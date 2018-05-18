UNT Fashion Show To Raise Money, Promote Adoptions for Denton Animal Care Center

University of North Texas fashion design students will take the runway with some of the most fashionable and adoptable pups at The Best in (Fashion) Show fundraiser Saturday.
Dogs from Denton’s Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center and one leash-trained cat will be available for adoption at this first-ever fashion show.
While adoption is a goal, the bigger goal for the event is to raise $1,000 in ticket sales and donations for the center's emergency medical fund, which could cover the costs of up to five animals in need of immediate or special care. Medical bills for animals can be expensive, and when a stray’s medical needs are dire, animal services officer Nicole Lopez says there is no time to wait to find the money to treat them.
“The shelter recently took in a cat that had been struck by a vehicle,” Lopez says. “He had severely broken his back left leg, broken his tail and received severe lacerations and abrasions all over his body from the impact. We were able to use the emergency medical care fund to send him to an emergency veterinarian ER to be examined and have surgery to amputate his broken leg and received care for his lacerations and abrasions. We then were able to place him in a foster home until he could heal enough for his final surgery to amputate his tail, which was still damaged, and we were able to pay for all of this with the fund. And his foster home ended up adopting him.”
Fashion design student Amber Houston, who is featured in the show, says the event is a way to use art to positively impact the lives of animals.
“This is such a great way to promote adoption and make sure these animals find forever homes,” Houston says. “Animals don't have a voice of their own, and it's our job to speak out. Art is such an intense part of our social structure and can help do so many things within our community.”
Fashion design graduate R’Bonney Gabriel, who is also featured in the show, says she is excited to support the Denton community.
“As a fashion designer, this is a way for me to use my passion to help others,” Gabriel says.
The Linda McNatt Center has raised more than $500, and 100 percent of ticket sales will go toward its emergency medical fund. Lopez says the center is grateful.
“We chose the fashion design program at UNT due to the great attitude of UNT faculty and students,” she says. “We would love to work with the program again and make this an annual event for the community and students.”
