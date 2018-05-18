Meet Your Next Instagram Photo Location and the Artist Behind It

Most cities have a mural like this and now Dallas has one of its own.

Three years ago, Derek Nemunaitis was doing cancer research and practicing mixed martial arts. But one day, he broke his leg training and decided to try drawing and painting as a hobby. A few years later he was let go from his job and continued creating art instead of finding another gig. Now, he has murals all over Dallas, and locals are taking notice of Nemunaitis’ art.

“Eventually people started hiring me for murals as well as buying my work, so now I’ve been a full-time artist for about a year,” he says.

EXPAND courtesy Derek Nemunaitis

His latest work includes a series of three murals at Black Swan Yoga in Dallas.