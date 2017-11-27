10 Best Places in DFW to Enjoy Holiday Lights

The garland is hung, the hot cocoa is poured and the tree is trimmed. Let’s not forget the main attraction: the sparkly glow of Christmas lights. Dallas does the holiday season up in a big way, and we’ve gathered 10 of the best holiday light displays in the area.

Dallas Zoo Lights

Kicking off its inaugural year, Dallas Zoo Lights runs through Jan. 2. Guests can stroll through 25 acres in the Dallas Zoo among an array of light-wrapped trees, hanging light displays and illuminated vignettes. Entertainment by local performers, a light show set to music and s’mores stations are offered throughout the season. The holiday display is free with regular zoo admission and free to Dallas Zoo members, meaning guests can visit during the day to walk around and see the animals and stay for the holiday celebration at night for no additional charge.

Magical Winter Lights (Lone Star Park)

Lone Star Park boasts lights and lanterns with a fresh, multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows through Jan. 7. Chinese acrobatic performances and access to light displays are included in admission. Five light displays make up the experience: Magical Wonderland, The Lone Star State, Dinosaur Land, Mystery of the East and Christmas Candy Land.

Dale Klippenstein

Enchant Christmas (Globe Life Park)

For the first time, Globe Life Park will transform into a land of holiday enchantment through Dec. 31. As part of Enchant Christmas’ community mission, the organization is partnering with local charities to raise funds. These include Cook Children’s Health Care System, Make-A-Wish North Texas, Kidd’s Kids and Special Olympics Texas. From the world’s largest light maze to a skating pond, there are activities to enjoy, in addition to the dazzling lights. Tickets, which are available online, are limited number, so be sure to plan ahead. Also plan on saying hi to Santa Claus in Santa’s Palace and snag some holiday goodies in the Enchant Christmas Market.

courtesy Watters Creek



Reliant Lights Your Holidays (AT&T Performing Arts Center)

AT&T Performing Arts Center will be illuminated Dec. 2 for the annual, free holiday event Reliant Lights Your Holidays. The one-night event begins with holiday music and food trucks at 5:30 p.m. in Sammons Parks on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus. More than 550,000 holiday lights will stretch across the campus and remain on throughout the holiday season. Included during the Dec. 2 event are performances by En Vogue and RaeLynn, followed by a fireworks display.

Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm

Watters Creek will offer a lineup of free, family friendly events and activities that will keep the holiday spirit alive through December. Kids and pets have the opportunity to snag a photo with Santa until Dec. 24. For the jazz lovers, A Very Jazzy Christmas is back. Check out the Watters Creek website for the music lineup and other free family events.

Vitruvian Lights courtesy Addison

Vitruvian Lights

Vitruvian Park transforms with more than 1.5 million sparkling LED lights glowing on 550 trees through Jan. 1.

Gift of Lights (Texas Motor Speedway)

Known for thunderous engines, Texas Motor Speedway lights up the North Texas sky during the holiday season with Gift of Lights through Dec. 30. Tickets can be purchased online. This Texas tradition shines a little brighter via its affiliation with nonprofit partners, including Ronald McDonald House, Toys for Tots, Speedway Charities, KLTY Christmas Wish, Fort Worth Police Officers Association and Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. A portion of every sale benefits partnering charities. Be sure to save some time to visit Santa in Santa’s Village.

Highland Park Village

Ta-da: Perhaps the best phrase to describe the feeling when feasting your eyes on the display of white lights in Highland Park Village. No money is required to marvel at the string after string of lights in this shopping center. You can sit back and relax in a horse-drawn carriage; the rides book up quickly, so be sure to snag a reservation stat. The entire stretch of Highland Park Village is manageable on foot. Grab a peppermint hot chocolate from Starbucks or pop in Bird Bakery for a delicious cupcake while soaking up the holiday sights.

Holiday Wonder courtesy Fair Park

Holiday Wonder (Fair Park)

Fair Park will be bustling with holiday cheer and 2 million lights. Folks can enjoy Santa’s Arctic Slide, snowball throwing and acrobatics shows. One of the most popular light displays is the Floating Swans, symbolizing grace, peace and true love. In addition, the Snowflake Corridor is an experiential light display, serving as an Instagram-worthy opportunity. The event takes place through Jan. 7, and tickets may be purchased online.

12 Days of Christmas (Dallas Arboretum)

The Dallas Arboretum leaves people enamored with its beauty all year round. But wrap it up in lights with a big bow, and you have folks clamoring to get a look. Tickets can be purchased online, and the holiday display, 12 Days of Christmas, runs until Dec. 30. There are special dates throughout, so be sure to check the schedule online. To get a gander of the entire display, walk three quarters of a mile through the garden exhibit to see 12 handcrafted gazebos filled with custom characters, whimsical animals and music. Additional activities take place throughout the season, including an outdoor screening of the movie Elf, a light-up hula-hoop performance and holiday karaoke.

