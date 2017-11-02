Watch the Observer's Short Films About JFK at Texas Theatre the Night Before the Anniversary

Former homicide detective Jim Leavelle was handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald the day Jack Ruby shot Oswald. He's holding Bob Jackson's famous photograph immortalizing the moment.

The Dallas Observer has stepped up its commitment to multimedia reporting in the last few years and is hosting a free festival celebrating the short films we've produced in collaboration with our fine team of freelance videographers. Join us at the Texas Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The festival takes place on the eve of the 54th anniversary of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy's assassination, and the main event will be a screening of five videos made by Sarah Reyes and Daniel Driensky for "After More Than Five Decades, JFK's Assassination Is Still Shaping These Lives," an Observer cover package published last November.

The videos' subjects include retired police officer Rusty Robbins, former homicide detective Jim Leavelle, photographer Bob Jackson, former burlesque dancer Tammi True, assassination conspiracy theorist Robert Groden, Alexandra Zapruder and Texas Theatre operator Barak Epstein.

Earlier in the evening, we'll screen five other shorts spanning the food, music and culture sections of of the Observer:

"How Kate Weiser Chocolate Makes These Stunning Geode Easter Eggs" by Kathy Tran "Take a Ride With Bullrider Jake Gowdy at the North Texas Fair & Rodeo" by Jourdan Aldredge "Placid Audio's Mark Pirro Introduces His Copperphone" by Brian Maschino "Warbeast's Last Thrash" by Jourdan Aldredge "Behind the Scenes with the Gas Monkey Truck at Monster Jam" by Brian Maschino



A panel with the videographers will follow both sets of screenings.