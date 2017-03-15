Dallas International Film Festival Reveals Its 2017 Schedule

Patti Cake$ might be one of the festival's biggest crowd pleasers this year.

The Dallas International Film Festival has released its full 2017 schedule, and it’s loaded up with festival hits, rising stars and repertory classics, so you might want to schedule that out-of-office notification now. Here are a few highlights. Scroll down for the full list.

David Gordon Green will make the long hike from Austin to receive the L.M. Kit Carson Maverick Award. He’s got two film ties to this year’s DIFF offerings: as producer to Amman Abbasi’s buzzy debut film Dayveon and through a welcome-to-Dallas screening of his 2008 mega-stoner comedy Pineapple Express. Katharine Houghton will also pop through for a special screening of the 1967 film Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

Also in the spotlight is Mark Palansky’s Rememory, a sci-fi number starring Peter Dinklage that made its mark at Sundance.

Meanwhile kids (and kids-at-heart) will enjoy an outdoor screening of David Lowery’s 2016 Disney tearjerker Pete’s Dragon.

One of the year’s biggest crowd-pleasers might be Patti Cake$, which stars breakthrough talent Danielle Macdonald as an unconventional rapper struggling to rise up in Jersey with support by comedian Bridget Everett. It’s the feature directorial debut for Geremy Jasper, who until now has been better known for making music (and videos) with indie rock band The Fever. The film received multiple standing ovations at Sundance just moments before getting snapped up by Fox Searchlight in a $9.5 million bidding war. See it here first, while it’s still a mixtape.

Writer/director Eliza Hittman returns with another look at how sex and class inform self-identity in her latest feature, Beach Rats. Similar in setting to the CalArts grad’s 2013 Sundance breakthrough It Felt Like Love, Hittman stakes her claim on a hazy stretch of Coney Island beach. But in Beach Rats, she (and cinematographer Hélène Louvart), turn the lens on a young man who masks his homoerotic desires with hyper-masculinity. Neon bought this one quick, but you can see Hittman’s take on sexual crisis and cruising at DIFF, before it hits theaters.

Scooped up out of Sundance by A24, the entirely-in-Yiddish Menashe shows that parenting struggles aren’t limited to the secular world. Housed inside the Hasidic community and shot using its inhabitants as characters, the film directed by Joshua Z. Weinstein shares the story of a dad who wants to do better, played by Hasidic comedian/actor Menashe Lustig.

Mustang Island is the latest project from the team behind The Man from Orlando .

Don’t miss Texas show-stealer Mustang Island, the latest project by The Man from Orlando team Craig Elrod (writer/director), Nathan Smith (writer/DP) and producer/editor (Michael Bartnett). It stars suddenly everywhere Macon Blair (Green Room, Blue Ruin) who will also attend the fest, and real-life wife Lee Eddy (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, The Man from Orlando) in an unconventional … love story? Whatever you want to call it, it’s rare to find a comedy so well-timed or a romance so well-reasoned. Here, you get both in a snort-laugh film that wasn’t just shot in Texas, but truly feels like Texas at its best.

In larger-budget work, the new military thriller Mine will raise tensions as its main character Armie Hammer steps on a mine that cannot be un-stepped on. In the doc world, Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table celebrates the famous New Orleans food matriarch — and our patron saint of brunch — through her work and influence of contemporary NOLA celebrity chefs.

The banned-in-India breakthrough by young writer/director Alankrita Shrivastava, Lipstick Under My Burkha, will get screentime. It’s a story of an erotic fiction writer who flips the rules of what women should and shouldn’t do.

Repertory picks include a salute to Hollywood stand-out year 1967. Expect big screen visits from: Cool Hand Luke, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Camelot, David Holzman’s Diary, The Jungle Book and Bonnie and Clyde. The last of those titles doubles to honor three-time Academy Award-winner Robert Benton. The Waxahachie native will pop by to grab a Dallas Star Award and help kick off the festival on March 29 with an Art of Film chat.

Here’s the entire list of DIFF 2017 selections. Go ahead, dig in.



OPENING NIGHT GALA

BONNIE AND CLYDE (1967)

Director: Arthur Penn

Country: USA, Running Time: 101min

Bonnie Parker, a bored waitress, falls in love with an ex-con named Clyde Barrow and together they start a violent crime spree through the country, robbing cars and banks.

