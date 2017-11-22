21 Things to Do in Dallas This Week

Thursday

Look, you don’t need to do the 50th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot out of some sort of pre-emptive guilt about taking down a massive Thanksgiving feast. We get one day a year when gluttony is socially acceptable, and we should embrace it. Instead, you should do the Turkey Trot at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day because it’s fun, and maybe because you can literally sprint away from your family for a few blissful moments. Sign up for a timed 5K or an 8-mile road run. The trot kicks off its golden anniversary edition at City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.; registration is $42 for untimed runners and $47 for timed entrants. Go to thetrot.org to sign up or learn more. –Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Billing itself as the Christmas Capital of Texas, Grapevine will live up to its name with its nightly synchronized 20-minute Magic of Christmas Light Show beginning at 7 p.m. daily until early January. Take a holiday getaway to this suburb and participate in some or all of the 1,400 events starting at 5 p.m. over 40-plus days. From the shores of Lake Grapevine, enjoy a parade of boats twinkling in their holiday finest from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2, and don't miss the Parade of Lights, featuring 100 floats and marching bands, at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. For more information call 817-410-3185 or visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas. – Reba Liner

EXPAND Harry Dean Stanton courtesy Magnolia Pictures

Friday

In his six-decade career as an actor, the late Harry Dean Stanton played memorable roles in numerous classic films such as Cool Hand Luke, The Godfather Part II, Alien, Repo Man and Pretty in Pink. This weekend, Texas Theatre hosts a Harry Dean Stanton Series as a tribute to the actor who died in September, with screenings of Paris, Texas, Lucky and Harry Dean Stanton Partly Fiction. While all are fantastic films, the 2K Janus Films restoration of Wim Wenders’ Paris, Texas, which screens at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, promises to look incredible. Tickets cost $10 for each screening. For a complete list of showings this weekend, visit thetexastheatre.com. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.– Daniel Rodrigue

We don’t mean to put a damper on your hopes for a little R&R in the coming days, but chances are that your kids are expecting you to keep them entertained during the Thanksgiving break. Gone are the days when you could just set them outside the door in the morning with vague promises of turkey leftovers if they came back before dark. We suggest you book tickets for Disney On Ice: Reach for the Stars, showing Friday through Sunday at the Allen Event Center. Your little Disney fanatics will watch, rapt, as Anna and Elsa encourage them to “Let It Go,” Belle exhorts them to be her guest and Ariel flaps her fin to an ’80s pop montage that’s not as much of a nonsequitur as it sounds. Tickets are $33 to $83 at ticketmaster.com. Allen Event Center, 200 E. Stacy Road. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

If you’re lacking in the holiday spirit, surrounding yourself in lights is a good way to reverse the deficiency. Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Market, should work in a way that no Christmas playlist can. Nestled in Lot F of Globe Life Park, Enchant surrounds a market, bars, food trucks, an ice skating pond and, yes, the man in the red suit, with three acres filled with millions of lights. Admission is $29.95 for adults or $21.95 for children, seniors and military/EMS. VIP admission is $84.95 for adults, $46.95 for kids, or $76.95 fir seniors and military/EMS. The park is open through New Year’s Eve but is closed select Mondays and Christmas Eve. Visit enchantchristmas.com. Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way in Arlington. – Merritt Martin

After stuffing yourself silly with turkey and all the trimmings, we know the last thing you want to do the next day is to gorge on decadent foodstuffs and holiday-themed alcohol beverages. ...What's that? That's not only what you want to do, that's what you will do if only The Rustic holds a special Black Friday brunch? Normally reserved for weekends, The Rustic's Jam + Toast brunch, a family-style smorgasbord of all things tasty and shareable, will be held this Friday. Enjoy hot chicken, smoked cheddar grits, fresh-made doughnuts and much more. Live music begins at 12:30 p.m. and the cost is $16.95 per person not including drinks. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. – Kathryn DeBruler

Confetti Eddie via Edward Ruiz on Facebook

Saturday

Confetti Eddie has positioned himself as one of the city’s most noteworthy entertainers. Eddie is offering an intimate evening of “close up illusions, vaudeville, and speakeasy magic,” featuring him and Dallas magician Daryl Howard, at 8 and 11 p.m. Saturday. The talented Poppy Xander, who is nominated for a Dallas Observer Music Award for Best Pianist/Keyboardist, will liven things up with some parlor-appropriate classic ragtime piano tunes. Eddie hosts the close-up magic show in his award-winning 50-seat theater, Confetti Eddie’s Magic Parlor. A ticket for a seat in the front two rows costs $30, and a general admission seat costs $20. For tickets and more information, visit the event page on Facebook. Confetti Eddie’s Magic Parlor, 823 S. Exposition Ave. – Daniel Rodrigue

