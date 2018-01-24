 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Dallas Fuel player Felix Langyel will miss the first stage of play in the Overwatch League and pay a $2,000 fine for a homophobic slur he made against an openly gay player on his Twitch stream.
Dallas Fuel player Felix Langyel will miss the first stage of play in the Overwatch League and pay a $2,000 fine for a homophobic slur he made against an openly gay player on his Twitch stream.
Felix Langyel via Twitter

Dallas Fuel Player Makes Homophobic Comment, Gets Team's First Suspension, Fine

Danny Gallagher | January 24, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

The Dallas Fuel eSports team's inaugural season got off to a bad start when one of its starting players was suspended and fined for discriminatory talk about a rival player's sexual orientation.

Felix "xQc" Langyel, who serves as the Dallas Fuel's "Main Tank" in Blizzard's newly formed Overwatch League, received a four-game suspension and a $2,000 fine from league officials for lewd and homophobic comments he made toward another player during a stream on his Twitch account.

Langyel made the comments on his personal account on the live-streaming video platform Twitch during an Overwatch stream Thursday. Langyel responded to some trash talk from rival Houston Outlaws player Austin "Muma" Wilmot, who is LGBT, after Houston's 4-0 victory against the Fuel the same day. Langyel responded to Wilmot on his stream by saying, "Shut your fucking mouth. Go back there and suck a fat cock. You would like it."

Soon after Langyel uttered the offensive statement, his eyes and mouth widened in shock, and he paused for a bit before continuing to address his livestream followers.

The Overwatch League released a statement Friday announcing that Langyel is suspended for four matches and must pay a $2,000 fine "for violating the Overwatch League Code of Conduct during his individual stream on Thursday evening."

The Dallas Fuel followed the league's announcement with a statement supporting the league's decision and announcing further punishment of Langyel that includes suspension for the remainder of the team's first stage of regulation play.

Langyel posted an apology to Wilmot last Friday on his personal Twitter account. Subsequent tweets from the Dallas Fuel player said that he is "going to tank this situation and learn from it" and that he "can't get too caught up on what's done."

Wilmot responded to the comments he received in the wake of Langyel's punishment on his Twitter page. He thanked followers for the outpouring of "positive support [that] has been so much more incredible than the negative" and questioned the negative messages made by people who sent him "dms, mentions and comments calling me slurs when I didn't really do anything."

 
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >