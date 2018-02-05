8 Outside-the-Box Valentine's Day Dates in Dallas

Cupid’s day is nearing quickly. Its challenge is finding something to do that's not totally cliché. Candlelit dinners? Been there. Rose petals? Already sprinkled 'em. We’ve rounded up eight Valentine's Day activities for you to enjoy morning, noon and night. These are fun whether your Facebook status is single, in a relationship or even "it’s complicated."

Magnolias: Sous Le Pont in the Harwood District

2727 N. Harwood St.

Jumpstart your Valentine’s Day with a java jolt at Magnolias: Sous Le Pont. The cafe crafts artisanal coffees, treats and even cute gifts and cards (just in case you forgot to get your Valentine a love note). For Valentine’s Day, Magnolias is offering a Sweetheart Special, which gets you two drinks and a pastry to share for $10. And the Love Pour ($6) is a pour-over for two to share. If you sweet-talk your barista, you can even snag an Instagrammable latte art heart in your cup of joe.

Vitalize Med Spa

2633 Dallas Parkway, No. 201, Plano

Visit Vitalize Med Spa in the morning for a soothing Galentine's Glow Hydrafacial or a Valentine's Pouty Lip special, and continue your day refreshed and rejuvenated. The spa is going all out this year with Valentine-themed treatments. You can even host your own spa party, bubbly included. Vitalize is also offering a pre-Valentine's Day discount called Lose Your Love Handles, which offers treatments with its truSculpt 3D machine.

Cryo1one

6025 Royal Lane, No. 219-3

Give your heart a jolt and treat yourself and your sweetie to a cryotherapy session. Some of the benefits of the chilly activity include weight loss and muscle healing. For Valentine's Day, Cryo1one is offering two sessions for $25. It also sells B12 shots for recovery.

EXPAND Enjoy a fancy cocktail at HIDE. courtesy HIDE

Hide in Deep Ellum

2816 Elm St.

Spend Valentine's Day wandering around Deep Ellum, then stop by Hide for a romantic apéritif; the mixologists have created limited-time-only cocktails in honor of the holiday. If you want a drink on the heartier side, the Slap is for you. Made with rye whiskey, vermouth and Amaro bitters, this drink earns its name. If you're in the mood for something lighter, try the Tickle, made with your choice of vodka or gin, clarified raspberry, lemon and Champagne. Both cocktails are $11.

EXPAND Attending a Mavs game on Valentine's Day could become your new tradition. Mikel Galicia

Mavs Sweetheart Deal

2500 Victory Ave.

On Valentine’s eve, the Dallas Mavericks are offering a Sweetheart Deal that gets you two tickets to the Mavs game against the Sacramento Kings, a special-edition T-shirt, a $20 voucher to Valor Bar and Burger, and a postgame photo on the court with your sweetheart. Use the promo code "Heart" to reserve tickets.

The pavlova at Mirador downtown. courtesy Mirador

Mirador atop Forty Five Ten

1608 Elm St.

If you want Valentine's Day to be decadent and elegant, Mirador atop Forty Five Ten on Main is hosting a three-course meal, complete with sparkling wine pairings and an amuse bouche. Downtown views come at no extra charge. The adjacent lounge is a must-visit for pre-dinner or late-night cocktails until 11 p.m. Reservations for dinner seatings are recommended. Call 214-945-8200 or visit mirador-dallas.com.

Be Our Valentine Uptown Pub Crawl

2900 McKinney Ave.

Valentine's Day celebrations will trickle into the weekend, courtesy of Dallasites101, which is hosting its second annual Be My Valentine Uptown Bar Crawl. From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, Dallasites can mix and mingle at six Dallas bars: The Standard Pour, Big Al's McKinney Avenue Tavern, Blackfriar Pub, Nickel and Rye, Renfields Corner, The Social House and British Beverage Co.

Whether you're seeking a love connection or just a drink, you'll be in good company. Last year’s event drew 500 people, and this year, the pub crawl is partnering with The League to help spread the word. Each bar will offer wine, beer and a festive Valentine’s cocktail. Visit eventbrite.com to buy tickets, $12. Check-in is at The Standard Pour.

courtesy Kasey Potts

At-home Chef

Sometimes you just want to stay home. For complete relaxation, you can hire an at-home chef to make your menu or surprise you with one. No lines, no parking, no putting on a belt. Wolfgang Puck Catering is one such option. To book a private chef, call 214-571-5703 or email dallasevents@wolfgangpuck.com.