CENTERPIECE GALAS

THE HERO

Director: Brett Haley

Country: USA, Running Time: 93min

An ailing movie star comes to terms with his past and mortality. The cast includes Sam Elliot, Laura Prepon, Krysten Ritter, Nick Offerman and Katharine Ross.

REMEMORY

Directory: Mark Palansky

Country: USA, Running Time: 113min

The widow of a wise professor stumbles upon one of his inventions that's able to record and play a person's memory.

NARRATIVE COMPETITION

BERLIN SYNDROME

Director: Cate Shortland

Country: Australia, Running Time: 116min

A passionate holiday romance leads to an obsessive relationship when an Australian photojournalist wakes one morning in a Berlin apartment and is unable to leave.

CORTEZ

Director: Cheryl Nichols

Country: USA, Running Time: 99min

After a canceled tour, flailing musician Jesse Lirette seeks out an old flame in a small town in Northern New Mexico. When an arrogant attempt at inserting himself into her family fails, he must confront the mistakes of his past on his own.

DAYVEON

Director: Amman Abbasi

Country: USA, Running Time: 75min

Mourning the death of his older brother, 13-year-old Dayveon becomes drawn to the camaraderie of a local gang while spending his days roaming his rural Arkansas town.

HEARTSTONE

Director: Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson

Countries: Denmark, Iceland, Running Time: 129min

In a remote fishing village in Iceland, teenage boys Thor and Christian experience a turbulent summer as one tries to win the heart of a girl while the other discovers new feelings toward his best friend. When summer ends and the harsh nature of Iceland takes back its rights, it's time to leave the playground and face adulthood.

KATIE SAYS GOODBYE

Director: Wayne Roberts

Country: USA, Running Time: 88min

A kindhearted 17-year-old in the American Southwest turns to prostitution to fulfill her dream of a new life in San Francisco.

MENASHE

Director: Joshua Z Weinstein

Country: USA, Running Time: 82min

Within Brooklyn's ultra-orthodox Jewish community, a widower battles for custody of his son. A tender drama performed entirely in Yiddish, the film intimately explores the nature of faith and the price of parenthood.

THE RELATIONTRIP

Directors: C.A. Gabriel, Renée Felice Smith

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

At an age when everyone around them is settling down and finding love, Beck and Liam are self-proclaimed loners. After bonding over their mutual disinterest in relationships, they decide to go away together on a 'friend' trip. And that's when things get weird. Really, surreally weird.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

CITY OF JOY

Director: Madeleine Gavin

Countries: USA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Running Time: 74min

The film follows the first class of students at a remarkable leadership center in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a region often referred to as "the worst place in the world to be a woman." These women have been through unspeakable violence spurred on by a 20-year war driven by colonialism and greed. In the film, they band together with the three founders of this center: Dr. Denis Mukwege (2016 Nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize), radical playwright and activist Eve Ensler (The Vagina Monologues) and human rights activist, Christine Schuler-Deschryver, to find a way to create meaning in their lives even when all that was meaningful to them has long been stripped away.

DEALT

Director: Luke Korem

Country: USA, Running Time: 85min

Sixty-two-year-old Richard Turner is renowned as one of the world’s greatest card magicians, yet he is completely blind. In this documentary, Richard traces his journey from his troubled childhood, when he began losing his vision, to present day as he relentlessly pursues perfection while struggling with the reality that his biggest weakness might also be his greatest strength.

FOREVER PURE

Director: Maya Zinshtein

Countries: USA, Israel, Russia, Running Time: 85min

The Beitar football club in Jerusalem deals with racist outrage from fans in 2012 after signing two Muslim players.

QUEST

Director: Jonathan Olshefski

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

Filmed over a decade, 'Quest: the Fury and the Sound' was originally planned as a documentary portrait of the Rainey family and their home music studio, which serves as a special sanctuary within their North Philadelphia neighborhood. When a stray bullet wounds their youngest daughter, the film shows the family's strength in the face of adversity and their dedication to being a force for good in their community.

