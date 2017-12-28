Teddy Davey — Singer, Actor and Balcony Club Owner — Loses Long Battle with Cancer

Sad news came down Friday that Teddy Davey, singer, actor and owner of the Balcony Club, had died. He was 54.
Davey’s widow, Lorena, posted an obit Sunday morning on her Facebook page and his: “Theodore Joseph Davey was born May 11, 1963, and was peacefully ushered from time into Eternity Dec. 22, 2017. We celebrate his entrance into Heaven, where he is now face to face with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
To honor his memory, the Balcony Club was closed Sunday and Monday. It reopened Tuesday, with its mix of live jazz and singer-songwriters as the spotlight.
Nestled next to the famed Lakewood Theater, the club has been around since 1988, giving East Dallas and Lakewood residents a chance to kick back and enjoy live music in their neighborhood during the evening hours.
A graduate of University of Texas at Austin with a BFA in acting and performance, Davey spent many years in Dallas and Las Vegas as a singer before returning to the Dallas area for good. He he sang and acted in local performances and was part of the Undermain Theatre. Davey took over as owner of the Balcony Club in 2013, stating on its website, “It is absolutely vital that this kind of intimate music lounge survive and thrive in our city and in particular the Balcony Club, with its rich history and deep rooted, personal connection with the community.”
According to Jerome Weeks at Art & Seek, a memorial for Davey will take place at the Undermain Theatre from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7.
Indie pop singer-songwriter Rahim Quazi recalls Davey fondly. Although the Balcony Club is known for its jazz, Quazi was welcomed there.
“He was after the purest and most honest experience, connecting straight from the heart,” Quazi says. “It didn’t matter the tempo or style.”
Even on weekends, Davey was not afraid to shake things up with scheduling.
“Teddy booked me to headline on the prime Saturday night slot many times,” Quazi says. “I would ask him, ‘Are you sure? I’m not jazz.’ His response was a heartfelt, ‘Rahim, you do a certain something and move people, and that is what I want here. I want you.’”
The impact Davey had on people was immense. Although he battled abdominal cancer for years, his death was a shock to Quazi.
“Teddy, thank you for hearing my heart the way that you did,” Quazi says. “You loved us, and we so love you back.”