Theatre Britain premieres Jackie Mellor-Guin’s The Three Musketeers, a panto-style performance of Alexandre Dumas’ adventure story. A family friendly, highly interactive art form, panto is a British take on storytelling that weaves song, dance, humor, audience participation and over-the-top performances into something light, refreshing and unique. Theatre Britain invites you to cheer the good guys and boo the evildoers as they bring Dumas’ political tale of sword-fighting heroes to life. Performances begin with shows at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and run through Dec. 30. Tickets start at $12. Find more information at theatre-britain.com. The Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Ave. in Plano. – Jonathan Patrick

It’s that time of year again when families get together to give each other gifts and enjoy some egg nog around a fireplace. The only thing that could make it more like Christmas is speeding in excess of 60 mph while you and your loved ones emit guttural screams of fear. Six Flags Over Texas is celebrating the holiday season with its annual Holiday in the Park celebration every day through Jan. 7. The theme park will be adorned with holiday decorations, and younger guests can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Every evening will start with an animated Lone Star Lights display and the Holiday Tree of Trees Light Spectacular, in which Christmas lights dance to your favorite holiday tunes. The concession stands will serve holiday treats like s’mores and Christmas-themed funnel cakes. Tickets start at $63.99, and season passes and park memberships are available at sixflags.com/overtexas. Six Flags Over Texas, 2201 E. Road to Six Flags St. in Arlington. – Danny Gallagher

In the ever-eloquent words of Donald J. Trump: "... we have to get very, very tough on cyber ..." This was said, of course, in reference to Cyber Monday, that fateful day when adults steal their employer's time to buy TVs and novelty onesies online. Instead of buying into corporate discounts, why not get out and support local business owners during Small Business Saturday? You can do just that at the Deep Ellum Champagne Stroll, which is brought to you by the same folks as the Deep Ellum Wine Walk. Help local entrepreneurs and get sloshed at the same time as you sip Champagne and make your way through local shops. Visit the website for details on how to pre-purchase your Champagne tasting glass. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, 2650 Main St. – Kathryn DeBruler

Seasonal beers will be put on rotation, live music will fill the air and local vendors will set up shop at Community Beer Company's Small Business Saturday. Admission to the event is free, and brewery tours — which include three pints of beer — can be purchased for $12 in advance or $15 at the door. So come out and support all those makers that can make your holiday season a little more special. Noon - 6 p.m., 1530 Inspiration Drive Suite 200. – Kathryn DeBruler

Sunday

George C. Scott, Alastair Sim, Bill Murray … you may have your favorite film version of Ebenezer Scrooge, but Dallas Theater Center is about to blow the ghost off your Christmas Carol experience. If you’ve never been privy to a live rendition of the play, Kevin Moriarty’s adaptation directed by Lee Trull is one to choose. Nestle into your seat at the Wyly Theatre as Christmases Past, Present and Future haunt the bah-humbug-iest character of them all. With a mix of flying ghosts, merry carols and dancing, this production goes beyond the expectations of live holiday theater. Performances run Tuesdays through Sundays through Dec. 28 (no performances Thursday, Dec. 12 or Christmas Day). Tickets start at $29. The DTC has noted that this production has elements that may scare the young, so it’s recommended for elementary school ages and older. Visit attpac.org. Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. – Merritt Martin

Supremely talented cellist Alisa Weilerstein joins the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for an evening of music perfectly suited to the early nightfall and solemnity of autumn. Schumann’s third and final symphony, “Rhenish,” and Prokofiev’s Sinfonia Concertante are both on the bill. “Rhenish” is an expansive, almost manically blissful statement that captures the awe and poetic grace of the composer’s storied career. Despite its secondary billing, Prokofiev’s arduous and doleful work for cello and orchestra is arguably the more exciting of the two compositions. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $19. For more information, visit mydso.com. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. – Jonathan Patrick

Monday

Twelve glass-encased gazebos, 80 nutcracker figurines, one kissing booth and, you know, a partridge in a pear tree. The Dallas Arboretum will host Holiday at the Arboretum — with its 12 Days of Christmas gazebo exhibit, a nutcracker?display in the DeGolyer House, holiday tea and other activities — through Jan. 7. There’s also a mistletoe kissing booth — but not the kind at an old-fashioned county fair. You’ll need to bring your own kissee for this holiday photo opportunity. General admission is $15, with discounts for children and seniors. Some events, including children’s garden activities, require additional tickets or reservations. For more information, visit dallasarboretum.org/holiday. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. – Emily Goldstein