SPETTACOLO

Directors: Jeff Malmberg, Chris Shellen

Country: USA, Running Time: 91min

Once upon a time, villagers in a tiny hill town in Tuscany found a remarkable way to confront their issues — they turned their lives into a play.

UNREST

Director: Jennifer Brea

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

When Harvard PhD student Jennifer Brea is struck down at 28 by a fever that leaves her bedridden, doctors tell her it's "all in her head." Determined to live, she turns her camera on herself and her community, a hidden world of millions confined to their homes and bedrooms by ME, commonly called chronic fatigue syndrome.

WHAT LIES UPSTREAM

Director: Cullen Hoback

Country: USA, Running Time: 89min

In this detective story, filmmaker Cullen Hoback investigates the largest chemical drinking water contamination in a generation. But something is rotten in state and federal regulatory agencies, and through years of persistent examination, we learn the shocking truth about what’s really happening with drinking water in America.

TEXAS COMPETITION

A BAD IDEA GONE WRONG

Director: Jason Headley

Country: USA, Running Time: 85min

A Bad Ideas Gone Wrong is a comedy about two would-be thieves who accidentally arm the alarm system and have to break out of the house they just broke into. When they discover an unexpected house sitter, they suddenly have to deal with a hostage situation, double crosses, sexual tensions and discoveries that make their difficult escape even more dubious.

THE BIG SPOON

Director: Carlyn Hudson

Country: USA, Running Time: 80min

An unromantic comedy about the perils of staying together when you should really be apart.

BOMB CITY – WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Jameson Brooks

Country: USA, Running Time: 93min

Bomb City is a gritty drama about the hatred and oppression of a group of punk revolutionaries in a conservative Texas town. Their ongoing battle with a rival clique leads to one of the most controversial hate crimes the U.S. has ever seen. Based on the true story of Brian Deneke.

THE HONOR FARM

Director: Karen Skloss

Country: USA, Running Time: 74min

On prom night, a group of kids wander deep into the woods and come back changed forever.

MR. ROOSEVELT

Director: Noël Wells

Country: USA, Running Time:

After a loved one falls ill, struggling comedian Emily Martin returns to her college town of Austin and must come to terms with her past while staying with her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend.

MUSTANG ISLAND

Director: Craig Elrod

Country: USA, Running Time: 86min

After his girlfriend dumps him at a New Year's Eve party, Bill and his friends drive to an off-season beach town to win her back.

THE SECRET LIFE OF LANCE LETSCHER

Director: Sandra Adair

Country: USA, Running Time: 95min

The Secret Life of Lance Letscher is a deeply personal and psychological portrait of internationally known, and Austin-based, collage artist Lance Letscher. Told through memories of trauma and triumph, the film provides a doorway into Letscher’s profound insights on creativity, the subconscious, work ethic and spirituality. Through his intricate artistic process, we witness the artist’s unwavering determination to stay in the moment — free of mind, thought and preconception. Featuring detailed images of more than a hundred of his collages, sculptures and installations, viewers are offered a visual feast while gaining intimate access into Letscher’s methodical techniques and brilliant mind.

PREMIERE SERIES

BEACH RATS

Director: Eliza Hittman

Country: USA, Running Time: 95min

Frankie, an aimless teenager on the outer edges of Brooklyn, is having a miserable summer. With his father dying and his mother wanting him to find a girlfriend, Frankie escapes the bleakness of his home life by causing trouble with his delinquent friends and flirting with older men online. When his chatting and webcamming intensify, he finally starts hooking up with guys at a nearby cruising beach while simultaneously entering into a cautious relationship with a young woman. As Frankie struggles to reconcile his competing desires, his decisions leave him hurtling toward irreparable consequences.

BUSTER’S MAL HEART

Director: Sarah Adina Smith

Country: USA, Running Time: 96min

In this bold thriller spiked with dark humor, Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) is Buster, a family man whose chance encounter with a conspiracy-obsessed drifter leaves him on the run from the police and an impending event known as The Inversion.

FRANTZ

Director: François Ozon

Country: France/Germany, Running Time: 113min

A haunting tale of love and reconciliation begins in a small town in Germany in the immediate aftermath of World War I when a young woman mourning the death of her fiancé encounters a mysterious Frenchman laying flowers on her beloved’s grave.

