You Didn't Ask for It: Your Dallas Reality Show News

Dallas is known for cowboys, the Cowboys, the Cowboys Cheerleaders, housewives, the Housewives and a lot more really great reality television.
And the
bad good reality TV will continue this fall. CMT announced Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team will return for its 13th season at 9 p.m. Aug. 2. Cheerleader hopefuls will do anything and everything to become part of the team. That means practicing jump splits on tile floors. That means losing just 10 more pounds. That means smiling and nodding anytime Jerry Jones walks into the room. It's television! It's reality! It's fun!
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Also, Lifetime announced that the seventh season of Married at First Sight will premiere at 8 p.m. July 10. That will air one day after Lifetime's parent network, A&E, presents The Rise of Trash TV, a documentary about, yes, trash TV.
Married at First Sight's seventh season will begin with a one-hour matchmaking special followed by a two-hour premiere episode. The panel of experts will again be psychologist Jessica Griffin, sociologist Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor the Rev. Calvin Roberson, who will give their expertise on navigating marriage with a stranger.
Did you or someone you know appear on Married at First Sight's seventh season and want to spill some deets? Email paige.skinner@dallasobserver.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!