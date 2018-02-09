One Dallas Millionaire Has an Answer to the Suppression of Women's Rights: a Date With Him

One millionaire and business owner is giving back to women this Valentine's Day. With a date with him.

Money doesn't buy happiness, but it does buy you 50 Valentine's dates, which might be the same thing.

John Dixon III, self-professed millionaire and founder of Dallas-based Business Society, wanted to do something nice for women, so he posted a Facebook status inviting 20 women to a nice date for Valentine's Day. No catch, no hook — just a night for the women to enjoy themselves. He swears it won't be an attempt to get with any of the women.

"Just a night for women to hang around some other cool women," Dixon says. "It's not for me at all. It's a way to give back."