THE LOST CITY OF Z

Director: James Gray

Country: USA, Running Time: 141min

A true-life drama, centering on British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s.

MINE

Directors: Fabio Resinaro, Fabio Guaglione

Countries: USA, Spain, Italy, Running Time: 107min

This action-packed military thriller stars Armie Hammer as a U.S. soldier who, stranded in the desert for 52 hours after a mission falls apart, must fight for survival against his enemies, the hostile environment and the creeping psychological toll of his treacherous situation. Annabelle Wallis and Tom Cullen co-star.

PATTI CAKE$

Director: Geremy Jasper

Country: USA, Running Time: 108min

Patti Cake$ introduces Australian native Danielle Macdonald in a breakout role, as aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, a.k.a. Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$. Fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown in Jersey where her life is falling apart, Patti tries to reach the big time in the hip-hop scene with original and affecting music. Cheered on by her grandmother (Cathy Moriarty) and only friends, Jheri (Siddharth Dhananjay) and Basterd (Mamoudou Athie), Patti also shoulders her mother's (Bridget Everett) heartaches and misfortunes.

THE PROMISE

Director: Terry George

Country: Spain, USA, Running Time: 133min

When Michael (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant medical student, meets Ana (Charlotte Le Bon), their shared Armenian heritage sparks an attraction that explodes into a romantic rivalry between Michael and Ana’s boyfriend Chris (Christian Bale), a famous American photojournalist dedicated to exposing political truth. As the Ottoman Empire crumbles into war-torn chaos, their conflicting passions must be deferred while they join forces to get their people to safety and survive themselves.

A QUIET PASSION

Director: Terence Davies

Countries: UK, Belgium, Running Time: 125min

Director Terence Davies details the wit, intellectual independence and pathos of Emily Dickinson (Cynthia Nixon), exquisitely evoking the manners and spiritual convictions of her time that she struggled with and transcended in her poetry.

STEP

Director: Amanda Lipitz

Country: USA, Running Time: 83min

Step documents the senior year of a girl’s high school step dance team against the background of inner-city Baltimore. As each one tries to become the first in their families to attend college, the girls strive to make their dancing a success against the backdrop of social unrest in the troubled city.

TOMMY’S HONOUR

Director: Jason Connery

Countries: UK, USA, Running Time: 117min

In every generation, a torch passes from father to son. And that timeless dynamic is the beating heart of Tommy's Honour, an intimate, powerfully moving tale of the real-life founders of the modern game of golf.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

ABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAIL

Director: Steve James

Country: USA, Running Time: 88min

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail tells the incredible saga of the Chinese immigrant Sung family, owners of Abacus Federal Savings of Chinatown, New York. Accused of mortgage fraud by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., Abacus becomes the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The indictment and subsequent trial forces the Sung family to defend themselves – and their bank’s legacy in the Chinatown community – over the course of a five-year legal battle.

CITY OF GHOSTS

Director: Matthew Heineman

Country: USA, Running Time: 90min

This documentary follows the efforts of "Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently," a handful of anonymous activists who banded together after their homeland was taken over by ISIS in 2014. With deeply personal access, this is the story of a brave group of citizen journalists as they face the realities of life undercover, on the run and in exile, risking their lives to stand up against one of the greatest evils in the world today.

DINA

Directors: Dan Sickles, Antonio Santini

Country: USA, Running Time: 101min

An eccentric suburban woman and a Wal-Mart door greeter navigate their evolving relationship in this unconventional love story.

DOLORES

Director: Peter Bratt

Country: USA, Running Time: 98min

Dolores Huerta bucks 1950s gender conventions by starting the country's first farm worker's union with fellow organizer Cesar Chavez. What starts out as a struggle for racial and labor justice soon becomes a fight for gender equality within the same union she is eventually forced to leave. As she wrestles with raising 11 children, three marriages and is nearly beaten to death by a San Francisco tactical police squad, Dolores emerges with a vision that connects her newfound feminism with racial and class justice.

