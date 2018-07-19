 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Influencers love asking for free hotel stays.EXPAND
Influencers love asking for free hotel stays.
iStock

Social Media Influencers Can Help Hotels, When They're Not Being a Pain

Nicholas Bostick | July 19, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Half a billion people scroll through Instagram daily. And to some of those peoples’ dismay and others’ envy, a small percentage of Instagrammers have made a career out of it. They are a select class of mostly millennial model-types whose interesting lives and devoted followers have made them attractive allies for exposure of hungry brands.

Anyone with a social media account can claim to be an influencer, but only the cream of the crop get the royal treatment. Invitations to swanky parties, hefty sums of money and all-inclusive stays at luxury hotels have all been forked over in exchange for exposure on the 'gram. But when there’s smoke, there’s fire. And when people scroll past their umpteenth #Ad pic of a sandy beach or stunning balcony view, a few of them think: That should be me.

Related Stories

As a consequence of this modern marketing strategy, droves of attempted influencers have risen from the woodwork. Accounts with nary a follower and barren comment fields have been bombarding luxury hotels, both local and abroad, with requests for free rooms and services.

“Yes, we get them on a daily basis,” says Joselyn Vides, corporate manager of social media at Hotel ZaZa, adding that the hotel doesn’t normally engage influencers but had in recent months.

Clint Young, guest services manager at the Belmont Hotel Dallas, says Belmont also receives regular requests from dubious Instagram mavens.

“Oftentimes they forget to change the specifics in their emails, and I receive emails that have obviously been drafted to other hotels and have pasted my info in,” he says. “Frankly, we take very few of them seriously. We still charge a rate, never trading for exposure.”

While this nuisance may fill up hotels' spam folders across DFW, the general idea of leveraging the impact of influencers has proved sound in the industry. Tanner Culbertson, senior account executive at MCA Public Relations, says partnerships with notable influencers, leveraged properly, typically have a successful return on investment for hotel brands. Her company has worked with The Statler Dallas, The Sheraton Hotel Dallas and Hotel Lumen, among other local establishments.

“These days, anyone can consider themselves an influencer, so it’s important that the social media figure proves themselves as legitimate before we can consider a collaboration,” Culbertson says. “These partnerships do work if the goal is to increase awareness on the digital space, so long as the expectations on both ends are discussed and met.”

Culbertson says clear expectations and research are keys to ensuring a successful partnership. Prospective influencers must show a proven track record, go through a rigorous vetting process, and adhere to MCA’s strict guidelines and criteria to be considered for one of its clients.

 
Nicholas Bostick is a national award-winning writer and former student journalist. He's written for the Dallas Observer since 2014, when he started as an intern, and has been published on Pegasus News, dallasnews.com and Relieved, among other publications. Nick enjoys writing about everything from concerts to cobblers and learns a little more with every article.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >