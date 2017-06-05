Cheap Events in Dallas This Week: Oak Cliff Film Fest, a Rockin' Garage Sale and More

EXPAND A Ghost Story gets a Texas premiere at the Oak Cliff Film Festival this week. Tickets for individual screenings start at $10. courtesy Oak Cliff Film Festival

First Monday Social Run

Spillway at White Rock Lake

Garland Road at Winsted Drive

6:30 p.m. Monday

Free

It’s hard, especially when it gets hot in Texas, to keep up a workout routine. And maybe we don’t always have the time to stick to a regular schedule of burpees, sit-ups and jumping jacks. But getting in an hour of fresh air and a brisk jog is definitely doable, thanks to the First Monday Social Run hosted by Tri-Now Endurance, a local fitness training organization. This month’s run kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the spillway at White Rock Lake, on the corner of Garland Road and Winsted Drive. Get your legs moving and socialize with others at this free event for members and nonmembers. Take in the beauty of one of Dallas’ most prized lakes and parks, and work off that lasagna at the same time. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. — Diamond Victoria

Roni Horn Exhibit

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

$10

It’s hard to be ethereal and industrial at the same time, but Roni Horn’s exhibition at the Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St., accomplishes exactly that. Her massive, heavy glass sculptures could double as some sort of construction equipment — until you get up close and realize the marvelous complexity of them. The light that floods the Nasher plays with the surface of the glass, illuminating, radiating and reflecting a visual experience that changes with your perspective, with the time of day, and with the interplay of tiny flaws and precise curves on each piece. The effect is that the incredibly weighty pieces seem almost angelic, making Horn’s minimalism downright otherworldly. See the Roni Horn exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays until Aug. 20. Admission to the Nasher is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, and free for kids younger than 12 and first responders. Visit nashersculpturecenter.org to learn more. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Truth and Daring Series: Moving On

Checkered Past Winery

1409 S. Lamar St.

7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

$10

Local author Donald Griswold has plenty to say about moving on. After all, he’s written a novel around the concept. His Dying Light follows a documentary filmmaker forced to confront major transformations on multiple levels — and go on major journey toward spiritual and artistic awareness. He’ll be the featured speaker at Truth and Daring’s discussion series from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Checkered Past Winery, 1409 S. Lamar St. In Moving On, Griswold will discuss his book, read excerpts and engage with the audience during a question-and-answer session. Find a seat, grab a glass of wine and connect with other readers looking for a good book and engaging conversation; there’s a suggested donation of $10 for admission. For more information, see the event’s Facebook page. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

It Happened One Night

Core Theatre

518 W. Arapaho Road, Richardson

8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday

$15-$20

If you happen to love It Happened One Night, the Frank Capra classic starring Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable, you’ve probably learned to ignore all the patriarchal annoyances (father’s ownership of daughter, weird Stockholm syndrome overtones) and love it for its endearingly screwball plot lines and trope-setting scenes. It wasn’t the first madcap romance, but it set the bar high, inspiring countless romantic comedies and cementing its place as a cultural milestone. Richardson’s Core Theatre, 518 W. Arapaho Road, lovingly revives the timeless tale of a young heiress on the run from her father in its stage adaptation of the beloved 1934 film. In it, Ellie Andrews has defied her dear old daddy, only to meet her match in a charming, unemployed journalist. The production follows Ellie’s high jinks on a road trip that leads to the altar, with a few twists and turns along the way. Bask in the nostalgia with shows at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, June 10, and a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Tickets are $5 to $20 at thecoretheatre.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Oak Cliff Film Festival

Texas Theatre and other locations

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Thursday through Sunday

Tickets start at $10

It's summertime, the season when big-budget movie studios throw out every formulaic popcorn movie and explosion-laden film they can. If you’re tired of being pandered to with movies that push all of humanity’s most basic instinct buttons, check out the Oak Cliff Film Festival. Based mostly at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., the festival showcases some of the most innovative and original films of the year. This year’s festival features exciting and thought-provoking films from both new and seasoned filmmakers. It has everything from feature-length performances such as the new comedy Western Lucky starring Harry Dean Stanton to documentary shorts like Richard Twice, which explores the fateful, tragic night that altered the course of folk musician Richard Atkins' life. The Oak Cliff Film Festival runs from Thursday, June 8, to Sunday, June 11, and will host screenings and events around the city. Visit oakclifffilmfestival.com for ticket prices, showtimes and additional locations. – Danny Gallagher

Mark Chen — Windtopia

Dallas Center for Photography

4756 Algiers St.

7 to 9 p.m. Friday

$5-$10

Mark Chen’s Windtopia, which originated as a visual art project of photos and videos, has evolved into a full-blown multimedia collaboration among artists in visual art, sound art, graphic design, creative writing and performance. It also includes collaborations with nonartists in fields such as engineering and climate science. Windtopia imagines what a future world powered by 100 percent renewable energy would look like while exploring and examining the good, the bad and the downright disturbing possible outcomes and implications. As part of Dallas Center for Photography’s Speaker Series, Chen will detail the conceptual development behind Windtopia. Chen is a photographer, a digital media artist and an activist, and a behind-the-scenes talk will follow his presentation. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, at DCP, 4756 Algiers St. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased through dallascenterforphotography.com. Remaining tickets will be available at the door for $10 (cash only). — Daniel Rodrigue

Dallas x 5

Sun to Moon Gallery

1515 Levee St.

5 p.m. Saturday

Free

For five summers in a row, Sun to Moon Gallery has featured photographic prints captured by photographers who turned their lenses on the city of Dallas. The summertime tradition continues with Dallas x 5, a wide-ranging exhibition featuring photographic prints by Dan Burkholder, Charles Cramer, Scot Miller, Jill Skupin Burkholder and R.P. Washburne. While the five photographers are known for traveling in search of new and interesting subjects to photograph, in Dallas x 5, they took inspiration from locations ranging from iconic to off the beaten path, all within just 15 minutes of Sun to Moon Gallery, 1515 Levee St. Each photographer captured images highlighting the beautiful, distinctive and sometimes quirky sights found in the heart of the city, including the Trinity River, Great Trinity Forest, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Trinity Skyline Trail and State Fair of Texas. The opening reception for Dallas x 5 is free and starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and the exhibit runs through Aug. 19. For gallery hours and more information, visit suntomoon.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

June Garage Sale

Three Links

2704 Elm St.

2-7 p.m. Sunday

Free

Sundays are made for following garage sale signs through neighborhoods in hopes of finding new records, pieces of furniture or other knickknacks. Relishing in others’ throwaway curiosities is a feeling unlike any you can find in retail shops. But if trudging from one stranger’s home to another to get your fix of whatnots doesn’t fit in your schedule, and you prefer to sip on a happy hour cocktail while inking your fingers with old books and other collectables, Three Links' June Garage Sale, hosted by the venue and Kaia Bellanca Art, is where you want to be. The community garage sale, which runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., is free to attend with limited booth space for locals to sell art, vinyl, clothing and other mementos. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. — Diamond Victoria