ELLA BRENNAN: COMMANDING THE TABLE

Director: Leslie Iwerks

Country: USA, Running Time: 96min

When 18-year old Ella Brennan went to work at her family’s bar on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the 1940’s, America had no idea what was about to hit the culinary world. While overcoming a lifetime of personal and family struggles, she persevered to not only raise the bar in the New Orleans culinary world, she launched the careers of Paul Prudhomme, Emeril Lagasse and Tory McPhail, among others; created iconic dishes from scratch that have since become world famous; and built two of America’s most renowned restaurants from the ground up; Brennan’s and Commander’s Palace. Through it all, Ella Brennan was driven by one goal: to bring true hospitality and the finest dining experience to The Big Easy.

IN LOCO PARENTIS

Directors: Neasa Ní Chianáin, David Rane

Countries: Ireland, Spain, Running Time: 100min

Long careers are drawing to a close for John and Amanda, who teach Latin, English and guitar at a stately home-turned-school, where they are legends with a mantra: "Reading. 'Rithmetic. Rock 'n' roll!" But leaving is the hardest lesson.

TROPHY

Directors: Christina Clusiau, Saul Schwarz

Country: USA, Running Time: 108min

This in-depth look into the powerhouse industries of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation in the U.S. and Africa unravels the complex consequences of treating animals as commodities.

WHOSE STREETS?

Directors: Sabaah Folayen, Damon Davis

Country: USA, Running Time: 103min

Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at how the killing of 18-year-old Mike Brown inspired a community to fight back and sparked a global movement.

DEEP ELLUM SOUNDS

CASSETTE: A DOCUMENTARY MIXTAPE – NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Directors: Zack Taylor, Georg Petzoid, Seth Smoot

Countries: USA, Germany, Netherlands, UK, Running Time:

Cassette inventor Lou Ottens digs through his past to figure out why the audiotape won't die. Rock veterans like Henry Rollins, Thurston Moore and Ian MacKaye join a legion of young bands releasing music on tape to push Lou along on his journey to remember.

MAN IN THE CAMO JACKET – WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Russ Kendall

Countries: USA, Israel, Japan, Nepal, Peru, Tanzania, UK, Running Time: 80min

The story of iconic Welsh rock musician Mike Peters (of The Alarm), his rise to fame, battle with cancer and inspiring climb back as he enlists some of the world's top musicians to help save the lives of cancer patients around the globe. Ultimately though, the life he saves may be his own.

SCORE: A FILM MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Director: Matt Schrader

Country: USA, Running Time: 93min

Score: A Film Music Documentary brings Hollywood's premiere composers together to give viewers a privileged look inside the musical challenges and creative secrecy of the world's most widely known music genre: the film score.

STRAD STYLE

Director: Stefan Avalos

Country: USA, Running Time: 104min

Strad Style follows a backwoods dreamer from Ohio with an obsession for 'Stradivari' and all things violin, who, through the magic of social-media, convinces a famous European concert violinist that he can make a copy of the most famous and valuable violin in the world. Fighting time, poverty and most of all, himself, Danny Houck puts everything on the line for one shot at glory.

WORLD CINEMA

CHEER UP

Director: Christy Garland

Countries: Finland, Canada, Running Time: 86min

Cheer Up takes us into the teenage lives of a team of losing cheerleaders in the Arctic Circle, Finland. They try their best to get better and look perfect doing it, while really, life just sucks. For Patricia, Aino and Miia, finding out who they are, where they belong and what family means is much more important than any trophy.

I AM NOT MADAME BOVARY

Director: Feng Xiaogang

Country: China, Running Time: 128min

Li Xuelian and her husband Qin Yuhe stage a fake divorce to secure a second apartment in the city reserved by the government for single people. Qin remarries six months later – as agreed – but to a different woman. Furious, Li files a lawsuit with the county court but loses the case. Refusing to accept the court's findings, Li appeals to the chief justice, the county chief and even the mayor, but fails at every turn. After Qin publicly accuses Li of being a "promiscuous woman" because she was not a virgin on their wedding night, Li is driven back to the courts to redeem her reputation. Li makes her way from county to city, enduring one trial after another, until she decides to make her appeal in far-off Beijing.

IT’S ONLY THE END OF THE WORLD (Juste La Fin Du Monde)

Director: Xavier Dolan

Countries: Canada, France, Running Time: 95min

Louis, a terminally ill writer, returns home after a long absence to tell his family that he is dying.

