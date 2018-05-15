Toys R Us Kids Can Apply To Become Main Event Adults

As the last G.I. Joe is deployed to a child’s bedroom and the hungriest of hippos eat their final meal, the doors of Toys R Us will soon close for good. With the closures imminent, the employees of the DFW toy store locations will be forced to find new jobs in a shrinking retail market. Main Event, the family entertainment center, wants to help.

Main Event is opening its doors to the soon-to-be unemployed Toys R Us staff with potential job offers, serving as a lifeboat for the last loyal employees who stayed with the sinking ship. Dallas-based Main Event will host a job fair 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Friday.

Toys R Us and Babies R Us staff interested in the opportunity can go to any DFW Main Event during these times to interview for positions and learn more about the company. Each applicant who completes an interview will receive a FUNcard. So even if you lose your first job and don’t get the new job, you have a gift card that can be used on Main Event food, games and activities.