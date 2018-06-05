Dallas Watercolor Painter Carrie Chan Is Creating 100 Days of Color Swatches

Many artists refuse to confine themselves to a box. But Carrie Chan, a perfectionist by nature, math nerd and Dallas-based watercolor painter with an online shop called A Perfect Something, calculates the size and dividing lines in all her work.
Chan’s latest project is 100 days of color swatches. The idea is to explore color swatches and show their effects on paper. The project also allows her to explore her paints, and its nature means she always has a base template.
“I like to study color,” she says. “I didn’t intend for this to happen, but other people have been using my project to do the same.”
The idea for 100 days originally came from Elle Luna and Lindsay Jean Thomson’s open global art project called The 100 Day Project. Artists are encouraged to create for 100 days, starting April 3, and post each of their creations on Instagram. Chan's first 100 days were "A Perfect Something Sketchbook."
“I love the way the project pushed my creative process,” she says.
Chan started her journey in watercolor painting only a year and a half ago. Watercolor evolved from brush lettering. As an artist, she gets her ideas by spending hours sketching.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“Ideas emerge. I refine those ideas and put them on watercolor paper,” she says. “Honestly, painting is the easy part.”
In October, Chan opened her online shop, allowing her to monetize her skill. You can buy original paintings, limited editions, open editions, greeting cards and a #100daysofapssketchbook.
Chan is planning to revamp her brand after the 100 days color swatch project. The brand name will no longer exist, and the shop will no longer just be a shop.
“I plan to maybe create a blog, add video and just push more content in general,” she says.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!