LIKE CRAZY (La Pazza Gioia)

Director: Paolo Virzi

Country: Italy, France, Running Time: 118min

In a center for mentally disturbed women, Beatrice and Donatella become friends. During educational work outside the clinic, they take a chance to flee from custody, starting an adventurous trip that will disclose their past and change their lives.

LIPSTICK UNDER MY BURKHA

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Country: India, Running Time: 116min

In rural India, a burkha-clad college girl struggles with issues of cultural identity and her aspirations to become a pop singer. A young two-timing beautician seeks to escape the claustrophobia of her small town. An oppressed housewife and mother of three lives the alternate life of an enterprising saleswoman. A 55-year-old widow rediscovers her sexuality through a phone romance. Caught in a conservative society, these women set forth to break the mold, in search of a little freedom.

LOST IN PARIS (Paris Peds Nus)

Directors: Dominique Abel, Fiona Gordon

Countries: France, Belgium, Running Time: 84min

Fiona visits Paris for the first time to assist her myopic Aunt Martha. Catastrophes ensue, mainly involving Dom, a homeless man who has yet to have an emotion or thought he was afraid of expressing.

MAD WORLD (Yat Nim Mo Ming)

Director: Chun Wong

Country: Hong Kong, Running Time: 101min

An ex-stockbroker diagnosed with bipolar disorder struggles to reconcile with his estranged father and his perturbed ex-fiancée.

OLD STONE (Lao Shi)

Director: Johnny Ma

Countries: Canada, China, Running Time: 80min

A psychological thriller about a taxi driver battling bureaucracy and legal manipulation in China.

SKY ON FIRE (Chongtian Huo)

Director: Ringo Lam

Countries: China, Hong Kong, Running Time: 100min

In this driving, non-stop action thriller, the chief security officer at a top-secret medical facility (Daniel Wu, Into the Badlands) finds himself caught in an explosive battle when a young thief and his accomplices steal a groundbreaking curative medicine. After discovering the true origins of the medicine, the officer must decide whom he can trust to protect the cure from falling into the wrong hands and prevent an all-out war from bringing the city to its knees.

TUNNEL (Teoneol)

Director: Kim Seong-Hun

Country: South Korea, Running Time: 127min

When a tunnel collapses on Jung-soo, his ensuing rescue operation becomes the subject of widespread media coverage and frenzy. But days go by, nerves stretch thin and Jung-soo must struggle for his life in the suffocating darkness alone.

LATINO SHOWCASE

CRAZY IN LOVE (Locos de Amor)

Director: Frank Pérez-Garland

Country: Peru, Running Time: 111min

Crazy in Love tells the story of four cousins who have to face different situations life puts in their way: love, heartache and endless tragicomic adventures; all part of fun songs played by the same actors.

THE PRESENT ONES (Los Presentes)

Director: Alejandro Molina

Country: Mexico, Running Time: 90min

Ana, a former actress, gets the chance to reunite herself with Ophelia, a character she played years ago on the stage, when she met and fell for the man who is her husband now. However, at this point in her life, her marriage is facing a difficult time, tenuously kept together by their 6-year-old son. By playing the character, and “becoming” Ophelia once again, and under stressful circumstances, Ana suffers a personality split which leads her to an extreme and life-changing juncture, something she has never faced before.

SIZE DOES MATTER (El Tamaño sí Importa)

Director: Rafa Lara

Country: Mexico Running Time: 95min

An average Mexican woman away from the established standards of beauty tries to conquer a former boss, a handsome and charismatic socialite who is used to dating actresses and models. A history of uneven and unpredictable love.

X500 (X Quinientos)

Director: Juan Andrés Arango Garcia

Countries: Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Running Time: 104min

Thousands of kilometers apart, three young migrants undergo mental, emotional and physical transformations in order to survive the violence of their new worlds.

FAMILY FRIENDLY

44 PAGES

Director: Tony Shaff

Country: USA, Running Time: 97min

44 Pages is a portrait of Highlights Magazine following the creation of the cultural phenomenon's 70th anniversary issue, from the first editorial meeting to its arrival in homes, and introducing the quirky people who passionately produce the monthly publication for "the world's most important people" ... children. Along the way, a rich and tragic history is revealed, the state of childhood, technology and education is explored, and the future of print media is questioned.

