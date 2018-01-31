Dallas Opera Focuses on Star Power for 'Swept Away'-Themed 62nd Season

Prepare to be "swept away” by the Dallas Opera's new season. That's the theme the opera is rolling with for its 2018-19 season, which will be “filled with captivating stories and unsurpassed music performed by some of the world’s greatest opera stars," says Kern Wildenthal, interim general director and CEO.

Last week, music director Emmanuel Villaume announced the five classic operas Dallas Opera will produced for its 62nd season: The Flying Dutchman, Carmen, La Bohème, Manon Lescaut and Falstaff.

Villaume, who is fresh off conducting the Metropolitan Opera in New York to rave reviews, praised the Dallas Opera's casting. "Artists are approaching the Dallas Opera who a few years ago wouldn’t have answered our phone calls," he said.