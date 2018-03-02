Streetwear Designer Derick King Is Coming for Your Brand

Dallas streetwear designer Derick King, known as DK Creates on Instagram, dabbled in architecture, communication design and screen-printing before he dropped out of school at the University of North Texas and began remaking logos with a unique — and sometimes local — spin.

“I did not need a major to become a successful artist,” King says. “So I quit college and began my pursuit of making a name for myself in Dallas. Architecture helped me realize I do not want to be put in a box or chained down when it comes to my creative expression. Screen printing and communication design helped me to see that the devil is in the details.”

Success came quickly for King — but at a price. The first design he sold was dad cap inspired by the a 7-Eleven logo with Dallas area code “214” stitched on the front. After borrowing money from his 401(k), he had the hats made in California, then flipped them for $36 each in Dallas. Less than a month later, his entire inventory was gone.