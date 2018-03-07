Goodbye, Lauren B. — You're in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Hands Now

Just when you thought you were safe in your own home, the finale of The Bachelor took a dramatic turn. Before you knew it, you were frantically tweeting about how upset you were. The man you grew to love over the past six weeks wasn't who you thought he was. He fell in love with two women, yet promised his life to one, yet still thought about the other. His actions were affecting everyone. You, Becca K., his fiancee Lauren B., his runner-up, but mainly you.

But wait! Let's backtrack. Monday night, all of America, and America's husbands, watched Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., without a tear in his eye, say goodbye to Dallas' Lauren B. Even though he loved Lauren B., he was scared of Lauren B. So he proposed to Becca K., the publicist from Minnesota.