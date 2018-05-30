Confetti Eddie’s Naughty Magic Show Brings Back Vaudeville With an Adult Spin

In a row of industrial storefronts in the Design District is a misleadingly small entrance to Viva’s Lounge. Twice a month, staff members flip on the lights and open the doors, inviting a returning loyal audience to see Viva’s newest offering of burlesque entertainment. Confetti Eddie’s Naughty Magic Show, a mix of comedy, music, burlesque and magic with a risque tone, was the most recent show.

The building is an expansive space. VIP tables are clustered around the front of the stage, where local comedian Dean Lewis is performing close-up magic for the exclusive seats. Lewis charms each table with the wit that has made him a household name in Dallas comedy, and as the group claps for his completed feat of magic, he moves to entertain the next group.

Women dressed in corsets and bunny masks walk through the room greeting the newest arrivals, stopping to pose with camera-ready audience members. Confetti Eddie, the magician for the night, chats with guests, flashing his large smile and preparing the audience for the night’s entertainment. A large disco ball hangs over the room, sending fractured light through the darkened room. The scene is that of a speakeasy open for secret business, a room only known from the whispered recommendations of people who had been there before with plans on going back.