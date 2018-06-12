Texas Is Cruel — Here Are 9 DFW Pools To Cool Off in This Summer

Summer hasn’t officially started yet, and the 10-day forecast already looks like the grades of an elementary school art class (mostly high 90s). But any Texan worth his or her salt could’ve told you on New Year's Day this June was going to be hot. We take heat seriously, especially with memories of past summers still seared into our minds. And we know just what to do when the mercury starts boiling.

While out-of-towners may amuse themselves frying eggs on Deep Ellum’s spacious sidewalks, you’ll find the locals cooling their jets out by the pool. But therein lies the rub: deciding which pool is just right for keeping you from melting this summer. Sure some of you have one or at least have access to one, but what about those left without or simply looking for a refreshing summer night on the town? Odds are you’ll find it at one of these nine mostly public pools.

Fraternal Order of Eagles is a nice pool to cool off in. Maegan Puetz

Fraternal Order of Eagles

Let's start with a classic. The Dallas Aerie of the Fraternal Order Eagles has long been a haven for hard-body hipsters and sweaty families. It's open all week during the summer, and nonmembers can take a dip for less than $10 while enjoying concessions and drinks, assuming, of course, they showed up early enough to snag a seat. The place regularly gets packed, and parking can be a chore, but the pool’s vintage ambiance and friendly atmosphere more than make up for the extra planning required.