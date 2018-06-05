Dallas Watercolor Painter Carrie Chan Is Creating 100 Days of Color Swatches

Many artists refuse to confine themselves to a box. But Carrie Chan, a perfectionist by nature, math nerd and Dallas-based watercolor painter with an online shop called A Perfect Something, calculates the size and dividing lines in all her work.

Chan’s latest project is 100 days of color swatches. The idea is to explore color swatches and show their effects on paper. The project also allows her to explore her paints, and its nature means she always has a base template.

“I like to study color,” she says. “I didn’t intend for this to happen, but other people have been using my project to do the same.”