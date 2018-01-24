Dallas Fuel Player Makes Homophobic Comment, Gets Team's First Suspension, Fine

The Dallas Fuel eSports team's inaugural season got off to a bad start when one of its starting players was suspended and fined for discriminatory talk about a rival player's sexual orientation.
The Overwatch League released a statement Friday announcing that
The Dallas Fuel followed the league's announcement with a statement supporting the league's decision and announcing further punishment of
Before our match begins, we would like to issue this statement regarding @overwatchleague's decision to suspend @xQc. #burnblue pic.twitter.com/26ffHaPPEz— Dallas Fuel (@DallasFuel) January 20, 2018
I didn't say what I said on stream with malicious intent, I legit did not compute the whole thing before. I speak too fast, everything happens too fast. Everything is so fking trash lately. Hope I can turn this into something good, sorry @Muma :/— xQc (@xQc) January 19, 2018
Wilmot responded to the comments he received in the wake of
I'm just a boy tryna play some video games. It's cool being one of the only LGBT players in the league and I hope I can inspire and encourage some people to be true to themselves. With that said, I don't want it to define me as a person. I'm just playin' some tank, dudes.— Austin Wilmot (@Muma) January 19, 2018
