Teddy Davey — Singer, Actor and Balcony Club Owner — Loses Long Battle with Cancer

Singer, actor and Balcony Club owner Teddy Davey, with wife Lorena, performed in Undermain Theatre's 2013 staged reading of The Conference of The Birds .

Sad news came down Friday that Teddy Davey, singer, actor and owner of the Balcony Club, had died. He was 54.

Davey’s widow, Lorena, posted an obit Sunday morning on her Facebook page and his: “Theodore Joseph Davey was born May 11, 1963, and was peacefully ushered from time into Eternity Dec. 22, 2017. We celebrate his entrance into Heaven, where he is now face to face with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

To honor his memory, the Balcony Club was closed Sunday and Monday. It reopened Tuesday, with its mix of live jazz and singer-songwriters as the spotlight.