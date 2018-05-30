Dallas Comedian Aaron Aryanpur Releases His Second Album, a Love Letter to His Dad

One of the greatest accomplishments for a stand-up comedian is to have an hour of material recorded and released as a special. It’s a time capsule of all the memories and experiences the comedian lived through while piecing together, minute by minute, an hour of his or her best comedy. Dallas native Aaron Aryanpur released his newest time capsule, his second stand-up comedy album, Employee of the Day, from Stand Up Records last week.

Aryanpur continues to elevate his comedic skills with his sophomore album, delivering sharply personal observations with a disarming humility that endears him to his audiences. There’s a meticulous aspect to Aryanpur’s writing, an ability to layer complex emotions relatably and humorously without sacrificing the honesty of his intent. His polished delivery disguises the difficult balancing act of confessional emotion and comedy, and his success in doing so is a credit to his talent.

With audiences finding more of comedy on streaming services such as Netflix, comedians are forced to re-examine the significance of the traditional comedy album. The decline of record sales as a whole has been drastic in the age of Spotify, but comedy was already a fairly niche market to begin with. Aryanpur’s first album, In Spite Of, went to No. 1 on the iTunes comedy albums chart and the top 10 of the Billboard comedy albums list.