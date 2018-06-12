Texas Is Cruel — Here Are 9 DFW Pools To Cool Off in This Summer

Summer hasn’t officially started yet, and the 10-day forecast already looks like the grades of an elementary school art class (mostly high 90s). But any Texan worth his or her salt could’ve told you on New Year's Day this June was going to be hot. We take heat seriously, especially with memories of past summers still seared into our minds. And we know just what to do when the mercury starts boiling.
While out-of-towners may amuse themselves frying eggs on Deep Ellum’s spacious sidewalks, you’ll find the locals cooling their jets out by the pool. But therein lies the rub: deciding which pool is just right for keeping you from melting this summer. Sure some of you have one or at least have access to one, but what about those left without or simply looking for a refreshing summer night on the town? Odds are you’ll find it at one of these nine mostly public pools.
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Let's start with a classic. The Dallas Aerie of the Fraternal Order Eagles has long been a haven for hard-body hipsters and sweaty families. It's open all week during the summer, and nonmembers can take a dip for less than $10 while enjoying concessions and drinks, assuming, of course, they showed up early enough to snag a seat. The place regularly gets packed, and parking can be a chore, but the pool’s vintage ambiance and friendly atmosphere more than make up for the extra planning required.
Marine Park Pool
From one of Dallas’ oldest to Fort Worth’s newest: This pool marked a revival of the city’s aquatic facilities when it opened in 2013. The same year, Fort Worth’s oldest pool, Forest Park, reopened after being left in disrepair since 2010. Despite the nostalgia factor, Marine Park is miles ahead of its forebear. It offers the standard lap lanes and lounge chairs, but the main attraction here looks like a cross between a playscape and a water slide. Admission is only $5 for kids and $6 for adults, and the pool will be open through Aug. 19, as well as select weekends after the season, including Labor Day.
JadeWaters Hilton Anatole
Less than 2 years old, JadeWaters is veritable oasis on the edge of downtown. A visit may cost you a hotel room, but the 4,000-square-foot pool complete with two 180-foot water slides, a swim-up bar, a lazy river and a full restaurant will likely ease any sticker shock. The pool complex (it’s that big) is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the summer season. There's just enough time to take in the sunset before hurling feet first down a watery plastic tube.
The Texas Pool
If JadeWaters is big, then The Texas Pool is downright obnoxious. This 1680,000-gallon, Texas-shaped, saltwater pool opened in 1961 and was considered the centerpiece of what is now known as the Telecom Corridor. By 2007, however, the adorably garish swimming hole seemed to be on its last legs before being revived thanks, in part, to community outreach. When in season, nonmembers can visit the pool Tuesday through Sunday for $10 per person or $30 per family, which is a pittance for the chance to wade through Texas history.
Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex
Tucked away in North Carrollton behind the Rosemeade Recreation Center, this pool comes off as a tad surreal, considering it’s smack dab in the middle of suburbia. The rainforest-themed water park is nearly invisible from the street it’s named after. It should come as no surprise that this pool is catering to the kiddos, but the spacious complex is rarely overcrowded. Plus, it’s as well-equipped for children as it is for adults, with an Olympic sized swimming pool and a diving well. Admission for nonresidents is $9 weekdays and $10 Saturdays and Sundays.
Tietze Park
Tietze Park, another neighborhood favorite, has been a popular summertime destination since the 1920s. The park’s nearly 71-year-old pool, dubbed “one of the top cool things” by our Jim Schutze, will see its final season in operation this year. Once Tietze Park’s summer season ends Aug. 12, construction will begin on a new facility that is scheduled to be completed in time for next summer. Until then, there’s one more chance to visit this hidden gem.
SISU Uptown
SISU Uptown’s 2018 Aqua pool party series kicked off last month and should be reason enough to make this spot a weekly adventure. Just be sure to don your finest swimwear if you plan joining in. The Aqua series sees this Uptown resort transform into a daytime bacchanal from 2-8 p.m. every Sunday till Aug. 12. SISU is also open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday if day drinking (or night swimming) is more your jam.
Bachman Indoor Pool
After a $1.2 million renovation in 2008, the Bachman Indoor Pool nearly quadrupled its number of visitors. Devoid of the jungle setting and water slides of other local pools, Bachman sticks to the basics, offering just a simple indoor pool and a bevy of swimming classes. Open to the public from 9 a.m. to around 8 p.m. most days and only $5 to get in, this pool is perfect for a refreshing workout before heading back out under the blistering sun.
Overhanging Pool at The Joule
Saving the best for last, the pool at the Joule will leave you breathless. High up on the 10th floor and overhanging off the side of the building, this pool was simply built to impress. It was once open to the public at times, but now you’ll have to shell out for a room if you want the chance to soak away your troubles while watching the cars drive down Main Street. Bonus points if you come prepared with a monocle and a big cigar, ready to plot out your future as the city hums below you.