Jhene Aiko’s life lately has been a trip in every sense of the word. Since her brother’s death from cancer, the R&B singer has been traveling to remote parts of the world to experiment with hallucinogens. The 30-year-old singer surprised fans this year with a body of work that documents that journey, called MAP (it stands for movie, album and poetry). The album portion is titled Trip and includes 22 highly personal and revealing songs featuring Aiko’s characteristic soothing vocals and ambient soundscapes. “Sativa (feat. Swae Lee)” and “While We’re Young” are Aiko’s biggest hits. She appears with With Willow Smith, St. Beauty and Kitty Cash at 7 p.m. Monday. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com/dfw, $35-$69.50 – Mikel Galicia

EXPAND Kesha Olivia Bee

Tuesday

The touring culinary wizards at Dallas by Chocolate have found a way to combine the festive look of the holidays with the one thing that gets even the grumpiest Scrooge through the season: Christmas Lights, Chocolate and Sips Tours start Friday. Guests can reserve seats on this local dessert tour that will go through some of the Dallas area’s most dazzling holiday light displays. Dallas by Chocolate’s Christmas Lights, Chocolate and Sips Tours will run 6:30-10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 5:30-9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 30. Tickets are $43 or $37 for the family friendly version Dec. 9, 16 and 30. Check ticket information for meeting location. Tickets can be purchased at dallasbychocolate.com. – Danny Gallagher

The KISS-FM’s Jingle Ball won’t be as star studded as last year’s, but headliners the Chainsmokers — supporting their massive debut, Memories … Do Not Open — will help pick up the slack. Kesha, whose new album, Rainbow, recently debuted at No. 1 on the North American music charts, is another performer who’ll do some heavy lifting. Rounding out the lineup are former One Direction members Niall Horan and Liam Payne (playing solo sets), former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, “See you Again” singer Charlie Puth and Logan Paul’s pals Why Don’t We. It’s a good early Christmas gift for the under-23 person in your life. 7:30 p.m., American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. ticketmaster.com, $31-$181 – Nicholas Bostick

GWAR 3 song photography / Shutterstock.com

Wednesday

The members of American metal outfit Gwar represent themselves as alien warriors from outer space. They perform in elaborate costumes that place them somewhere between the Lord of the Rings’ orcs and something that slithered from the slimy depths of a David Cronenberg picture. Incorporating elements of punk, hardcore and every shade of metal, Gwar tears through sets with abandon, humor and a stone-faced theatricality, making it one of the most entertaining live acts. Those who dare attend should prepare themselves for gore, controversy and a playful embrace of the macabre. With Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards. 7:30 p.m. Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd., 214-350-5483 or gasmonkeybarngrill.com, $20 and up. – Jonathan Patrick

“Washington pundit turned novelist” is not a phrase guaranteed to lift the hearts of the lovers of good literature, but if anyone deserves the benefit of the doubt, it’s longtime Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, whose decades covering foreign affairs and the CIA — not to mention 10 bestselling novels under his belt — should intrigue lovers of spy fiction and intelligent writing. Ignatius’ latest is The Quantum Spy, about the international race to build the first “quantum computer,” which will shake the balance of power by allowing its creator to dominate the digital world and its insatiable demand for pictures of cats. Ignatius will talk about the novel and give insights into international politics when he speaks before the World Affairs Council at the Hotel Crescent Court. The program begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a talk and book-signing at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for council members and $65 for nonmembers, and a copy of the book is included. Visit dfwworld.org for more information and to register. Hotel Crescent Court, 400 Crescent Court. – Patrick Williams

Last year, violinist and multi-instrumentalist Kishi Bashi released Sonderlust, a meditative album that examines a painful period in the artist’s life when he was struggling in his relationships and feeling irrelevant in the music world. Bashi, a cult favorite who has performed with Regina Spektor and Of Montreal, worked this time with Grizzly Bear’s Chris Taylor to create lush and experimental soundscapes far beyond those he had mastered. There are hints of free jazz, ’70s influences and soulful rhythms scattered throughout Sonderlust; it’s an entertaining listen and a challenging new direction for Bashi. His music may be a bit mournful, but at live shows, Bashi works hard to connect with the audience. Arrive early Wednesday to catch a screening of his Project 9066 documentary, which focuses on his heritage and musical identity. With Tall Tall Trees, 8 p.m. Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $16. – Jeff Strowe

Tank and Leela James are on their Savage X The Soul Tour, which hits Dallas right after the Thanksgiving food coma wears off. James’ music is a testament to R&B’s timelessness; her voice carries raw human feeling. On her latest album, Did It For Love, released in March, James incorporates modern pop, too. It’s a perfect match for Tank’s music, which mixes ambient, R&B and hip-hop. This is how rhythm and blues evolves: by keeping the core the same but embracing other influences that keep it fresh. Tank will play songs from his latest LP, Savage. 7 p.m., House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com/dfw, $35-$99 – Eric Grubbs

