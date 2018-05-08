Tim Newfang Returns Home to Screen Music Documentary About Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

After more than a decade of grinding away in various production roles in Hollywood, Dallas-area native Tim Newfang is bringing his first feature documentary film home.

His award-winning Sons of St. Clair follows Bone Thugs-n-Harmony members Krayzie Bone and Bizzy Bone as they create their latest album, New Waves. The documentary screens for moviegoers Wednesday and Thursday at the Dallas International Film Festival — about 30 minutes from where Newfang grew up.

Newfang was raised in Plano and graduated from Plano Senior High School before enrolling at Texas Tech. He didn’t know exactly what he wanted to do after college but knew it had to be in entertainment.