INTO THE WHO KNOWS! – WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Micah Barber

Country: USA, Running Time: 72min

Ten-year-old Thomas has a best friend: Felix the Fox. But his parents want him to make “real friends” so they send him to summer camp. However, he hates it, so he and Felix make a midnight escape. Deep in the forest of the Who Knows they pursue a mythical being called the Totem, and decide to catch it.

THE JUNGLE BOOK (1967)

Director: Wolfgang Reitherman

Country: USA, Running Time: 78min

Bagheera the Panther and Baloo the Bear have a difficult time trying to convince a boy to leave the jungle for human civilization.

PETE’S DRAGON (2016)

Director: David Lowery

Country: USA, Running Time: 103min

The adventures of an orphaned boy named Pete and his best friend Elliot, who just so happens to be a dragon.

MIDNIGHT SPECIALS

SWEET, SWEET LONELY GIRL

Director: A.D. Calvo

Country: USA, Running Time: 76min

Soon after moving in with her aging aunt Dora, Adele meets Beth, seductive and mysterious, who tests the limits of Adele's moral ground and sends her spiraling down a psychologically unstable and phantasmagoric path.

THE VOID

Directors: Jeremy Gillespie, Steven Kostanski

Country: Canada, Running Time: 90min

When police officer Carter (Aaron Poole) discovers a blood-soaked man limping down a deserted road, he rushes him to a local hospital with a barebones, night shift staff. As cloaked, cult-like figures surround the building, the patients and staff inside start to turn ravenously insane. Trying to protect the survivors, Carter leads them into the depths of the hospital where they discover a gateway to immense evil.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

GOOK

Director: Justin Chon

Country: USA, Running Tine: 94min

Eli and Daniel, two Korean American brothers, own a struggling shoe store and have an unlikely friendship with Kamilla, a street wise 11-year-old African American girl. Kamilla ditches school, Eli stresses about the store and Daniel tries to have a good time. It's just another typical day at the store until the Rodney King verdict is read and riots break out. With the chaos moving towards them, the trio is forced to defend the store while contemplating the future of their own personal dreams and the true meaning of family.

THE PHILADELPHIA STORY (1940)

Director: George Cukor

Country: USA, Running Time: 112min

When a rich woman's ex-husband and a tabloid-type reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself.

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)

Director: David Gordon Green

Country: USA, Running Time: 111min

A process server and his marijuana dealer wind up on the run from hit men and a corrupt police officer after he witnesses his dealer's boss murder a competitor while trying to serve papers on him.

THE SPEARHEAD EFFECT

Directors: Brandon Moore, Caleb Smith

Country: USA, Running Time: 88min

After a journalist exposes widespread police corruption, he soon finds himself a target of the violent vigilantes he unwittingly inspired.

SALUTE TO THE FILMS OF 1967

CAMELOT (1967)

Director: Joshua Logan

Country: USA, Running Time: 179min

The story of the marriage of England's King Arthur to Guinevere. The plot of illegitimate Mordred to gain the throne and Guinevere's growing attachment to Sir Lancelot threaten to topple Arthur and destroy his "round table" of knights.

COOL HAND LUKE (1967)

Director: Stuart Rosenberg

Country: USA, Running Time: 126min

A man refuses to conform to life in a rural prison.

DAVID HOLZMAN’S DIARY (1967)

Director: Jim McBride

Country: USA, Running Time: 74min

Young filmmaker decides to make a movie of his life.

GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER (1967)

Director: Stanley Kramer

Country: USA, Running Time: 108min

A couple's attitudes are challenged when their daughter introduces them to her African American fiancé.

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING (1967)

Director: David Swift

Country: USA, Running Time: 121min

Armed with the titular manual, an ambitious window washer seeks to climb the corporate ladder.

