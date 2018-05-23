Meet the Dallas Makeup Artist Working on Jeffree Star's Makeup Campaign

Dallas makeup artist Kim Jones must be good for other makeup artists to trust her.

Makeup artist Kim Jones, a Dallas native, has worked with some of the most well-known makeup artists in the country, including Jeffree Star and Patrick Starrr.

While under the wing of Dallas photographer Jessy J., Jones established her career and got the opportunity to work with Star on his summer campaigns in 2016 and 2017. On the 2016 campaign, Jones was the makeup artist for the models. In 2017, Jones did the makeup for YouTuber Laura Lee and another model.

“My experience with Jeffree was great,” she said. “He was kind to me and paid me well.”