Dallas Police Department Detectives to Star in New A&E Docu-Series

EXPAND Rich Emberlin was one of the main personalities on Dallas SWAT, and he'll return to A&E this October for Live PD. screenshot of Dallas SWAT

Imagine Cops and First 48, but live. Real time. Little to no editing. That's what A&E will deliver starting Oct. 28.

While Dallas has seen its fair share of time on the reality small screen this past year, A&E is offering up a completely different show. Live PD is a weekly live documentary series that will show the work of six urban and rural police departments around the country on any given Friday night and it will feature commentary and insight from Dallas Police Department detectives Rich Emberlin and Kevin Jackson.

Journalist Dan Abrams will be alongside Emberlin and Jackson, who have worked together in patrol, SWAT and criminal intelligence for more than 20 years, to give viewers more insight into what's happening on the screen. Basically, audience members will watch different dash cams, as well as rigged and handheld cameras with commentary. It will be like being in the cop car except you'll actually be within the safety of your own home.

If Emberlin's name looks familiar, it's because he's the boyfriend of Real Housewife of Dallas LeeAnne Locken. He was also on A&E's Dallas SWAT, a reality show about the Dallas SWAT team, and First 48, another A&E docu-series about the work of homicide investigators. Emberlin must really love his job and airtime.

But where Live PD sets itself apart is in the fact that it's live. While there are other shows that try to capture the lives of police officers, this show will hopefully aim to show the good and the bad aspects of their work. According to Variety, the live show will be on a delay because of the unpredictability of law enforcement.

The announcement of this show comes in the midst of a national conversation about policing and how it should be done.

“Every day the demands for more transparency in law enforcement continue to come from both civilians and police across the country,” says Rob Sharenow, executive vice president and general manager of A&E, in a news release. “Live PD will not only highlight the difficult work being done by our men and women in uniform as they go out into the streets never knowing what to expect, but also answers citizens’ calls for clarity.”

The docu-series, which comprises eight two-hour installments, begins airing at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 on A&E.