SHORT FILMS (IN COMPETITION)

AUDIBLE STATIC

Director: Sai Selvarajan

Country: USA, Running Time: 11min

BAYARD & ME

Director: Matt Wolf

Country: USA, Running Time: 16min

BILL’S RECORDS

Director: Chuck Przbyl

Country: USA, Running Time: 10min

BLACK HOLES

Directors: David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas

Countries: USA, France, Running Time: 13min

THE CHOP

Director: Lewis Rose

Country: UK, Running Time: 16min

CLOWNS

Director: Dana O’Keefe

Country: USA, Running Time: 13min

COLLECTION

Director: Adam Roffman

Country: USA, Running Time: 12min

COMMODITY CITY

Director: Jessica Kingdon

Countries: USA, China, Running Time: 11min

DEAR MR. SHAKESPEARE

Director: Shola Amoo

Country: UK, Running Time: 6min

DEATH METAL

Director: Chris McInroy

Country: USA, Running Time: 4min

DECORADO

Director: Alberto Vázquez

Country: Spain, Running Time: 11min

THE DIVER

Director: Esteban Arrangoiz

Country: Mexico, Running Time: 16min

DO NO HARM

Director: Hamish Mortland

Country: New Zealand, Running Time: 12min

EMMA

Director: Martin Edralin

Country: Canada, Running Time: 13min

END OF EARTH

Director: Caleb Michael Johnson

Country: USA, Running Time: 6min

GUT HACK

Directors: Kate Mclean, Mario Furloni

Country: USA, Running Time: 13min

HAIRAT

Director: Jessica Beshir

Country: USA, Running Time: 6min

HOW FAR SHE WENT

Director: Ugla Hauksdottir

Country: USA, Running Time: 13min

I KNOW YOU FROM SOMEWHERE

Director: Andrew Fitzgerald

Country: USA, Running Time: 15min

IRREGULARS

Director: Fabio Palmieri

Country: Italy, Running Time: 9min

LEGAL SMUGGLING WITH CHRISTINE CHOY

Directors: Lewie Kloster, Noah Kloster

Country: USA, Running Time: 4min

LILY

Director: Mimi Jeffries

Country: USA, Running Time: 11min

NO OTHER WAY TO SAY IT

Director: Tim Mason

Country: USA, Running Time: 7min

PET FRIENDLY

Director: Catherine Licata

Country: USA, Running Time: 15min

PROJECT X

Directors: Laura Poitras, Henrik Moltke

Country: USA, Running Time: 11min

PROXY

Director: Eric Schuman

Country: USA, Running Time: 14min

THE ROBBERY

Director: Jim Cummings

Country: USA, Running Time: 10min

SPRING

Director: Laurel Parmet

Country: USA, Running Time: 7min

SUNSHINE AND RAIN

Director: Vishnu Vallabhaneni

Country: USA, Running Time: 12min

THRUSH

Director: Christopher LaMarca

Country: USA, Running Time: 6min

WELL SPOKEN

Director: James Johnston

Country: USA, Running Time: 5min

WHAT HAPPENED TO HER

Director: Kristy Guevara-Flanagan

Country: USA, Running Time: 15min

WHILE I WAS GONE

Director: Daniel Pfeffer

Country: USA, Running Time: 15min

ANIMATED SHORT FILMS (IN COMPETITION) – SPONSORED BY REEL FX

THE BALD FUTURE

Director: Paul Cabon

Country: France, Running Time: 5min

CATHERINE

Director: Britt Raes

Country: Belgium, Running Time: 12min

HOW’S YOUR PROSTATE?

Directors: Jeanne Paturie, Cécile Pousset

Country: France, Running Time: 4min

I AM HERE

Director: Eion Duffy

Country: Canada, Running Time: 6min

MR. MADILA

Director: Rory Waudby-Tolley

Country: UK, Running Time: 9min

NIGHTHAWK

Director: Špela ?adež

Countries: Slovenia, Croatia, Running Time: 9min

THE NOISE OF LICKING

Director: Nadja Andrasev

Country: Hungary, Running Time: 9min

SERVICE

Director: Josh Shaffner

Country: USA, Running Time: 6min

SUMMER CAMP ISLAND

Director: Julia Pott

Country: USA, Running Time: 9min

TOUGH

Director: Jennifer Zheng

Country: UK, Running Time: 5min

VICTOR & ISOLINA

Director: William D. Cabellero

Country: USA, Running Time: 6min

SHORTS BEFORE FEATURES

DIVIDED TOGETHER AGAIN

Director: Christian Vasque,

Country: USA

THE FUNCTION OF MUSIC

Director: Mac Premo

