Joanna and Chip Gaines attended the U2 concert at AT&T Stadium in May.
Mike Brooks

Fixer Upper's Joanna and Chip Gaines Are Expecting Their Fifth Child

Caroline North | January 3, 2018 | 10:54am
AA

True to their word, Joanna and Chip Gaines are leaving their hit home renovating show behind to focus on family. In a series of Twitter and Instagram posts yesterday, the couple revealed that Joanna is pregnant with their fifth child.

The couple's other children, Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie Kay, range in age from 7 to 12.

"Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses," Joanna said in a September blog announcing the decision to make the fifth season of Fixer Upper their last.

The Gaineses have begun numerous other businesses since the start of the show, including their Magnolia Market and Bakery in Waco and lines for retailers such as Pier 1 and Target, which they will continue to operate. While it's possible that the couple just overextended themselves, a tweet by HGTV has us thinking a new type of show might be in the works.

"Congrats @joannagaines & @chipgaines! We can't wait to meet #BabyGaines. #FixerUpper #GrowingUpGaines," HGTV tweeted after the pregnancy announcement.

A more traditional reality show could be on the way at HGTV — or maybe even another network. A source who works with HGTV's parent company, Scripps, told Vanity Fair that the Gaineses butted heads with their network and may be pursuing a new format with someone else.

 
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

