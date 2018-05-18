UNT Fashion Show To Raise Money, Promote Adoptions for Denton Animal Care Center

University of North Texas fashion design students will take the runway with some of the most fashionable and adoptable pups at The Best in (Fashion) Show fundraiser Saturday.

Dogs from Denton’s Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center and one leash-trained cat will be available for adoption at this first-ever fashion show.

While adoption is a goal, the bigger goal for the event is to raise $1,000 in ticket sales and donations for the center's emergency medical fund, which could cover the costs of up to five animals in need of immediate or special care. Medical bills for animals can be expensive, and when a stray’s medical needs are dire, animal services officer Nicole Lopez says there is no time to wait to find the money to treat them.