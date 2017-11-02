 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Former homicide detective Jim Leavelle was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald the day Jack Ruby shot Oswald. He's holding Bob Jackson's famous photograph immortalizing the moment.EXPAND
Former homicide detective Jim Leavelle was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald the day Jack Ruby shot Oswald. He's holding Bob Jackson's famous photograph immortalizing the moment.
Exploredinary

Watch the Observer's Short Films About JFK at Texas Theatre the Night Before the Anniversary

Caroline North | November 2, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

The Dallas Observer has stepped up its commitment to multimedia reporting in the last few years and is hosting a free festival celebrating the short films we've produced in collaboration with our fine team of freelance videographers. Join us at the Texas Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The festival takes place on the eve of the 54th anniversary of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy's assassination, and the main event will be a screening of five videos made by Sarah Reyes and Daniel Driensky for "After More Than Five Decades, JFK's Assassination Is Still Shaping These Lives," an Observer cover package published last November.

Related Stories

The videos' subjects include retired police officer Rusty Robbins, former homicide detective Jim Leavelle, photographer Bob Jackson, former burlesque dancer Tammi True, assassination conspiracy theorist Robert Groden, Alexandra Zapruder and Texas Theatre operator Barak Epstein.

Earlier in the evening, we'll screen five other shorts spanning the food, music and culture sections of of the Observer:

"How Kate Weiser Chocolate Makes These Stunning Geode Easter Eggs" by Kathy Tran

"Take a Ride With Bullrider Jake Gowdy at the North Texas Fair & Rodeo" by Jourdan Aldredge

"Placid Audio's Mark Pirro Introduces His Copperphone" by Brian Maschino

"Warbeast's Last Thrash" by Jourdan Aldredge

"Behind the Scenes with the Gas Monkey Truck at Monster Jam" by Brian Maschino


A panel with the videographers will follow both sets of screenings.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., free, see Facebook.

 
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >