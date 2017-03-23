Couple From Fixer Upper Is Getting Another Show, and It's About Their First Show

Chip and Joanna Gaines, hosts of Fixer Upper, yesterday announced the latest step in their plan for worldwide domination. Jennifer Boomer/Verbatim Photo A

Good news for people who love shows about shows starring married couples who remodel homes in Waco. Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of HGTV's Fixer Upper, are about to invade your TVs for another hour or so with Behind the Design.

The Gaines, who are currently in New York, announced the news in an Instagram video Wednesday. Behind the Design will take viewers — get this — behind the designs of some of their projects on the show Fixer Upper. Yes, it's a show within a show.

There have been plenty of nights we've all lain awake, curious about the ins and outs of Joanna's thought process as she decides which rustic accessory to put where. At dinner parties, we can't help but bring up burning questions like, "What goes on during Fixer Upper?" An hour literally showing us what's going on isn't enough. We want more. We need more.

"We get a lot of questions about the designs and how we get from point A to point Z," Joanna begins to say in the Instagram video before Chip makes a goofy face in the background.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will only star Joanna because, let's face it, she's the real brains behind the rustic barnyard trying-to-be chic aesthetic that is now in every home in Waco.

We want you to get a good night's sleep, so make sure you catch the sneak peek of Behind the Design airing 9 p.m. Tuesday after the season four finale of Fixer Upper on HGTV.

