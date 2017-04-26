Brides Will Race Through Deep Ellum This Weekend in Hopes of Winning a Free Wedding

menu

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 1:37 p.m.
By Paige Skinner
Wedding planning is such a chore. Well, we wouldn’t know because we are super single, but all our friends who are planning their fairytale weddings make it seem like one. There are so many people to hire and boss around, and sometimes you just want to do all of your wedding shopping in one place.

Well, future brides and grooms, you're in luck. And not just 'cause you found your soulmate. This Sunday, Deep Ellum will play host to a free scavenger hunt where brides and grooms and their totally-happy-to-be-there wedding party will race around the neighborhood, meeting vendors and picking up prizes.

Does this sound like something your fiancé would rather blow his own brains out than do? Yes. But don’t worry. There is a groom’s lounge where strippers will give lap dances “groomsworthy” vendors will cater to the groom and his buddies, who think they are just like the Entourage dudes.

This event is hosted by Praulia, a bride-to-vendor matchmaking service, and Kwest, an app that builds scavenger hunts in cities. Jen Voecks, founder and CEO of Praulia, says she created Race to the Altar because she wanted to make wedding planning fun again. (Was it ever fun?)

“I noticed that there aren't really any wedding events in Dallas/Fort Worth that are just for brides and bridesmaids, grooms and groomsmen, as well as vendors, to have a good time together while doing something wedding related,” she says via email. “What better way to explore the city, meet wedding vendors and experience a wedding in one day than via a wedding-themed scavenger hunt.

"In 2015, I worked at a co-working space called The Grove where I met Andrew Brown, one of the cofounders of Kwest, which is a scavenger hunt app," she continues. "It was a very natural partnership and felt like a great way to bring scavenger hunts and wedding planning together for a fun event.”

Participating vendors include Joy Macarons, Love Pic Love, Steel City Pops, Sensibly Chic Weddings and more. So far 70 tickets have been grabbed and Voecks says she is hoping for 200 attendees.

The grand prize winner will receive a custom wedding dress by DressMyWay, worth up to $3,000. The two runners-up will receive an engagement photo session and video packages. But everybody is a winner because soulmates.

Race to the Altar is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in Deep Ellum. Get your free tickets here.

Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014, covering both music and the arts, but she mainly writes about all the reality TV happenings in the DFW area. She followed and wrote about the Real Housewives of Dallas during its first season and has to live with the fact LeeAnne Locken blocked her on all social media channels.

