Contemporary Ballet Dallas Is Rebranding To Differentiate From the School

In 2000, there weren’t many avenues for dancers and choreographers in Dallas, but that same year saw Contemporary Ballet Dallas widen the pool when it first opened its doors. Now after 18 years, one of the longest running ballet companies in Dallas is changing its brand and its mission. Starting with their season-closing performances Thursday and Friday, the company will now be known as Ballet Dallas.

The change in name is an issue that Valerie Tabor, CBD co-founder and Ballet Dallas’ artistic director, says has been in the works for the past year and a half. She says the move is partly a way of differentiating between the professional ballet company formerly known as Contemporary Ballet Dallas and the dance school of the same name. Ballet Dallas will still be associated with the school, and remain its professional company home.

“People weren’t sure, quite frankly, if they were coming to see the pro company or the youth ensemble,” Tabor says. As the popularity of the dance school increased, they also began to put on more shows of their own. “It’s a rebranding and we’re trying to make that pretty clear that [Ballet Dallas is] formerly CBD and the school is obviously continuing as CBD and we are still the professional company home to Contemporary Ballet Dallas.”