Dallas Fuel Player Makes Homophobic Comment, Gets Team's First Suspension, Fine

Felix "xQc" Langyel , who serves as the Dallas Fuel's "Main Tank" in Blizzard's newly formed Overwatch League, received a four-game suspension and a $2,000 fine from league officials for lewd and homophobic comments he made toward another player during a stream on his Twitch account.

Langyel made the comments on his personal account on the live-streaming video platform Twitch during an Overwatch stream Thursday. Langyel responded to some trash talk from rival Houston Outlaws player Austin "Muma" Wilmot, who is LGBT, after Houston's 4-0 victory against the Fuel the same day. Langyel responded to Wilmot on his stream by saying, "Shut your fucking mouth. Go back there and suck a fat cock. You would like it."