U.S. government, include Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Indonesian, and AsiaFest features an area to learn the distinguishing characteristics of them all. Plus you can find out if you have learning aptitude for them. (Why can’t we all do that before choosing a foreign language in school?) Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission is free— Merritt Martin
Sady Doyle
Wild Detectives
314 W. 8th St.
12:30-2 p.m. Saturday
Free
Women Galore month continues at Wild Detectives with a discussion led by Sady Doyle, the author of last year's Trainwreck: The Women We Love to Hate, Mock, and Fear ... and Why. Doyle's book examines rebellious women and how they're talked about, using examples ranging from 18th century writer Mary Wollstonecraft to modern day pop star Britney Spears. Trainwreck has received praise from The New York Times and The Atlantic, who have called it essential reading for feminists and feminists-in-training.
Identity: I Am One, I Am Many
Oak Cliff Cultural Center
223 W. Jefferson Blvd.
5:30-8 p.m. Saturday
Free
Our self-perception is filtered through a series of frames and issues, even barriers. Identity is a loaded term, and that’s a good thing. Discussing identity means discussing gender, politics and culture. That discussion is just the aim of Identity: I Am One, I Am Many, presented by Sunset Art Studios and the Oak Cliff Cultural Center at the OCCC Saturday and running through June 9. It’s inspired by a quote attributed to activist and co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association, Cesar Chavez: “Preservation of one’s culture does not require contempt or disrespect for other cultures.” Identity features Sunset Art Studio’s artist residents Tina Medina, Johnathan Foste and Iris Bechtol, and artist coordinators Emily Riggert and Rachel Rushing, and their works that spotlight defining the self and the world surrounding the self. Admission is free to the opening as well as the long-term exhibition. — Merritt Martin
Lindsey Larsen – Dream Juice
500x Gallery
500 Exhibition Ave.
7-10 p.m. Saturday
Free
You know, we’ve never really thought about it, but dreams seem like a good candidate to yield delicious results when juiced. Perhaps for that reason, artist Lindsey Larsen has created Dream Juice. It’s a collective snapshot of things in nature – like humans and animals and their tangible counterparts – but also nonphysical things you can’t touch. For example, experience. She means experience with a capital E. — Rachel Williams
Live Upstairs
Crown & Harp
1914 Greenville Ave.
10 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday
Free
The Crown and Harp has been a staple of Greenville Avenue night life since it opened in '97 – then called the Cavern. This Sunday, it shuts its doors, so make sure to stop by for one last drink and butt shake before it does. The venue will be sent out with a free, 21-and-up dance party on the upstairs dance floor. A funky soundtrack to your goodbye will be provided by DJs Ronnie Heart and Pop Boy Etc.
Etsy Dallas Spring Bash
South Side Event Center
1135 S. Lamar St.
10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Free
It’s almost hard to imagine a time without Etsy, when finding your fill of twee, handmade and unique goods meant traveling, searching and basically just lucking into them. Etsy has fueled a revival of crafting, creating a handmade economy and a platform for small businesses that’s empowered entrepreneurs (who are mostly women) to make, sell and profit from their own ideas, creations or curations. It’s also benefited consumers, allowing purchasers to find custom-made items that have been largely elusive or out of reach until relatively recently. That’s why you’ll find us queued up outside the Southside Event Center for Sunday's Etsy Dallas Spring Bash. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and shoppers will find a mind-boggling selection of clothing, jewelry, art, home goods and decor, stationery, pet wares, beauty products and more until things wind down at 5 p.m., including plenty of pretties for Mother’s Day and graduation gifts. And there will be abundant diversions on site, as well, including a photo booth, mobile manicurist, food trucks, restaurants and live music. Admission is free, and the first 50 shoppers in line get a grab bag stuffed with goodies. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm
