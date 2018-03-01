Congrats, Dallas — Men Are Paying an Average of $236 for a First Date on Some Weird Website

Which one of you men is willing to spend $236 for a first date? Reveal yourself.

Dallas is the third-most generous city in the country, according to WhatsYourPrice.com, a first-date site where men (or women) pay to go on dates with someone they're interested in. The man (or woman) simply makes an offer to someone else on the site, they go on a date, and then there is payment in the form of PayPal, cash or a check.

No, it's not prostitution, a rep for the site explains. Because sex isn't involved. The rep explains that time is valuable, so the site cuts through all that back-and-forth messaging nonsense — you know, the part where you get to know the person — and skips straight to the date. As long as you're willing to pay.

Apparently Dallas men are. They are willing to spend, on average $236 for a first date (and sex isn't even involved, necessarily). That's $100 more than WhatsYourPrice’s average first-date offer of $125.