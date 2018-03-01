Congrats, Dallas — Men Are Paying an Average of $236 for a First Date on Some Weird Website

Dallas is the third-most generous city in the country, according to WhatsYourPrice.com, a first-date site where men (or women) pay to go on dates with someone they're interested in. The man (or woman) simply makes an offer to someone else on the site, they go on a date, and then there is payment in the form of PayPal, cash or a check.
No, it's not prostitution, a rep for the site explains. Because sex isn't involved. The rep explains that time is valuable, so the site cuts through all that back-and-forth messaging nonsense — you know, the part where you get to know the person — and skips straight to the date. As long as you're willing to pay.
Apparently Dallas men are. They are willing to spend, on average $236 for a first date (and sex isn't even involved, necessarily). That's $100 more than WhatsYourPrice’s average first-date offer of $125.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
San Francisco came in first, with men offering to pay $422 for a first date. Philadelphia was second with an average of $396, and Dallas was third, ranking above New York City; Chicago; Spokane, Washington; Cleveland; Detroit; Rosewell, New Mexico; and Boston.
For the study, WhatsYourPrice.com's data team pulled information from its site during the 2017 calendar year. All offers over the course of a year were analyzed from the site's 2 million users. The the team found the average cost per city, as well as the average among all users in all cities. The rep didn't know how many of the site's users were from Dallas, but she says Dallas is in the top 20 worldwide for users.
Congrats, Dallas.
Just a few questions: Who are you men? Where are you hiding? Is life that lonely that you're paying for first dates? Whatever happened to good ol' prostitution?
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!