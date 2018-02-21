Networking Group That Time of The Month Helps Homeless Women Get The Feminine Care They Need

Whether you “check in at the Red Roof Inn,” “receive a visit from Aunt Flo,” or “tune in to Shark Week,” chances are you dread the days of your menstrual cycle. But for homeless women, these days are even more of a drag.

That's why the group That Time of the Month hosts events to gather feminine hygiene products for these women in need. TTOTM will host a brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Henderson Tap House. Admission is free with the donation of unopened feminine hygiene products, such as pads, tampons or panty liners, or new underwear or bras. All attendees will be included in a “feminist-themed” raffle.

“The overall mission of TTOTM is to make a space for women to meet each other, build friendships and professional networks, while also supporting women in need in their communities,” says Alissa Mayhaus, the group’s organizer. “We collect donations of feminine hygiene products or other items like body and hair care for organizations that assist women through tough situations like domestic violence and homelessness.”