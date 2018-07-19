Social Media Influencers Can Help Hotels, When They're Not Being a Pain

Half a billion people scroll through Instagram daily. And to some of those peoples’ dismay and others’ envy, a small percentage of Instagrammers have made a career out of it. They are a select class of mostly millennial model-types whose interesting lives and devoted followers have made them attractive allies for exposure of hungry brands.

Anyone with a social media account can claim to be an influencer, but only the cream of the crop get the royal treatment. Invitations to swanky parties, hefty sums of money and all-inclusive stays at luxury hotels have all been forked over in exchange for exposure on the 'gram. But when there’s smoke, there’s fire. And when people scroll past their umpteenth #Ad pic of a sandy beach or stunning balcony view, a few of them think: That should be me.

As a consequence of this modern marketing strategy, droves of attempted influencers have risen from the woodwork. Accounts with nary a follower and barren comment fields have been bombarding luxury hotels, both local and abroad, with requests for free rooms and services.