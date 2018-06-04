Fabio Luisi Will Be the Dallas Symphony’s Next Music Director

After a lengthy, suspenseful search, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra finally announced Monday that it has found a new music director to replace Jaap van Zweden: Italian conductor Fabio Luisi. Luisi, 59, is currently music director of the Danish National Symphony Orchestra, Zurich Opera and Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, an opera festival in Florence, Italy.

Luisi is primarily known for his work in opera. Although he has not had a permanent appointment with an American orchestra before, he served as director of the Metropolitan Opera in New York from 2011-17.

He has already promised, via DSO press release, to continue van Zweden’s tradition of presenting operas in concert, starting with Richard Strauss’ Salome in the 2019-20 season. Luisi also plans to make better use of the orchestra’s chorus.